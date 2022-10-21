Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources
Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
Report: Graham Potter Addresses Cristiano Ronaldo Rumours
Graham Potter has addressed the rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea
Eddie Howe says Newcastle ‘can achieve special things’ after win over Spurs
Newcastle climbed into the Premier League top four after winning 2-1 at Tottenham with Eddie Howe saying: ‘We can achieve special things with this group’
BBC
Vinicius Jr: From Rio de Janeiro to bright lights of Real Madrid
Scoring in a Champions League final and being described by your childhood icon as the best in the world was not a bad way end to end the 2021-22 season for Vinicius Jr. Not only did the Real Madrid forward win his second La Liga title, but he won his first European crown thanks to his second-half goal against Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris.
UEFA Champion's League: Where To Watch RB Salzburg v Chelsea
Here are the details of how you can catch Chelsea's trip to RB Salzburg, for viewers in the US and the UK
Unai Emery leaves Villarreal to take charge of Aston Villa
This time, Unai Emery couldn’t resist a return to English soccer. Emery left his position as Villarreal coach on Monday to take charge of Aston Villa, replacing the fired Steven Gerrard. It will be Emery’s second spell in the Premier League, having coached Arsenal in 2018-19. He turned...
FOX Sports
Bochum tops Bundesliga leader Union Berlin, moves off bottom
BERLIN (AP) — Struggling Bochum defeated Bundesliga leader Union Berlin 2-1 on Sunday to move off the bottom of the table and end the visitors’ five-game winning run across all competitions. Philipp Hofmann and Gerrit Holtmann scored, and Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann also saved a penalty, as the...
Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Justifies Cristiano Ronaldo Decision
Erik Ten hag has justified his decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of the Manchester United squad for the match against Chelsea.
BBC
Premier League announces Christmas & new year fixture schedule
The Premier League has announced its festive schedule, with games arranged for 10 of the 11 days between 26 December and 5 January. Dates of the three rounds of matches have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games. There will be seven matches on 26...
Comments / 0