ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Idaho in-state tuition sixth lowest in the country

IDAHO — The College Board’s Trends in College Pricing ranked Idaho as the sixth least expensive state for average in-state tuition and fees at public four-year institutions. Last year, Idaho was ranked seventh. According to the College Board, the annual cost of people who live in Idaho and go to an Idaho public institution is $8,178. This is 5.6 percent...
IDAHO STATE
agupdate.com

Sheep shearing drawing interest from younger generation

In the trades, there are many jobs that allow a skilled worker to travel to different parts of the world making good money in their field. One that is often overlooked is sheep shearing, a field that is drawing new interest from a younger generation, according to Montana State University (MSU).
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy