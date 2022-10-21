Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S., European shares climb; dollar retreats
Wall Street continued its advance on Tuesday as weak data stoked hopes the Federal Reserve will slow its aggressive pace of rate hikes and European shares touched their highest level in a month as better-than-expected earnings offset economic worries. WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street continued its advance on...
NASDAQ
Crude Continues Decline on Bearish Global Economic Data
The energy sector is posed for a mixed to lower start, pressured by mild weakness in the crude complex and in the major equity futures which slide lower this morning ahead to big technology earnings for further clues into the health of the U.S. economy. In earnings news, Halliburton is...
NASDAQ
These 3 Hot Stocks Have Beaten the Market by 28% to 52% In 2022
It's been a difficult year for investors, with the S&P 500 down nearly 20% on the year and many stocks in that index trading down much further. But there are also a select group of stocks in that index that are trading up in 2022 and, therefore, are massively ahead of the market. Moreover, in that select group of positive 2022 stocks are some with even more room to run.
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023, According to Wall Street
The S&P 500 is down about 20% this year, erasing about $8.2 trillion in wealth. And more than half of investors expect the stock market to continue falling in the next six months, according to a survey from the American Association of Individual Investors. Despite the widespread bearish sentiment, some Wall Street analysts still see opportunities for triple-digit returns in the next year.
NASDAQ
TOGGLE Daily Brief: Market Clues Under the Surface
Veteran investors usually find most meaningful information about market price action to be underneath the surface. Dubbed “market internals,” these indicators give us a peek “under the hood” of the price dynamics: market breadth, sector leadership, momentum, etc. These can complete the picture of the current trend’s health. On that front, there were some notable positive developments last week.
NASDAQ
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Snap (NYSE: SNAP), Freeport-McMoran (NYSE: FCX), and Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) -- plummeted 22%, soared 16%, and rose 6% fell, respectively, averaging out to a flat 0% move.
NASDAQ
Xi’s Re-Election Weighs on Nio (NYSE:NIO) Stock; Should You Invest Now?
The ADR of the Chinese EV (electric vehicle) maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) closed 15.7% lower on Monday following the re-election of President Xi Jinping for a third term. Notably, Nio ADR, which is down over 70% year-to-date, has slipped below $10. Despite this massive correction, geopolitical and regulatory risks in China and the economic slowdown pose challenges and could restrict the recovery in the short term.
NASDAQ
Coca-Cola (KO) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Rises
The Coca-Cola Company KO has reported better-than-expected top and bottom-line results for third-quarter 2022. The company’s results have benefited from the continued momentum from the first half of 2022. Driven by the strong results, the company has raised its growth expectations for organic revenues and comparable earnings per share for 2022.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Keeps Soaking Up Wall Street's Cash
This has been a year that most investors would like to forget. It has been marred by high volatility across assets, driven by inflationary pressures, central banks aggressively raising interest rates, and geopolitical uncertainty. Volatility has weighed on companies like BlackRock (NYSE: BLK), which makes money as its clients make...
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 25, 2022 : TQQQ, TSHA, SQQQ, CSX, PINS, EBAY, AAPL, NIO, M, BABA, SNAP, GM
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -13.41 to 11,416.85. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 37,795,200 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:. ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.08 at $21.19, with 6,058,215 shares traded. This represents a 29.84% increase from its 52...
NASDAQ
This 1 Oils and Energy Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
NASDAQ
Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO) Soars 11.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO) shares rallied 11.7% in the last trading session to close at $7.82. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.7% gain over the past four weeks. The...
NASDAQ
The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 3 Stocks Hand Over Fist
The stock market may look dour right now, but there's a good reason to rejoice. This year's sharp decline has been broad based and caused the share prices of numerous companies to fall to multi-year lows. This means that the baby has essentially been thrown out with the bathwater, and good companies are also seeing their valuations pummeled without good reason.
NASDAQ
Why GameStop Is Running Ahead of the Market Today
Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are running 7% higher as of 10:44 a.m. ET on Tuesday, on a day when the stock market as a whole is just inching higher. The S&P 500 is up just 33 points, or less than 1% in comparison. There is no news to account...
NASDAQ
Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stocks All Popped Today
On another bright "green" day for the stock market, shares of electric vehicle manufacturers are doing better than most. As of 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, shares of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had surged by 5%, well outpacing the S&P 500 (which was up a solid 0.9%). Electric truck rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was doing even better with a 6.9% gain and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was doing best of all -- up 7.8%.
NASDAQ
Why Bitcoin Has Been Highly Correlated With Fiat
Bitcoin is a conversation with fiat. It isn't independent. It's contextual. It's relational. Bitcoin is contextualized by the existence of fiat, and hopefully, fiat becomes contextualized by Bitcoin. It's like hot and cold, light and dark. Bitcoin is the absence of monetary intervention, while fiat is money optimized for and...
NASDAQ
Is Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Monarch Casino (MCRI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street set to open lower ahead of earnings
LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - European stocks were mixed on Tuesday and U.S. futures pointed to a lower open for Wall Street, as investor hopes that the Federal Reserve could slow down its rate increases gave way to a more cautious tone ahead of U.S. company earnings. Asian equities struggled...
NASDAQ
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Coterra Energy (CTRA) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Coterra Energy (CTRA) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Comments / 0