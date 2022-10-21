ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Wednesday Tips

George Boughey's California Gem can shine in the racingtv.com Handicap at Nottingham. The Cable Bay colt has had a productive first season, winning a maiden and then a novice before faltering slightly throughout the height of the summer when first introduced to handicapping. A run in the valuable Tattersalls October Auction Stakes at Newmarket triggered a return to form as the bay was second, beaten just a length, with a subsequent win over this five furlongs leaving him proven over both course and distance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SkySports

Tuesday Tips

Ben Case's Fern Hill can make a winning comeback in the Inscapes Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Chepstow. The seven-year-old was highly consistent without winning last term, contesting novice handicap chases and placing in all but one, that run being a step up to Grade Two company in the Reynoldstown. Competitive over trips varying from two miles and three furlongs to three miles, the gelding has handled soft ground on many occasions but is not inconvenienced when the word 'good' features in the going description. He starts out over two miles and three furlongs and looks poised to claim an overdue victory under Jack Quinlan.
SkySports

Ryan Hall's England return 'a very special moment', says Herbie Farnworth

Veteran winger Ryan Hall made a glorious return to international rugby league in England's 42-18 World Cup win over France on Saturday and Herbie Farnworth has led the tributes to him. Former Leeds favourite Hall, who turns 35 a week after the World Cup final, was left out of Shaun...
SkySports

Rugby League World Cup

Rugby League World Cup: Ryan Hall and Dom Young put England on verge of last eight with France win. Dynamic wing duo Ryan Hall and Dom Young grabbed two tries apiece as England all but sealed their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final place with a 42-18 win over France at the University of Bolton Stadium.
SkySports

T20 World Cup: Ireland thumped by Sri Lanka as Kusal Mendis stars with the bat again

Ireland suffered a thumping nine-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in their opening game of the T20 World Cup Super 12s as Kusal Mendis starred once again in Hobart. After Sri Lanka's bowling attack restricted Ireland to 128-8, opener Mendis (68no off 43) crunched his second successive fifty, sharing half-century stands with Dhananjaya de Silva (31) and Charith Asalanka (31no) as his side coasted home in 15 overs, Mendis with the match-winning six off Simi Singh.
SkySports

T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler says England will be ready to adjust their gameplan against Ireland or Australia if rain arrives

Jos Buttler believes England will be ready to adjust their gameplan if rain interferes in their T20 World Cup clashes against Ireland or Australia at the MCG this week. The Australian east has been damper and cooler than usual because of the ongoing La Nina weather pattern, with downpours at Hobart on Monday forcing a no-result between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy