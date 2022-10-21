Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho in-state tuition sixth lowest in the country
IDAHO — The College Board’s Trends in College Pricing ranked Idaho as the sixth least expensive state for average in-state tuition and fees at public four-year institutions. Last year, Idaho was ranked seventh. According to the College Board, the annual cost of people who live in Idaho and go to an Idaho public institution is $8,178. This is 5.6 percent...
agupdate.com
Sheep shearing drawing interest from younger generation
In the trades, there are many jobs that allow a skilled worker to travel to different parts of the world making good money in their field. One that is often overlooked is sheep shearing, a field that is drawing new interest from a younger generation, according to Montana State University (MSU).
agupdate.com
PHOTOS: Goobers galore:southwest Georgia farmers are finishing up the fall peanut harvest
Peanut harvest season is wrapping up, but peanut buyers like DeMott Peanut Co. are still taking in trailers filled to the brim. While the June heat wave put a dent in peanut production, the 2022 crop of the legumes is still not bad. Georgia is the number one state in the production of peanuts, and the value of last year's crop was more than $740 million.
Comments / 0