KCCI.com
Officials say central Iowa mountain lion is headed east
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A confirmed mountain lion is on the move just south of the metro. Indianola police posted a picture of it on Facebook Sunday, saying that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirmed it was a mountain lion. On Saturday, it was spotted on the southwest...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Mountain Lion Spotted Two Nights In A Row In South Des Moines Metro Area
(Indianola) A mountain lion’s confirmed in the south part of the Des Moines metro area — two nights in a row. The Indianola Police Department has released photos of the big cat and says the mountain lion is confirmed on the southwest side of Indianola Friday night and then Saturday night east of town. Police say the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirms it’s a mountain lion. People on social media say they’re keeping a close eye on their pets. Several people in Indianola say they’ve seen the mountain lion in town.
Mystery Over Viral Mountain Lion Video in Iowa Solved
The odds of being fatally attacked by a mountain lion are around one in a billion. You’re far more likely to be killed by a lightning strike or win the Powerball lottery than you are to be mauled by a cougar. That said, it’s always better to be safe...
KCCI.com
A popular animal is leaving Blank Park Zoo
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Blank Park Zoo announced a popular animal is leaving the zoo for the west coast. Raza, the male giraffe, is moving to an accredited zoo near the West Coast of the United States. The last day to see Raza at Blank Park Zoo will...
Iowa Officials Say 'Mountain Lion Sighting' Was Actually A House Cat
Des Moines police had initially shared a cautionary alert alongside footage of the supposed cougar roaming through the city’s east side.
weareiowa.com
Wilbur the Pup-O-Lantern available for adoption at ARL of Iowa Main
Kathryn Vry, Animal Behavior and Enrichment Specialist-Animal Rescue League of Iowa, helps us get ready for the October 29th Trick AND Treat event at ARL Main with WILBUR, a 4-year old American Bulldog Mix, dressed up as a PUP-O-LANTERN and is available at ARL MAin. Wilbur is looking for a new forever home and is hoping to go to the ARL event that will be filled with treats for the doggies and fun! We learn about the ongoing training classes held at ARL for various aged puppies and dogs. The next Low Cost K9 Vaccine & Chip Clinic will be held at the Des Moines Fire Department Training building on Dean Avenue Novenmber 12th from 9-11:30am. Space is limited so APPOINTMENTS ARE NECESSARY to take advantage of $30 Vaccinations with MicroChip for your dog. And Santa N Paws is now accepting reservations for times beginning the first week of November and run for three weeks Thursday-Sunday at various locations around the area.
Blank Park Zoo giraffe Raza moving on to another zoo
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the Blank Park Zoo’s giraffes is saying goodbye to Des Moines soon. The zoo announced Wednesday that Raza, who was born at the zoo almost two years ago, will be moving to an accredited zoo near the west coast of the country. The plan to move Raza was proposed […]
iheart.com
Mountain Lion Sighting In Indianola
Another mountain lion spotting in the Des Moines metro. This time, it's not just a house cat. The Indianola Police Department says a mountain lion was spotted on the southwest side of town on Friday.
Body of missing man recovered at Iowa lake
The body of a man reported missing more than a week ago in Mahaska County was recovered from a shoreline on Lake Red Rock on Monday morning, authorities say.
dmcityview.com
Did you guess who’s behind the mask?
DES MOINES, Iowa. (October 24, 2022) – Did you guess who is behind the mask? On October 22nd at Hoyt Sherman Place, Lou Sipolt hosted the first ever Unmasking The Singer event in Des Moines and it was a HUGE success, raising over $30,000, and thecontest is not over yet! All contestant kettles are open through October 29th at noon and you can still vote for your favorites now that you know who they are.
DNR says mountain lion caught on camera in Iowa backyard
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating the sighting and told DMPD the animal seen in a surveillance video is a mountain lion.
KCCI.com
Storm chances in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. A few scattered showers & storms continue to race across Iowa this evening. More of those will be possible into tonight, but the severe risk will be fairly low. The main threat would be a storm surviving long enough to carry some of these powerful winds up at the cloud level down to the ground.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Water Works navigates plummeting river levels
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Water levels are extremely low at the Raccoon River in West Des Moines. The river should be chest high, but as of this report it was possible stand on dry ground. "When you have low water levels is sometimes you have water quality issues...
KCCI.com
Iowa Halloween display highlights abortion battle
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Halloween display in front of a house in Beaverdale takes aim at the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, and it uses some graphic imagery to make its point. The designer, homeowner Julie Schwertley, said she planned the display as soon as...
KCCI.com
New thrift store helps Des Moines’ homeless
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines’ newest thrift store is a place to find a deal and help local homeless people at the same time. Thriftmart opened on Thursday at 2324 Euclid Ave. It carries everything from furniture to home décor and clothing. Local nonprofit Joppa operates...
3 of the Best Midwest Parks for Viewing Fall Colors are in Iowa
I don't typically enjoy the eight hour drive from Michigan to Iowa, but last weekend it wasn't so bad! I got to enjoy some absolutely gorgeous fall scenery throughout my trek, especially in certain areas of Western Michigan. The Midwest is filled with great places to check out fall colors, and that includes a few places here in Iowa.
Des Moines Police warn of a mountain lion that turns out to be a house cat
(Des Moines, IA) The Des Moines Police Department warned locals about a mountain lion Thursday, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources say it’s just a house cat. Around noon yesterday, a Des Moines Police Facebook post showed they were launching an investigation with Iowa DNR to find the big cat captured on camera in the Grays Woods neighborhood. The animal has since been confirmed by Iowa DNR to be a house cat.
After A Five Month Break, Bird Flu Strikes Again In Iowa
It’s been five months since Iowa has had a confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, on a commercial/backyard flock of birds. In 2022, over 13 million commercial and backyard birds across just Iowa were put down as a result of avian influenza. The spread of the virus in Iowa caused many poultry sales and shows to be put on pause as producers helped mitigate its spread.
americancraftbeer.com
Legendary Bartender’s Estate Takes Exile Brewing To Court
Litigation over Exile Brewing’s Ruthie beer has been working its way through the state and federal legal systems for more than two years. But now that a mediation effort has failed, the dispute is going to trial…. And as much as we hate to see naming rights disputes in...
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids, IA
