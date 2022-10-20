Robert Faye Ramsauer died on Oct. 14, 2022, at the age of 99, shortly after moving from Hot Springs, to Texarkana, Texas. He was born in Camden on September 1, 1923, lived through the Great Depression, served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII, then attended college at Henderson State University and the University of Arkansas. He later worked at National Gypsum and retired as safety director at Reynolds Metals in Arkadelphia. He loved floating the Ouachita and Caddo rivers with his many fishing partners who are long since departed. He was a member of 1st Methodist Church in Hot Springs and Clark’s hunting and fishing camps.

HOT SPRINGS, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO