travelnoire.com

Inside The Gathering Spot's All-Black Chartered Delta Flight

Houston native Angelica “Jelly” Ellis is an alumna of the University of Miami currently living in the Washington, DC area. As a Marketing Manager for an Accounting firm, she is responsible for marketing programs that support Black and Latinx entrepreneurs. Perks for members. She is also a former...
WASHINGTON, DC
Travelers Over 60 Are Taking The "Gray Gap Year"

When you think of taking a gap year, many envision a teenager, fresh out of high school, embarking on a year-long journey before entering “the real world.” Gap years have rebranded, and the over-60 crowd is now taking part. Recent research has shown that almost four out of...
CALIFORNIA STATE

