AOL Corp
Meghan Markle Breaks Silence After Queen Elizabeth's Death: 'It's Been a Complicated Time'
Meghan Markle is opening up for the first time about the death of Queen Elizabeth II -- her husband, Prince Harry's, late grandmother. In a new cover story for Variety, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex breaks her silence following the passing of the British monarch and the subsequent events thereafter.
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
BBC
Tribute to boy, 15, who died in Liverpool restaurant collapse
A 15-year-old boy who died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool was "a caring boy with an infectious personality", his family have said. Euan McNamara was with his friends and family when he fell ill in Browns in the city centre on Saturday evening. The teenager, from Sefton, was...
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Third murder arrest over rapper's death
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper at Notting Hill Carnival in August. Takayo Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, was at the west London street party with his sister and friends when he was stabbed. The teenager was arrested in Bristol...
BBC
Dean Hoyle: Huddersfield Town chief executive stands down on medical advice
Dean Hoyle has stood down as chief executive of Huddersfield Town on medical advice. Hoyle owned the club for 11 years before selling it to Phil Hodgkinson in 2019 when he was suffering from an acute form of pancreatitis. He remained a minority shareholder and stepped in in October 2021...
SB Nation
Digging Deeper Into The Liverpool FC Women Loss to Arsenal
Taking on and undefeated Arsenal side that just beat the reigning UCL champions Lyon 5-1 was always going to be a massive undertaking for Liverpool. Rather than the timid, unsure side we’ve seen to start matches thus far, Liverpool actually came out quite brightly. The Reds just got plain beaten in key moments by a team filled with very, very good players.
BBC
Body found on Yeovil trading estate
A body has been found on a trading estate in the search for a missing man. Police were searching for a 50-year-old man from Somerset, known as Alan, who was last seen on 17 October and was likely to need urgent medical care. Earlier, a body, believed to be that...
BBC
Red Arrows jet creates sonic boom during Norfolk test dive
A Red Arrows jet inadvertently created a sonic boom during a high-speed dive, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) said. People in Norfolk reported a noise, described by one resident as a "loud explosion", at about 13:10 BST. The MOD said it was caused by a Red Arrow, call signed as...
BBC
Avanti West Coast: Minister warns over troubled rail line
The government is preparing to intervene if Avanti fails to deliver "significant" improvements on the West Coast Main Line, a minister has said. Avanti West Coast has been given until 1 April to improve its services following a summer reduction of trains. Transport minister Kevin Foster said the six-month extension...
BBC
Man City 3-1 Brighton: Analysis
Taken in isolation, this was a routine win for Manchester City. But looking at the bigger picture, it could end up being a significant one. Brighton are finding their feet under Roberto De Zerbi but evidently are an effective unit, which is how Graham Potter got them up to fourth.
BBC
Doctor Who: BBC called 'dishonest' over Durdle Door filming request
The BBC has been accused of being "duplicitous and dishonest" over the filming of Jodie Whittaker's final scene as Doctor Who. Millions of viewers watched her regenerate into former Doctor David Tennant on top of Durdle Door on the privately-owned Lulworth Estate. The estate gave permission for filming to take...
BBC
Thousands join in with Leicester's Diwali Day celebrations
Up to 40,000 people celebrated Leicester's Diwali Day event with dancing, food stalls and fireworks. The city's Golden Mile is known to host one of the biggest celebrations of its kind outside of India for the Festival of Light. The festivities on Monday followed the city's equally popular Diwali light...
BBC
Special movement and special mentality - Guardiola on Haaland and Bellingham
Pep Guardiola says he hopes Erling Haaland will return in prime condition from a break during the World Cup and has pointed to the potential of the striker’s former team-mate – Jude Bellingham. Haaland will face Bellingham when City take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on...
BBC
Ryan Kirkpatrick murder: Killers Kane Hull and Liam Porter jailed
Two killers who murdered man on a night out and then fled the UK have been jailed. Ryan Kirkpatrick, 24, was repeatedly stabbed by a masked attacker in front of horrified crowds at a bar in Carlisle on 18 September 2021. Kane Hull, 29, and Liam Porter, 33, had denied...
BBC
Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace boss says 'doors are not open' for black managers
"Doors are not open" for black managers, says Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira. Vieira, the only black manager in the Premier League, says more needs to be done to encourage black players into management. A new report shows that 43% of Premier League and 34% of EFL players are black,...
NME
British DJ Tim Gough dies on air presenting morning radio show
Tim Gough, a radio DJ on local station GenX Radio Suffolk, died yesterday (October 24) while presenting a live broadcast. The 55-year-old presenter is suspected to have died from a heart attack mid-song during his programme, which he was broadcasting from home 35 miles from the station’s headquarters in Ipswich (via Mixmag)
BBC
James Corden tells viewers he was 'rude' to restaurant server
James Corden has admitted he was "ungracious" to a restaurant server in an incident which saw him temporarily banned from New York eatery Balthazar. Speaking on The Late Late Show on Monday, Corden said "it was never my intention" to offend restaurant staff. Keith McNally, who owns Balthazar, said last...
BBC
Escaped Essex serpent gives woman shock in bedroom
A woman was shocked to wake up from a nap and see a snake trying to slither into her room through an open window. She took a photo of it, then ran out of her bedroom in Basildon, Essex, and called the RSPCA. Animal rescue officer Enola Evans searched the...
BBC
Family traumatised by death of Bath schoolboy on exchange trip
The death of a 15-year-old schoolboy has left his family with a "hole in the heart", an inquest was told. Max McMullen died after falling from the seventh-floor window of his host family's apartment on an exchange trip in Córdoba, Spain, on 19 October 2019. In a statement, his...
BBC
Surgery: Women regret overseas cut-price weight loss ops
A woman who has been in hospital for five months after having cut-price weight loss surgery abroad said she regrets her decision every day. Emma, 34, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, said it was "the worst experience of her life". Doctors have warned she is one of many people who are...
