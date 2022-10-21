Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Powell Again Is Facing Political Pressure as Worries Mount Over the Economy
Sen. Sherrod Brown this week sent a letter to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, expressing concern about the impact interest rate hikes could have on employment. "Potential job losses brought about by monetary over-tightening will only worsen these matters for the working class," the Ohio Democrat said. The last time the...
NBC Miami
Senior Loan ETFs Are Seeing Strong Inflows as Investors Search for Yield
Investors looking for yield are turning to exchange-traded funds that track senior bank loans, says a fund manager. One example is the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) which follows the market-weighted performance of the 100 largest senior bank loans and has a yield of upward of 3.8%. Senior bank loans...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Alphabet, Microsoft, Texas Instruments and More
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Alphabet — The search engine parent dropped 5.8% after Alphabet missed third-quarter earnings expectations, and reported a decline in YouTube ad revenue. Alphabet earned $1.06 per share on revenue of $69.09 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were forecasting $1.25 earnings per share on revenue of $70.58 billion.
NBC Miami
An Economic Index Is Flashing a Recession Warning Sign, But It May Be a ‘Mixed Signal.' Here's What You Need to Know
The Leading Economic Index, published by the Conference Board, is now below a threshold that the group says is a recession signal. The index has 10 components that it is based on, including stock market performance and initial jobless claims. Some economists say the underlying economic data is a mixed...
NBC Miami
Biden Announces Crackdown of Surprise Bank Overdraft Fees and Other ‘Junk' Charges
With time running out before the election, President Joe Biden highlighted his administration's push to crack down on so-called junk fees that banks and other companies charge their customers. The announcement comes after months of high inflation has eaten away at Americans' savings and made the economy the top issue for voters.
NBC Miami
SEC Adopts Rules Aimed at Boosting Transparency of Fees and Performance in Mutual Funds, ETFs
Under the amendments adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, shareholder reports for funds will need to be more concise and user-friendly. Additionally, investment company advertising will need to promote "transparent and balanced presentations" of fees and expenses. Most of the changes won't be required for 18 months...
NBC Miami
A ‘Catastrophe' Is Coming for the Economy, But It's Not Recession Or Inflation, Says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
NBC Miami
Elon Musk Carried a Sink Into Twitter on Wednesday as Deal Nears Close
Billionaire Elon Musk visited Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday. The visit came a few days before Musk's deadline to complete his acquisition of the company, or else face new trial dates. A judge gave Musk until Friday at 5 p.m. Eastern Time to complete the deal after she...
NBC Miami
Federal Consumer Watchdog Is Upping Efforts to Crack Down on ‘Junk Fees' at Banks
Surprise overdraft fees and depositor fees are the target of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's latest move in an ongoing effort to eliminate so-called junk fees. Many banks already have either eliminated overdraft or non-sufficient funds fees this year, which the CFPB estimates have saved consumers $3 billion. The nation's...
NBC Miami
Women Are Switching Jobs at Record Rates, Executive Ranks Included
Many women left the workforce during the pandemic peak. Now they are switching jobs at a furious pace, according to McKinsey & Company's 2022 "Women in the Workplace" report. The percentage of women in C-suite positions has moved up slowly, and it's even worse for women of color trying to make their way into leadership.
NBC Miami
Investor Vinod Khosla Says Focusing on 2030 Climate Targets Is the Wrong Approach
Vinod Khosla, the founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm, Khosla Ventures, says 2040 is the more important goal post in combating climate change than 2030. Khosla, who cofounded computer hardware firm Sun Microsystems in 1982 and spent 18 years at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, is interested in big bets like commercializing fusion and deep geothermal technology.
NBC Miami
Foxconn's iPhone Factory in China — the World's Largest — Hit by Covid Outbreak
Foxconn said Tuesday that its factory in Zhengzhou, China — the world's largest assembly plant for Apple's iPhones — was hit with a small Covid outbreak. But a spokesperson for the Taiwanese firm, officially known as Hon Hai Technology Group, told CNBC that operation and production at its Zhengzhou facility is "relatively stable."
NBC Miami
Gender Equity at Work Is Stalling After ‘Mass Exodus' of Women During Pandemic, New Research Finds
At least one group of people who left the workforce during the coronavirus pandemic, and the resulting "great resignation," may not have had much of a choice: mothers. "Many women were compelled to leave the workforce to care for children who were shifted into virtual schooling or who couldn't attend daycare due to shutdowns," a new report from KPMG, shared exclusively with CNBC's Make It, explained.
Comments / 0