This earnings season was always going to be a bit weird, because traders and investors are filtering everything through a forward-looking lens. They don’t much care about the meat of most earnings reports -- the results achieved by the company over the third quarter -- but instead are focused on guidance and are looking for answers in a couple of specific areas. They want to know whether a company expects to see a weaker economic environment going forward, and if there are still supply chain issues that restrict their ability to meet demand.

1 HOUR AGO