dakotanewsnow.com
Another nursing home closes in South Dakota
FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, another nursing home will be closing its doors for good in South Dakota. The Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence will close in mid-November, joining care centers in Clear Lake, Ipswich, Salem, and Lennox that have recently closed. As of last week, they were operating at half capacity with eight residents living there.
gowatertown.net
Damage estimated at $130,000 in Brookings County combine fire
BROOKINGS, S.D.–Farm implement fires are not uncommon this time of year as big equipment is out in fields bringing in the crop. Such a fire occurred Sunday afternoon northwest of Brookings when a combine caught on fire. It happened just before 2:30 p.m. in a field on 207th Street...
KELOLAND TV
Arrests made in Kingsbury County theft
KINGSBURY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Several people were arrested after stealing something from a vehicle in Lake Preston. According to the Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Sunday. A person reported that a couple of people in a dark-colored pickup took something from a vehicle. The pickup...
dakotanewsnow.com
Watertown bookkeeper accused of embezzling over $150,000
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KXLG News reported a bookkeeper from Watertown has been accused of embezzling over $150,000 from two of her former employers. According to court documents filed with the U.S. District Attorney’s office, Watertown resident Reva Plunkett made 13 withdrawals from business accounts at Doug’s Anchor Marine and Brotherhood Arms spanning seven years. The checks ranging from $1,034 to $19,525 were disguised as payments to vendors; however, the court documents say the money actually went into Plunkett’s personal account.
gowatertown.net
Woman killed near Wallace identified
WALLACE, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a woman killed last week in a head-on collision with a semi a mile northwest of Wallace. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 32 year-old Jacklyn Fortin of Brentford, South Dakota died when the SUV she was driving crossed the centerline of Highway 20 and crashed into a semi driven by 33 year-old Joshua Gates of Gilman, Iowa.
gowatertown.net
Democrat governor candidate Jamie Smith supportive of recreational marijuana (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–South Dakota’s Democrat Party candidate for governor, Jamie Smith, spent much of his day yesterday campaigning in Watertown. KWAT News caught up with Smith at an afternoon appearance at Gather Coffee, and asked him about Initiated Measure 27. That’s the ballot question asking South Dakota voters if they approve the legalization of recreational marijuana….
valleynewslive.com
Sunday threats at the Dakota Magic Casino & C Store lead to a lockdown
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to assist the Sisseton Wahpeton Police Department on Sunday at around noon. They say this was because of a threat made to the Dakota Magic Casino C Store & possibly the Dakota Magic...
brookingsradio.com
Volga and Bruce fire departments fight combine fire
The Volga and Bruce Fire Departments respond to a Sunday afternoon combine fire in a filed northwest of Volga. It was reported at about 2:20 pm near the intersection of 207th Street and 461st Avenue. Assistant Brookings County Sheriff Scott Sebring says the combine was being used to harvest corn...
brookingsradio.com
Brookings police investigate residential burglary
The Brookings Police Department is investigating a residential burglary. Detective Adam Smith says it happened sometime between 10:00 AM and 10:00 PM on Friday. He says an unknown person or persons forced entry into a residence in the 800 block of Steamboat Trail. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.
KELOLAND TV
Employee accused of stealing thousands in Watertown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman is charged with stealing more than $100,000 from two businesses in Watertown where she was employed as a bookkeeper, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s office in South Dakota. Reva Plunkett is charged with multiple counts of wire fraud stemming from...
Third-quarter outburst propels SDSU past UND
For the second week in a row the top-ranked South Dakota State football team was on the ropes early on the road, but once again the Jackrabbits owned the second half to down 20th-ranked North Dakota, 49-35, Saturday afternoon at the Alerus Center.
