ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Powell Again Is Facing Political Pressure as Worries Mount Over the Economy

Sen. Sherrod Brown this week sent a letter to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, expressing concern about the impact interest rate hikes could have on employment. "Potential job losses brought about by monetary over-tightening will only worsen these matters for the working class," the Ohio Democrat said. The last time the...
OHIO STATE
NBC Miami

Senior Loan ETFs Are Seeing Strong Inflows as Investors Search for Yield

Investors looking for yield are turning to exchange-traded funds that track senior bank loans, says a fund manager. One example is the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) which follows the market-weighted performance of the 100 largest senior bank loans and has a yield of upward of 3.8%. Senior bank loans...
NBC Miami

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Alphabet, Microsoft, Texas Instruments and More

Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Alphabet — The search engine parent dropped 5.8% after Alphabet missed third-quarter earnings expectations, and reported a decline in YouTube ad revenue. Alphabet earned $1.06 per share on revenue of $69.09 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were forecasting $1.25 earnings per share on revenue of $70.58 billion.
NBC Miami

SEC Adopts Rules Aimed at Boosting Transparency of Fees and Performance in Mutual Funds, ETFs

Under the amendments adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, shareholder reports for funds will need to be more concise and user-friendly. Additionally, investment company advertising will need to promote "transparent and balanced presentations" of fees and expenses. Most of the changes won't be required for 18 months...
NBC Miami

A ‘Catastrophe' Is Coming for the Economy, But It's Not Recession Or Inflation, Says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
NBC Miami

Federal Consumer Watchdog Is Upping Efforts to Crack Down on ‘Junk Fees' at Banks

Surprise overdraft fees and depositor fees are the target of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's latest move in an ongoing effort to eliminate so-called junk fees. Many banks already have either eliminated overdraft or non-sufficient funds fees this year, which the CFPB estimates have saved consumers $3 billion. The nation's...
NBC Miami

Women Are Switching Jobs at Record Rates, Executive Ranks Included

Many women left the workforce during the pandemic peak. Now they are switching jobs at a furious pace, according to McKinsey & Company's 2022 "Women in the Workplace" report. The percentage of women in C-suite positions has moved up slowly, and it's even worse for women of color trying to make their way into leadership.
NBC Miami

Investor Vinod Khosla Says Focusing on 2030 Climate Targets Is the Wrong Approach

Vinod Khosla, the founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm, Khosla Ventures, says 2040 is the more important goal post in combating climate change than 2030. Khosla, who cofounded computer hardware firm Sun Microsystems in 1982 and spent 18 years at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, is interested in big bets like commercializing fusion and deep geothermal technology.
NBC Miami

Foxconn's iPhone Factory in China — the World's Largest — Hit by Covid Outbreak

Foxconn said Tuesday that its factory in Zhengzhou, China — the world's largest assembly plant for Apple's iPhones — was hit with a small Covid outbreak. But a spokesperson for the Taiwanese firm, officially known as Hon Hai Technology Group, told CNBC that operation and production at its Zhengzhou facility is "relatively stable."
NBC Miami

Gender Equity at Work Is Stalling After ‘Mass Exodus' of Women During Pandemic, New Research Finds

At least one group of people who left the workforce during the coronavirus pandemic, and the resulting "great resignation," may not have had much of a choice: mothers. "Many women were compelled to leave the workforce to care for children who were shifted into virtual schooling or who couldn't attend daycare due to shutdowns," a new report from KPMG, shared exclusively with CNBC's Make It, explained.

Comments / 0

Community Policy