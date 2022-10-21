ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Repetto Appoints Female Executive Duo

PARIS — Beefing up its management ahead of an ambitious growth project, Repetto has announced the appointment of a duo of female executives on Tuesday. The French ballet shoe label tapped 40-year-old Laurence Levy as chief executive officer, and Charlotte Gaucher-Holmann will serve as deputy CEO. Levy, a graduate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy