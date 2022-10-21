ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport Attorney Trina Chu Pleads ‘No Contest’

Trina Chu, a Shreveport attorney arrested in 2020 as she ran for a judicial position, pleaded no contest to one count of Offenses Against Intellectual Property Monday, October 24, 2022, in Caddo District Court. 48 year-old Chu was set for a bench trial but resolved the matter with a plea.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Bossier City Police Department Searching for Tool Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On October 13, 2022 the Subject entered Walmart located on Airline Dr. He then proceeded to select multiple tools and went to the self check out register. After scanning all of the items and placing them in bags, he placed them in a shopping cart and exited the store without paying for them.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Walmart Thieves Wanted by Bossier City Police

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On October 15,2022 the two females entered Walmart and stole several items from the store. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Shreveport Police Searching for Identity Thief

On July 19th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a report of an unknown black male who came to a business belonging to the victim and taken two checks without his consent. This same suspect then entered a local area financial institution and negotiated checks from the victim’s account.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Killer Sentenced For Grisly Murder Of Shreveport Couple

KTBS reports that the man convicted of killing a Shreveport couple in 2018 has been sentenced for his crimes. Caddo Parish District Judge John Mosely has sentenced 37-year-old Dewayne Watkins to two Life Sentences, to run consecutively, for the two counts of First Degree Murder he was convicted of. Watkins was found guilty by a jury last month.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Police Searching for Domestic Violence Suspects

The Shreveport Police Department would like to ask for the assistance of the public in apprehending the following suspects wanted for Domestic Violence offenses. Chatika Arnold (02/01/01) is wanted for Domestic Abuse Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and Domestic Abuse Battery Child endangerment for stabbing her child’s father multiple times with a knife in the presence of a one-year-old child.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Man and Children Dead in Shreveport Murder-Suicide

Police were called to the scene of Klug Pines Road Tuesday (10-18-22) at around 8:00pm. The call was for an assault and kidnapping. Shreveport Police learned that a man (known to the family) had entered a home and assaulted a woman and took off with two children. Police drastically searched for the man and children. The female adult victim gave investigating officers information that led them to Bill Cockrell Park off Pines Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
10 Year Caddo Deputy Arrested For Extortion of Elderly

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator did not pull any punches when he described the character of a ten year veteran of the Caddo Sheriff's Department following the deputy's arrest. Putting it bluntly, the Sheriff said, "I’m extremely disappointed in this person's criminal behavior." Prator continued with, “He is an embarrassment...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Caddo Parish Man Killed in Accident Named by Coroner

A man who was found dead in a vehicle wreck in west-central Caddo Parish on Monday, October 17, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. James L. Peck Jr., 70, of the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road, was found just before 10:40 a.m. in the wreckage of a vehicle that had veered off Blanchard Furrh just west of Back Path Road and tumbled into a wooded area. The vehicle was observed by a passerby who contacted authorities. Mr. Peck was pronounced deceased at the scene.
CADDO PARISH, LA
This Haunted Maze Is a New Shreveport Favorite

Do you smell that? Yes, we are all smelling the pumpkin spice take over Shreveport-Bossier. Some of us are eager to do all the fall things and right now everyone seems to be going to Dixie Maze Farms. For several years now Dixie Maze has been the attraction for all...
SHREVEPORT, LA
How Old is Too Old to Trick or Treat in Shreveport?

One of the traditions at our house for Halloween every year is for Santa Claus to sit out in the front yard and hand out candy canes to the trick or treaters. We have Christmas carols playing on the porch and for the most part, everyone loves it. Some people take family pictures with Santa and tell us that this "will be their Christmas cards this year!"
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Louisiana’s Prize-Fest Winners of 2022

Prize Fest has been a huge staple in Shreveport for several years. The folks at Prize Fest work tirelessly to make sure things go off without a hitch, and their work shines through. Prize Fest 2022 was no different. People from all over came to compete for some absolutely amazing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Here’s 9 Things That Make Shreveport a Better Place to Live

Having been born in Shreveport, I don't like a lot of the references that are made about my hometown, like 'Ratchet City.' I don't like it, but I understand it. If our own citizens don't change their own attitudes towards our city, how can we expect others to think better of us? How can we change the cycle that we're in?
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Facing Whistleblower Lawsuit

Former City of Shreveport Controller Ben Hebert has filed legal action against the City of Shreveport for wrongful termination. Shreveport attorney Allison Jones, with the local firm Downer, Jones, Marino & Wilhite filed the lawsuit on behalf of S. Ben Hebert. Hebert alleges he was wrongfully fired from his position...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Help Wanted Sign in Texas Is Shocking Some People

We all know it is really hard to find employees these days. Restaurants all around Shreveport have signs up looking for workers. You will even see signs asking you to “be patient, we are short-staffed.”. But this sign in Texas trying to recruit workers has lots of folks talking....
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA
