Every fall, my husband and I have a little scuffle over the end of the garden season. He wants to glean every last shriveling vegetable until the temperature plunges, and I am eager to uproot all the yellowing and bedraggled plants -- unsightly vegetables and all. Then I want to scatter the compost and other amendments over the garden, rototill, clean and organize the greenhouse, and store all the various implements, pots and tools while the weather is still reasonable. Of course, my husband thinks temperatures in the low 40s are reasonable, while my final offer is the low 50s. Since its now October and there are tomatoes, winter squash, corn, carrots and even summer squash still lingering long after my pull date, you can see who won this year’s tussle.

