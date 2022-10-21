Read full article on original website
Animoca’s Yat Siu Defends Web3 Games, Says Low User Count Not a Measure
Yat Siu, the founder of global developer for blockchain company Animoca Brands, expressed that a low player count for web3 games is not enough to measure a game’s worth, explaining that user transactions do not reflect the final engagement on a platform, as some of them prefer holding onto their NFTs to use in the game, rather than selling.
Gcash Now Accepted in South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia
Homegrown mobile e-wallet Gcash is no longer just a thing in the Philippines, as it is now also available in four more countries in Asia—South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia. Through its partnership with Chinese fintech giant Ant Group’s Alipay+, Gcash is now the first e-wallet in the Philippines...
Web3 Adoption Seen to Boost Jobs, Investments in PH – Local Tech Executives
Local technology leaders affirmed that the wide adoption of Web3 in the country will further boost and improve the employment rate, livelihood, local business innovations, and foreign investments in the Philippines during the “The Future is Web3” press conference held in The Astbury, Makati last week. BitPinas is...
