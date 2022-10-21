Read full article on original website
Hardin-Simmons University to Celebrate Fall BreakHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University: An affordable education with a priceless experience.Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Alumna Spotlight: Viviana Mora '02Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Fall in Final Minutes at ConcordiaHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Take Down Top Seed Concordia 2-1Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Top 5 Things Learned While Driving On I-20 Between Abilene and Dallas
Recently I've been making a bunch of trips from Abilene to the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A big chunk of that road trip is driving on I-20. I love traveling in Texas and I do it quite often but the highways in the Lone Star State can play by their own rules.
Here Are the Best Places To Go Vote in Abilene and Taylor County On Election Day
Election day is almost here and it's time to go make yourself be heard and vote. There are several locations throughout Abilene and Taylor County where one can cast their ballot. Remember to take a valid identification. While in the past you had to know your precinct number to be...
Texas Red Dirt is Both Good and Bad and Can Grow Almost Anything
Okay, so here's my best and most educated explanation as to why our soil, clay, and or dirt is reddish-orange here in Abilene and throughout most of Texas. Red clay gets its color from an overabundance (and that is an understatement) of 'iron oxide' within the soil. Red clay (or "red dirt" as we Texans so fondly call it) is created through the breakdown of rocks in its own underlayer of the soil.
The Most Fun Things to Do on a Date Night in Abilene Besides Bar Hopping
Dating in Abilene can sometimes be difficult unless you like to get smashed in bars all the time or count how many potholes are in the Key City. So what is there to do on date night that doesn't involve getting hammered by tequila or filling up one of those potholes with water to swim in?
The Gypsy’s MC Toy and Food Drive Benefits Toys for Tots in Abilene
The Abilene United States Marine Corps and the Gypsy Motorcycle Club International Abilene Chapter are teaming up together to host a "Toys For Tots" toy drive and fun motorcycle run on Saturday, October 29th, 2022. everyone is invited to attend and participate to show their support for the less fortunate children of the big country as the gypsies try to ensure that every child in the key city has a great Christmas.
2022 Fall Cruise Night Car Show Winners Have Been Announced
Classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles took over the streets of Abilene for the 39th annual Cruise Night. The event marked another successful night of old-style cruising, and the car show also gave classic car enthusiasts an assortment of unique rides to gawk over. It was a tough choice, but here are the official winners of the 2022 Fall Cruise Night Car Show.
The 2022 Taylor County Veterans Day Parade Has a New Route and Date
The Taylor County Veterans Service Office (TCVS) will be hosting the 2022 Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 5th this year. In the years past, the Veteran's Day Parade has been held on November 11th and promptly began at 11 am. However, due to the pandemic a few years ago, some adjustments had to be made.
Dyess We Care Team Hosts Operation Special Santa To Help Nursing Home Veterans
I know that Abilene is so lucky to have Dyess Air Force Base in our city. Furthermore, the men and women that serve give so much back to our community that we must all come together to give a little something back to those that have served. This year the Operation Special Santa Carwash on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 will go to benefit our veterans who are in nursing homes.
Don’t Miss This Year’s Annual Scarecrow Festival in Buffalo Gap
The Annual Scarecrow Festival at the Taylor County History Center (TCHC) and Buffalo Gap Historic Village (BGHV) is scheduled to run from October 22nd through October 29th, 2022. After that, all the scarecrows will be moved to the Center for Contemporary Arts (CCA) for November's Art Walk on Thursday, November 10th, 2022, and will remain on view until November 17th, 2022 at 220 Cypress in downtown Abilene.
Get Ready for the Best Christmas Concert Ever With Aaron Watson Live
This Christmas holiday season, don't miss Aaron Watson live and in concert at the Paramount Theatre. Aaron is hosting the concert himself and he's bringing Santa Claus to spend time with the kids. the Paramount is very limited on seating, so if you want to attend get your tickets early.
Wanted By the Abilene Police and Cash Rewards Are Being Offered
Abilene Crime Stoppers (ACS) has been stopping and arresting criminals since 1981. Crime Stoppers mission has always been to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene. ACS will pay up to $1,000 and all "Quick Pay Rewards" are paid the same day during banking hours, or the next day if the bank is closed. No waiting for the Board to vote on the reward. All quick-pay rewards are waiting to be paid out right now.
Here Are the Obvious Signs You Know You’re from the Abilene Area
One thing about those of us who live in the Abilene area is that we know how to make fun of and laugh at ourselves. That goes right down to how we view the very city we live in. Now, just because I say that doesn't give outsiders permission to...
Check Out How 8 Countries From Around The World Celebrate Halloween
That time of year is nearly upon us once again. It seems that everyone is catching on to the fall spirit. Pumpkin spice and pumpkin patches are popping up in places all over Abilene. Church carnivals and trunk or treats are soon to follow. It can mean only one thing. Halloween time is almost here.
Youtuber from Texas Gives Inside Look of White Mansion in Abilene
Once you've lived in the Abilene area long enough, you've probably driven by the "big white mansion" on Buffalo Gap Road. It is easily one of the most unique buildings in our entire area. You've probably heard a ton of stories about this place, but have only seen it from...
The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature Is 25 Years Old
One of Abilene's premier museums is turning 1/4 century old, and it's time to celebrate. The 25-year-old birthday museum is the National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature also known as the NCCIL aka the nickel. The 25-year-old nickel has been a children's exclusive museum highlighting the original artwork found only...
Abilene’s Police Department Has a Death Row and it is Haunted
Whether you believe in "hauntings" or not the fact still remains that there is something that is creepy spooky going on at the City of Abilene's Police impound lot. For the record, I am a man of faith and I do not believe in spooky ghosts and or hauntings, but I will admit that there is something freaky going on at that police impound lot.
The 12th Armored Division Museum in Abilene Is Exposing Its Haunted Museum
The 12th Armored Division Museum is opening up its doors this year to host its first-ever haunted house tour inside the museum. When you come to think of it, the museum is a perfect place to have a haunted house tour. And with all that old war gear and equipment, there's just something creepy about that.
20 Delicious Abilene Area Food Trucks to Get Your Grub on the Go
Food trucks have been popping up all over the Abilene area over the last several years, giving foodies a ton of different convenient choices for delicious food. For me, there's just something about freshly prepared food from a truck that gives my belly a lot of satisfaction. And in a world where everyone is constantly on the go, we have a plethora of amazing food trucks right here in Abilene to satisfy any lunch hour and appetite.
8 Great Movies To Get You In A Creepy Mood For Halloween
It's no surprise to anybody that knows me, I go crazy for the month of October and Halloween. I've said it many times, there is a lot to love. First, the cooler weather feels excellent after the brutal summer we've just had. Football is in full swing. The holidays are coming, and the first one that gets up warmed up? Halloween.
The Building That Holds a Ton of Abilene’s History Is Being Destroyed
The one building that holds and has seen nearly all of Abilene's history being made, is now set to be demolished due to the fire four years ago. The building is being torn down so that they can make the Downtown area in Abilene look more uniform. For as long...
