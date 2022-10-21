'Black Adam' Review: Is Dwayne Johnson Ready To Take On Superman?

Powered by RedCircle

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is finally here. After over a decade of delays and development hell, DC’s antihero is hitting the big screen so has it been worth the wait? We give our reviews later in the show and stick around for our spoiler section where talk about [REDACTED] cameo in the post-credits scene.

Also this week, writer and director Michael Dougherty joins us for an extremely special occasion. His cult classic horror flick Trick ‘r Treat is celebrating 15 years with its first-ever theatrical release. We talk about the impact of the film, why it didn’t initially get a theatrical run, the film’s adoring fans and we even get the X-Men 2 writer’s opinion on how Marvel should introduce mutants into the MCU timeline.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:04:58 - Michael Dougherty Interview

00:43:28 - DC Movies Shake Ups

00:57:32 - She-Hulk Review & MCU Ranking

01:13:28 - The Banshees of Inisherin Review

01:20:10 - Raymond & Ray Review

01:22:09 - Ticket to Paradise Review

01:30:22 - Black Adam Review

01:37:18 - Black Adam Spoilers!

01:47:23 - Our Favorite Found Footage Movie

02:00:31 - Outro

