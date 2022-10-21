Read full article on original website
ballstatedailynews.com
Cardinals draw against No. 1 seed Buffalo
Found the outside pass. Takes the shot across the box through defenders and past the goalkeeper. Rolling towards the goal line and fans start to cheer, but cleared by a Buffalo defender at the last second. First-year forward Delany Caldwell attempted to even the playing field in the 61st minute...
ithaca.com
No. 12/13 Football Improves to 7-0 with 51-10 Win at Buffalo State
The nationally ranked No. 12/13 Ithaca College football team moved its record to 7-0 on the season with a 51-10 Liberty League win at Buffalo State on Friday night at Coyer Field. Ithaca will now turn to a grueling stretch of its schedule, as its final three opponents have a combined record of 16-3.
Buffalo Does Not Appreciate Fast Food Chain’s New Sauce
Growing up in Western New York, we are conditioned to believe a few things. One of the are the Bills are everything. The Sabres are also near and dear to our hearts, while we are in Western New York, not Upstate New York; even though some people refer to Buffalo as in Upstate New York.
Is Summer Back In Buffalo? Will These Warm Temperatures Last?
Is the world coming to an end? Buffalo is enjoying summer weather at the end of October. But, will it last? Sunday, October 23, 2022, was a beautiful day with a high temperature in the low 70s. Today, Monday, October 24, and tomorrow are expected to be carbon copies. The high today is expected to hit 70, tomorrow it's expected to be 72, according to Weather.com. Even though it's fall, it's going to feel like a nice summer getaway.
Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled
Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
Buffalo father/son duo bringing UPS Store to East Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo family is looking to bring a new business to East Buffalo, a place that has historically been overlooked. Making the community stronger, that's exactly what Dr. Uzo Ihenko wants to see in his neighborhood. "The people complain about the east side: job deserts, food...
New Record Could Be Set Today In Buffalo
Today the mini-heatwave continues across Western New York and with this heat wave comes a chance to set a new record high. Currently, the record high for October 25th is 79 degrees. That was set back 10 years ago in 2012. It looks like we will get close to the...
Free foot clinic to help with health inequity in Buffalo neighborhoods
In some of Buffalo's poorest neighborhoods major health inequities remains. But the University at Buffalo is stepping up to bring a much needed foot care clinic to city residetns.
buffalospree.com
The new old Duke of Clarence
TUCKED WELL OFF THE ROAD IN CLARENCE HOLLOW ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF MAIN STREET/ROUTE 5, THE HISTORIC ASA RANSOM HOUSE IS BEING REBRANDED AS THE DUKE OF CLARENCE. Purchased in August 2021 by Bradley and Cassandra McCallum, the two-story brick and frame Italianate building located at 10529 Main Street is one of the earliest surviving brick buildings in Erie County.
Buffalo woman stable after Sunday morning shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 52-year-old Buffalo woman is in stable condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in Buffalo, according to police. Police say the incident happened just before 4 a.m. at Bailey Avenue and Kermit Avenue, where the woman was struck in the elbow while inside a vehicle. The woman was transported to […]
Comedian’s Take On Living In Buffalo Is Way Too Accurate [VIDEO]
If there is one thing we know about living in Western New York is that we are a very prideful bunch. That pride stays with us no matter what. If you move away, you are still looking for a Bills Backer bar or a Wegmans' or Teds near your new home.
foodgressing.com
Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 New York: Menus Highlights, Dates
Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 returns October 24 – 30, 2022. This flavorful seven-day celebration is presented in partnership with the Western New York Chapter of the New York State Restaurant Association. Buffalo Restaurant Week will be your opportunity to chow down on signature lunch and dinner dishes from many...
Youth baseball coach ordered to community service, pay back stolen money
CLARENCE N.Y. (WIVB) — A youth baseball coach was ordered to perform 150 hours of community service and pay back the $15,000 he stole from a team account. The Erie County District Attorney said that 41-year-old Peter Pavlovich of East Amherst admitted to making unauthorized ATM withdrawals and depositing player registration fees into his personal […]
5 New Area Codes That Would Of Been Better Than 624
A new area code is coming to Western New York and many Western New Yorkers are now very happy about it. A new report said that the new area code coming to Western New York in 2023 is going to be 624. Ask anyone here in the area and they will tell you that Buffalo is 716 and the number 624 just doesn't seem right joining the 716.
Buffalo police investigating Friday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Genesee Street, where it is said a 30-year-old male was struck multiple times. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone […]
Buffalo ReUse Closing
Buffalo ReUse announced Saturday on Facebook that the business will soon be closing. According to the post, Buffalo ReUse lost its lease and will not be relocating to another site.
Story Behind Weird Sad Face Sign In Western New York
If you have taken a ride through the Southtowns here in Western New York you might have driven past a weird sad face and thought what is up with that?. The sad face sign is nailed to a tree at the corner of Omphalius Road and Cole Road Boston, New York.
Hamburg Restaurant Owner’s Quote About WNY Customers is Amazing
We know that Western New York is the most underrated place to live in the country. The people here are simply amazing. Buffalo has earned its nickname of "The City of Good Neighbors," and it's because of that reputation that locals here really do support the locally-owned bars and restaurants around the region.
Buffalo Schools recruitments talks bus aides on News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Schools across the state as well as in Western New York are still looking to fill out staffing, especially on school buses. This weekend, Buffalo Public Schools will be interviewing for bus aide positions. Barbra Gilderstone, the director of recruitment and staffing services for Buffalo Public Schools, joined News 4 at […]
Buffalo Police investigate shooting near Bailey and Kermit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said one person was injured after a shooting Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. near Bailey Avenue and Kermit Avenue, police said. The victim was shot in the elbow while inside of a vehicle and was taken to ECMC. The...
