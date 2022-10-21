Read full article on original website
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dermot Weld and Chris Hayes searching for French Group One
Search For A Song and Princess Zoe are amongst the star Irish names bidding to land Group One success in France this afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing. 2.50 ParisLongchamp - Search For A Song goes again in Royal-Oak The Dermot Weld-trained Search For A Song was fourth in the...
SkySports
Wednesday Tips
George Boughey's California Gem can shine in the racingtv.com Handicap at Nottingham. The Cable Bay colt has had a productive first season, winning a maiden and then a novice before faltering slightly throughout the height of the summer when first introduced to handicapping. A run in the valuable Tattersalls October Auction Stakes at Newmarket triggered a return to form as the bay was second, beaten just a length, with a subsequent win over this five furlongs leaving him proven over both course and distance.
SkySports
Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint: Richard Hannon says Persian Force is his best chance of Stateside success
Richard Hannon will take Persian Force to Keeneland for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint. The Herridge handler has snapped up Frankie Dettori for the mount aboard the July Stakes winner. Persian Force has been on the go since spreadeagling his field in the Brocklesby at Doncaster in March, placing...
SkySports
Tuesday Tips
Ben Case's Fern Hill can make a winning comeback in the Inscapes Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Chepstow. The seven-year-old was highly consistent without winning last term, contesting novice handicap chases and placing in all but one, that run being a step up to Grade Two company in the Reynoldstown. Competitive over trips varying from two miles and three furlongs to three miles, the gelding has handled soft ground on many occasions but is not inconvenienced when the word 'good' features in the going description. He starts out over two miles and three furlongs and looks poised to claim an overdue victory under Jack Quinlan.
SkySports
Breeders' Cup: Dubai Mile to miss Stateside trip with 2023 Derby target for Johnston's Group One winner
Dubai Mile will have the Derby as his big target next after connections took the decision to bypass the Breeders' Cup. The Charlie and Mark Johnston-trained juvenile made the step up into top-class company at the weekend and ran out successful in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud. The win was a...
SkySports
Ben Sutton: Jockey 'conscious' and taken to Wrexham Hospital after fall at Bangor-on-Dee
Jockey Ben Sutton has been taken to hospital for further examination following a heavy fall on Kepy Blanc at Bangor. Sutton was riding the Philip Hobbs-trained 9-4 favourite in the Halloween Handicap Chase when the pair fell at the third fence in the extended two-mile-one-furlong contest. The yellow 'stop race'...
SkySports
Ryan Hall's England return 'a very special moment', says Herbie Farnworth
Veteran winger Ryan Hall made a glorious return to international rugby league in England's 42-18 World Cup win over France on Saturday and Herbie Farnworth has led the tributes to him. Former Leeds favourite Hall, who turns 35 a week after the World Cup final, was left out of Shaun...
SkySports
James 'Jimmy' Peters: The tragic and turbulent story of England's first black rugby player
In fact, not only was Peters the very first black man to represent England at rugby in 1906, he quite remarkably, remained the only black England player for another 82 years until Chris Oti represented England in 1988. The England football team's first black player, Viv Anderson, did not make...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup
Rugby League World Cup: Ryan Hall and Dom Young put England on verge of last eight with France win. Dynamic wing duo Ryan Hall and Dom Young grabbed two tries apiece as England all but sealed their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final place with a 42-18 win over France at the University of Bolton Stadium.
SkySports
Simon Middleton: Criticism of England's Red Roses was frustrating | 'Australia Rugby World Cup quarter a challenge'
Red Roses head coach Simon Middleton has admitted frustration at the criticism his side received after World Cup victory vs France, while adding the task of facing Australia in the quarters will be a challenge. England defeated tournament debutants Fiji 84-19, France 13-7 and lowly raked South Africa 75-0 en...
SkySports
Rugby World Cup pool stage review: How England can improve for quarters, plus best players and match so far
With the World Cup quarter-finals line-up set, Katy Daley-Mclean reviews the group stage, rates England's overall performance, picks her players and match of the tournament and the standout area the Red Roses still need to work on. Rating England's overall showing so far. This England squad is absolutely capable of...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Why RL was England star and former Man Utd junior Herbie Farnworth's love
You know the narrative about Herbie Farnworth, right? The talented young footballer, once of the famous Manchester United, who gave it all up to forge a career in the somewhat less glamorous world of rugby league?. Well, not quite. Yes, the Blacko-born former midfielder-cum-winger was good enough to be in...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Did England miss opportunity to significantly boost net run rate against Afghanistan?
England kicked off their T20 World Cup campaign with a five-wicket victory over Afghanistan - but the run chase was patient and a little precarious rather than pulsating. After razing their opponents for just 112 thanks principally to Sam Curran's five-wicket haul, England lost each of their top five in reply before triumphing with 11 balls in reserve in Perth.
SkySports
Adam Azim ready to unleash 'full package' in test of chin against Rylan Charlton on November 27
Rising star Adam Azim is relishing the toughest test of his young professional career yet when he headlines a rare Sunday bill against Rylan Charlton on November 27. The 20-year-old boasts a blemish-free 6-0 record after five straight knockout wins having set his sights on making history as Britain's youngest world champion.
SkySports
Viddal Riley and Dylan Cheema join big Natasha Jonas vs Marie-Eve Dicaire bill in Manchester, live on Sky Sports
Viddal Riley returns to action at the Manchester Arena on November 12, live on Sky Sports. The rising cruiserweight prospect will meet unbeaten opponent Ross McGuigan on the undercard of Natasha Jonas' world title unification with Marie-Eve Dicaire. Riley, coming off an eye-catching stoppage of Jone Volau, returns to the...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Ireland thumped by Sri Lanka as Kusal Mendis stars with the bat again
Ireland suffered a thumping nine-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in their opening game of the T20 World Cup Super 12s as Kusal Mendis starred once again in Hobart. After Sri Lanka's bowling attack restricted Ireland to 128-8, opener Mendis (68no off 43) crunched his second successive fifty, sharing half-century stands with Dhananjaya de Silva (31) and Charith Asalanka (31no) as his side coasted home in 15 overs, Mendis with the match-winning six off Simi Singh.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Ryan Hall gives Shaun Wane plenty to ponder after England's win over France
Shaun Wane is relishing the selection conundrum Ryan Hall has given him after England’s record try-scorer starred in the 42-18 Rugby League World Cup win over France in Bolton. The Hull Kingston Rovers winger made it 37 tries for the national team with a first-half double against the French,...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler says England will be ready to adjust their gameplan against Ireland or Australia if rain arrives
Jos Buttler believes England will be ready to adjust their gameplan if rain interferes in their T20 World Cup clashes against Ireland or Australia at the MCG this week. The Australian east has been damper and cooler than usual because of the ongoing La Nina weather pattern, with downpours at Hobart on Monday forcing a no-result between South Africa and Zimbabwe.
