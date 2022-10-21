Peanut harvest season is wrapping up, but peanut buyers like DeMott Peanut Co. are still taking in trailers filled to the brim. While the June heat wave put a dent in peanut production, the 2022 crop of the legumes is still not bad. Georgia is the number one state in the production of peanuts, and the value of last year's crop was more than $740 million.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO