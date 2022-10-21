Read full article on original website
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders For October 2022 (Mugshots)
The following photos are those who were booked to Caddo Correctional Center in the month of October 2022. Some of these inmates have already been released, and some have yet to go to trial. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish Violent Offenders For October 2022...
Shreveport Attorney Trina Chu Pleads ‘No Contest’
Trina Chu, a Shreveport attorney arrested in 2020 as she ran for a judicial position, pleaded no contest to one count of Offenses Against Intellectual Property Monday, October 24, 2022, in Caddo District Court. 48 year-old Chu was set for a bench trial but resolved the matter with a plea.
Bossier City Police Department Searching for Tool Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On October 13, 2022 the Subject entered Walmart located on Airline Dr. He then proceeded to select multiple tools and went to the self check out register. After scanning all of the items and placing them in bags, he placed them in a shopping cart and exited the store without paying for them.
Walmart Thieves Wanted by Bossier City Police
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On October 15,2022 the two females entered Walmart and stole several items from the store. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is...
Shreveport Police Searching for Identity Thief
On July 19th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a report of an unknown black male who came to a business belonging to the victim and taken two checks without his consent. This same suspect then entered a local area financial institution and negotiated checks from the victim’s account.
Killer Sentenced For Grisly Murder Of Shreveport Couple
KTBS reports that the man convicted of killing a Shreveport couple in 2018 has been sentenced for his crimes. Caddo Parish District Judge John Mosely has sentenced 37-year-old Dewayne Watkins to two Life Sentences, to run consecutively, for the two counts of First Degree Murder he was convicted of. Watkins was found guilty by a jury last month.
Shreveport Police Searching for Domestic Violence Suspects
The Shreveport Police Department would like to ask for the assistance of the public in apprehending the following suspects wanted for Domestic Violence offenses. Chatika Arnold (02/01/01) is wanted for Domestic Abuse Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and Domestic Abuse Battery Child endangerment for stabbing her child’s father multiple times with a knife in the presence of a one-year-old child.
Man and Children Dead in Shreveport Murder-Suicide
Police were called to the scene of Klug Pines Road Tuesday (10-18-22) at around 8:00pm. The call was for an assault and kidnapping. Shreveport Police learned that a man (known to the family) had entered a home and assaulted a woman and took off with two children. Police drastically searched for the man and children. The female adult victim gave investigating officers information that led them to Bill Cockrell Park off Pines Road.
Bossier Sheriff to Send Bull to Sale If Not Claimed By Monday
While I'll own up to the fact that I'm not much of a livestock judge, this animal gives me the impression that if he were mine, and he was missing, I'd be out night and day trying to locate him. However, this animal was found wandering loose on Friday, October...
10 Year Caddo Deputy Arrested For Extortion of Elderly
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator did not pull any punches when he described the character of a ten year veteran of the Caddo Sheriff's Department following the deputy's arrest. Putting it bluntly, the Sheriff said, "I’m extremely disappointed in this person's criminal behavior." Prator continued with, “He is an embarrassment...
Caddo Parish Man Killed in Accident Named by Coroner
A man who was found dead in a vehicle wreck in west-central Caddo Parish on Monday, October 17, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. James L. Peck Jr., 70, of the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road, was found just before 10:40 a.m. in the wreckage of a vehicle that had veered off Blanchard Furrh just west of Back Path Road and tumbled into a wooded area. The vehicle was observed by a passerby who contacted authorities. Mr. Peck was pronounced deceased at the scene.
This Haunted Maze Is a New Shreveport Favorite
Do you smell that? Yes, we are all smelling the pumpkin spice take over Shreveport-Bossier. Some of us are eager to do all the fall things and right now everyone seems to be going to Dixie Maze Farms. For several years now Dixie Maze has been the attraction for all...
How Old is Too Old to Trick or Treat in Shreveport?
One of the traditions at our house for Halloween every year is for Santa Claus to sit out in the front yard and hand out candy canes to the trick or treaters. We have Christmas carols playing on the porch and for the most part, everyone loves it. Some people take family pictures with Santa and tell us that this "will be their Christmas cards this year!"
Northwest Louisiana Man Killed in Crash in Webster Parish
Tragedy over the weekend as a Doyline man is killed in a single vehicle crash in Webster Parish. State Police say the accident happened at about 11pm Saturday night on Hwy 527 at Junior Edwards Road. 41-year-old Marvin Champlain died in the accident. State Police Release These Details About Crash:
Where’s the Best Place for a Family Photo Shoot in Shreveport?
We've all seen the family photos of everyone wearing khaki and white on a beach vacation... but if you want a family photo taken here in Shreveport, where there is no white sandy beach with the ocean in the background, where do you go?. I know the R.W. Norton Art...
Shreveport Louisiana’s Prize-Fest Winners of 2022
Prize Fest has been a huge staple in Shreveport for several years. The folks at Prize Fest work tirelessly to make sure things go off without a hitch, and their work shines through. Prize Fest 2022 was no different. People from all over came to compete for some absolutely amazing...
Here’s 9 Things That Make Shreveport a Better Place to Live
Having been born in Shreveport, I don't like a lot of the references that are made about my hometown, like 'Ratchet City.' I don't like it, but I understand it. If our own citizens don't change their own attitudes towards our city, how can we expect others to think better of us? How can we change the cycle that we're in?
Shreveport Facing Whistleblower Lawsuit
Former City of Shreveport Controller Ben Hebert has filed legal action against the City of Shreveport for wrongful termination. Shreveport attorney Allison Jones, with the local firm Downer, Jones, Marino & Wilhite filed the lawsuit on behalf of S. Ben Hebert. Hebert alleges he was wrongfully fired from his position...
Help Wanted Sign in Texas Is Shocking Some People
We all know it is really hard to find employees these days. Restaurants all around Shreveport have signs up looking for workers. You will even see signs asking you to “be patient, we are short-staffed.”. But this sign in Texas trying to recruit workers has lots of folks talking....
Who Serves Up the Best Cajun Food in Shreveport-Bossier City?
A lot of people in south Louisiana think we don't know our way around Cajun cuisine up here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, but they would be wrong! Not only can you find some amazing Cajun eats in private kitchens all over NWLA, but we also have some great Cajun restaurants as well!
