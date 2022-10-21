ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Red Dirt is Both Good and Bad and Can Grow Almost Anything

Okay, so here's my best and most educated explanation as to why our soil, clay, and or dirt is reddish-orange here in Abilene and throughout most of Texas. Red clay gets its color from an overabundance (and that is an understatement) of 'iron oxide' within the soil. Red clay (or "red dirt" as we Texans so fondly call it) is created through the breakdown of rocks in its own underlayer of the soil.
The Gypsy’s MC Toy and Food Drive Benefits Toys for Tots in Abilene

The Abilene United States Marine Corps and the Gypsy Motorcycle Club International Abilene Chapter are teaming up together to host a "Toys For Tots" toy drive and fun motorcycle run on Saturday, October 29th, 2022. everyone is invited to attend and participate to show their support for the less fortunate children of the big country as the gypsies try to ensure that every child in the key city has a great Christmas.
2022 Fall Cruise Night Car Show Winners Have Been Announced

Classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles took over the streets of Abilene for the 39th annual Cruise Night. The event marked another successful night of old-style cruising, and the car show also gave classic car enthusiasts an assortment of unique rides to gawk over. It was a tough choice, but here are the official winners of the 2022 Fall Cruise Night Car Show.
Dyess We Care Team Hosts Operation Special Santa To Help Nursing Home Veterans

I know that Abilene is so lucky to have Dyess Air Force Base in our city. Furthermore, the men and women that serve give so much back to our community that we must all come together to give a little something back to those that have served. This year the Operation Special Santa Carwash on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 will go to benefit our veterans who are in nursing homes.
Don’t Miss This Year’s Annual Scarecrow Festival in Buffalo Gap

The Annual Scarecrow Festival at the Taylor County History Center (TCHC) and Buffalo Gap Historic Village (BGHV) is scheduled to run from October 22nd through October 29th, 2022. After that, all the scarecrows will be moved to the Center for Contemporary Arts (CCA) for November's Art Walk on Thursday, November 10th, 2022, and will remain on view until November 17th, 2022 at 220 Cypress in downtown Abilene.
Wanted By the Abilene Police and Cash Rewards Are Being Offered

Abilene Crime Stoppers (ACS) has been stopping and arresting criminals since 1981. Crime Stoppers mission has always been to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene. ACS will pay up to $1,000 and all "Quick Pay Rewards" are paid the same day during banking hours, or the next day if the bank is closed. No waiting for the Board to vote on the reward. All quick-pay rewards are waiting to be paid out right now.
Abilene’s Police Department Has a Death Row and it is Haunted

Whether you believe in "hauntings" or not the fact still remains that there is something that is creepy spooky going on at the City of Abilene's Police impound lot. For the record, I am a man of faith and I do not believe in spooky ghosts and or hauntings, but I will admit that there is something freaky going on at that police impound lot.
20 Delicious Abilene Area Food Trucks to Get Your Grub on the Go

Food trucks have been popping up all over the Abilene area over the last several years, giving foodies a ton of different convenient choices for delicious food. For me, there's just something about freshly prepared food from a truck that gives my belly a lot of satisfaction. And in a world where everyone is constantly on the go, we have a plethora of amazing food trucks right here in Abilene to satisfy any lunch hour and appetite.
8 Great Movies To Get You In A Creepy Mood For Halloween

It's no surprise to anybody that knows me, I go crazy for the month of October and Halloween. I've said it many times, there is a lot to love. First, the cooler weather feels excellent after the brutal summer we've just had. Football is in full swing. The holidays are coming, and the first one that gets up warmed up? Halloween.
