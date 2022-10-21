Fall brings cooler weather, football and colorful foliage to Texas, which are all great reasons to get outdoors. But it’s also the season for corn mazes, when farms across the state create intricate, multi-acre labyrinths that will test your mettle and your sense of direction. Fortunately, some of the best operations complete the experience with cold beers, hot cider and lawn games.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO