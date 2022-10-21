Ben Case's Fern Hill can make a winning comeback in the Inscapes Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Chepstow. The seven-year-old was highly consistent without winning last term, contesting novice handicap chases and placing in all but one, that run being a step up to Grade Two company in the Reynoldstown. Competitive over trips varying from two miles and three furlongs to three miles, the gelding has handled soft ground on many occasions but is not inconvenienced when the word 'good' features in the going description. He starts out over two miles and three furlongs and looks poised to claim an overdue victory under Jack Quinlan.

8 HOURS AGO