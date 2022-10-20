In Part 2 of our Digital Electronics Course, we will get a better understanding of the importance of digital electronics compared to analog electronics. Systems are made much simpler at both the software and hardware levels when you can choose between two different voltage levels without having to worry about controlling the actual potential difference of the signal. In this second article of EEWeb’s Digital Electronics Course, we’ll take a look at some real-world applications of this kind of electronics. The reader is therefore expected to have some knowledge of analog electronics.

4 DAYS AGO