Sedalia, MO

UCM Hosts ‘Victory Vertical Piano’ Program

The University of Central Missouri School of Visual and Performing Arts is hosting a public musical presentation about the World War II-era “Victory Vertical Piano” program by 2010 UCM Distinguished Music Alumnus Dr. Garik Pedersen at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 in Hart Recital Hall, located in the Utt Music Building.
WARRENSBURG, MO
‘Roy Blunt Reservoir’ Will Serve North Central Missouri’s Water Needs, USDA Says

Missouri is dealing with unseasonably warm weather and drought conditions. We depend on the rain to help our plants grow as well as fill our aquifers and reservoirs to provide drinking water. North Central Missouri is unable to depend on aquifers, so a large reservoir is needed to serve the water needs of more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
Marshall Man Injured When Harley Crashes in Howard County

A Marshall man was injured when his motorcycle crashed in Howard County Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2008 Harley Davidson, driven by 40-year-old Jeffrey S. Pond of Marshall, was on Missouri 87, 10 miles north of Boonville around 5:30 p.m. when the Harley traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
Warsaw Teen Injured in UTV Rollover

A Warsaw teenager was injured in a four-wheeler accident that occurred Monday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2013 Polaris Ranger XP 900, driven by a 14-year-old juvenile from Warsaw, was at Missouri 7 at Stevens Avenue at noon, when he was traveling on wet grass and the driver lost control of the UTV and he fell out the right side door and the Polaris partially rolled on top of him.
WARSAW, MO
Vehicles recovered from Lake of the Ozarks near Niangua Bridge

CAMDENTON - The Camden County Sheriff's Office is asking for information after a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier and a 1958 Ford Thunderbird were recovered from the Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday. Detectives from the sheriff's office met with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division and the Mid-County Fire Protection...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
EDSPC Welcomes First Ward Councilman Oldham to Board of Directors

EDSPC welcomed a new member to its board of directors Wednesday when it met for a quarterly meeting at noon at US Bank, 3615 W. Broadway. First Ward Councilman Tom Oldham represents the City of Sedalia on the board. He replaces former First Ward Councilman Jeff Leeman, who stepped down from Council several weeks ago. Leeman's seat was filled by Jack Robinson.
SEDALIA, MO
Lots Of Fun Was Had in Knob Noster State Park and Knobtoberfest

Admittedly, I don't go up to Knob Noster much. I don't know why, but I just don't make it up there very often. Well, I've been looking for more reasons to get out and about lately on the weekends. I want to find new and possibly cheap or free things to do on Saturdays. You know, date ideas. I don't want to make my poor boyfriend (we'll call him NJ) sit around my house all the time, and after all, it's still nice weather wise. After a while it'll get gross and snowy, and it'll probably be harder to get out and do stuff.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
Seen Out the Window: Industry, Nature & One of the Tallest Dorms [Pictures]

I recently took some time off to visit family and friends in the Chicago area and rode Amtrak to get there instead of driving. Looking out my window I saw a lot. Nature, industry, the grittiness of St. Louis, the industrial remnants of Illinois, a capitol dome, and even the highest point between St. Louis and Chicago in Bloomington-Normal. Keep scrolling to check out 29 pictures I took on my rail journey between Warrensburg and Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Sedalia Police Reports For October 24, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the night of October 17th, Officers conducted a vehicle check the Yeager's Cycle store, 3001 South Limit Avenue. An on scene investigation resulted in one male suspect being arrested. Kevin Patrick Kares, 50, of Sedalia, was arrested for felony Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Kares was taken to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released.
SEDALIA, MO
MSHP Arrest Reports for October 24, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 21-year-old Ariana Martinez of Sedalia at 3:15 a.m. Sunday in Saline County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving and in possession of marijuana. Martinez was taken to the Saline County Jail for a 12-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Marshall man hurt in motorcycle crash in Howard County

Howard County, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall man was seriously hurt following a motorcycle crash in Howard County. The crash happened on Highway 87 north of Boonville early Saturday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 40-year-old Jeffery Pond was driving his motorcycle northbound on Highway 87 when it traveled off the left side of the The post Marshall man hurt in motorcycle crash in Howard County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
Cole Camp Man Arrested for Aggravated DWI

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Jeremiah J. Casdorph of Cole Camp at 2:35 p.m. Monday in Benton County. He was wanted on a felony Benton County warrant. Casdorph was taken to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. His bond was set at $25,000. He faces charges of aggravated driving...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
Holden Man Injured When Car Hits Concrete Barriers

A Holden man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Clay County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2009 Chevrolet, driven by 21-year-old Christopher J. Jewell of Holden, was on the I-35 ramp to I-29 just before 9 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a concrete barrier, returned to the roadway, ran off the right side and struck another concrete barrier before coming to rest.
HOLDEN, MO
