This Is How Much Money New Hampshire’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry

BRIDGEWATER — After a full and happy life, Jacquelyn Denton Bohn, 93, left this world to be with her Savior Jesus Christ, October 21, 2022, surrounded by her family at home on Newfound Lake. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, the younger of two children of George R.S. Denton and Dorothea Litchfield Denton. Having been raised in the Newfound area, she attended local schools and graduated from Bristol High School in 1947. She went on to study at Bennington College, in Bennington, Vermont. Earlier in life, she had met Robert G. Bohn, a good friend and Dartmouth College classmate of her brother Lawrence L. Denton. They were married on October 1, 1949, in Bristol. They eventually settled in Redding, Connecticut, where they raised their four children. She stayed at home, often volunteering in their various activities. She was an accomplished artist and in addition to her own work, she taught art classes, ceramics and basketball at the local girls club.

