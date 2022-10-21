ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals draw against No. 1 seed Buffalo

Found the outside pass. Takes the shot across the box through defenders and past the goalkeeper. Rolling towards the goal line and fans start to cheer, but cleared by a Buffalo defender at the last second. First-year forward Delany Caldwell attempted to even the playing field in the 61st minute...
No. 12/13 Football Improves to 7-0 with 51-10 Win at Buffalo State

The nationally ranked No. 12/13 Ithaca College football team moved its record to 7-0 on the season with a 51-10 Liberty League win at Buffalo State on Friday night at Coyer Field. Ithaca will now turn to a grueling stretch of its schedule, as its final three opponents have a combined record of 16-3.
Is Summer Back In Buffalo? Will These Warm Temperatures Last?

Is the world coming to an end? Buffalo is enjoying summer weather at the end of October. But, will it last? Sunday, October 23, 2022, was a beautiful day with a high temperature in the low 70s. Today, Monday, October 24, and tomorrow are expected to be carbon copies. The high today is expected to hit 70, tomorrow it's expected to be 72, according to Weather.com. Even though it's fall, it's going to feel like a nice summer getaway.
Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled

Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
New Record Could Be Set Today In Buffalo

Today the mini-heatwave continues across Western New York and with this heat wave comes a chance to set a new record high. Currently, the record high for October 25th is 79 degrees. That was set back 10 years ago in 2012. It looks like we will get close to the...
The new old Duke of Clarence

TUCKED WELL OFF THE ROAD IN CLARENCE HOLLOW ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF MAIN STREET/ROUTE 5, THE HISTORIC ASA RANSOM HOUSE IS BEING REBRANDED AS THE DUKE OF CLARENCE. Purchased in August 2021 by Bradley and Cassandra McCallum, the two-story brick and frame Italianate building located at 10529 Main Street is one of the earliest surviving brick buildings in Erie County.
Buffalo woman stable after Sunday morning shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 52-year-old Buffalo woman is in stable condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in Buffalo, according to police. Police say the incident happened just before 4 a.m. at Bailey Avenue and Kermit Avenue, where the woman was struck in the elbow while inside a vehicle. The woman was transported to […]
Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 New York: Menus Highlights, Dates

Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 returns October 24 – 30, 2022. This flavorful seven-day celebration is presented in partnership with the Western New York Chapter of the New York State Restaurant Association. Buffalo Restaurant Week will be your opportunity to chow down on signature lunch and dinner dishes from many...
5 New Area Codes That Would Of Been Better Than 624

A new area code is coming to Western New York and many Western New Yorkers are now very happy about it. A new report said that the new area code coming to Western New York in 2023 is going to be 624. Ask anyone here in the area and they will tell you that Buffalo is 716 and the number 624 just doesn't seem right joining the 716.
Buffalo police investigating Friday night shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Genesee Street, where it is said a 30-year-old male was struck multiple times. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone […]
Buffalo Schools recruitments talks bus aides on News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Schools across the state as well as in Western New York are still looking to fill out staffing, especially on school buses. This weekend, Buffalo Public Schools will be interviewing for bus aide positions. Barbra Gilderstone, the director of recruitment and staffing services for Buffalo Public Schools, joined News 4 at […]
