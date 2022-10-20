Read full article on original website
Susan Welch Bowen
Susan Welch Bowen, age 80, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Monday, October 24, 2022, at her home. She was born on February 23, 1942, in Texarkana, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Noble and Dorothy Young Welch. Susan loved spending time with family and friends. She is preceded...
DuRae Ferguson
DuRae Ferguson, age 38, of Arkadelphia, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, in Little Rock. He was born August 28, 1984, to Rodney Duane and Kathy Rae Crittenden Ferguson. DuRae enjoyed camping and hunting. He loved spending time on the lake with his children. He was a member of the Pentecostal Church of Arkadelphia.
Benton barber changes the lives of special needs family one haircut at a time
BENTON, Ark. — Most parents know that sometimes taking their kid to get a haircut can be challenging— And that can be especially true if they have children who experience sensory issues. Children with special needs can come a long way if given the needed attention. For one...
The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Camden, Arkansas
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by […]
Week in Clark County History: Oct. 23-29
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Oct....
Robert Ramsauer
Robert Faye Ramsauer died on Oct. 14, 2022, at the age of 99, shortly after moving from Hot Springs, to Texarkana, Texas. He was born in Camden on September 1, 1923, lived through the Great Depression, served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII, then attended college at Henderson State University and the University of Arkansas. He later worked at National Gypsum and retired as safety director at Reynolds Metals in Arkadelphia. He loved floating the Ouachita and Caddo rivers with his many fishing partners who are long since departed. He was a member of 1st Methodist Church in Hot Springs and Clark’s hunting and fishing camps.
Arkansas’s official geographic center is marked with a marker near Bryant
Bryant, Arkansas – The official center of Arkansas is marked by a marker in Bryant. The memorial was erected in 1936 by the Daughters of American Colonists to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Arkansas, according to Rob Roedel, a council member for the City of Bryant.
Bryan Matthew Wilburn
Bryan Matthew Wilburn, age 33, of Hot Springs passed from this life on October 21, 2022, in Hot Springs. He was born on May 5, 1989, in Arlington, Texas, the son of Ed and Brenda Tillman. Bryan worked as a cook at IHOP. He spent many years of his life living in Arlington, Texas, and Holland, Mich. Bryan enjoyed hunting, fishing, gaming with friends, and was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan.
Hot Springs, Arkansas, to Host 2026 Bass Fishing World Championship
Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Arkansas, will host the 2026 Bass Fishing World Championship, it was announced after the end of the 2022 Championship in Columbia, South Carolina, this weekend by USAngling. The next three championships will be in Portugal, Italy and South Africa before returning to the United States.
Benton family mourns loss of murdered mother, teacher
BENTON, Ark. — Among the mounting number of murders in central Arkansas was a case involving the death of a Benton woman earlier this week. 28-year-old Krystle LeeAnn Wilder was a mother and preschool teacher who her family described as a positive person who was big on family. "There...
Reddies golf in third as weather suspends opening round
TULSA, Okla. — No. 2 Henderson State got through 13 holes before play was suspended for the day at the Tulsa Cup, where HSU currently sits tied for third at 17-over par. Gracen Blount and Daphney Tilton are both pacing the Reddies at 3-over for a spot at ninth out of the 90-player field.
Good Samaritan helps save 3-year-old gunshot victim’s life
A loud knock on the door startled Brandon Bassett as he was getting his children ready for bed. The person on the other side would tell him something that he’ll never forget.
Central Arkansas Corvette Club hosting 23rd Corvette Weekend Show in Hot springs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Central Arkansas Corvette Club will host participants from as many as 18 states for its 23rd annual Corvette Weekend Show from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22 in Hot Springs. The Show is a fundraiser for the local charities the club supports including Spina Bifida...
Family and friends mourn the death of Benton grandfather killed in Little Rock shooting
"The right place at the wrong time."
Perry County wreck leaves one dead, Texarkana man injured
24-year-old Jack Gosnell was driving south around 7:40 a.m. on Monday on Arkansas 113 when his pickup crossed the center line and collided with a sedan driven by 65-year-old Candice Bogle of Morrilton. Bogle was killed in the accident and Gosnell was treated at Baptist Health Center in Conway. The Arkansas State Police worked the scene.
Family speaks out after woman shot and killed in Benton
Just days after a woman was shot and killed in her home by her boyfriend, her family speaks out about the loss.
Grass Fire On Highway 73 West
Firemen from the Guernsey and Cross Roads Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a large fire Friday around 3:30pm. The fire was burning a wooded area near at least one occupied house. The fire was in the 160th block of Highway 73 west. Burning cinders and ash at one point was blowing across highway 73 and heavy smoke on both 73 and US 278 was impeding traffic. Gusty winds were driving the fire.
Next-door neighbor shocked after deadly Benton apartment shooting also connected to shooting in Little Rock
Police are investigating two homicides in two cities where a 3-year-old girl was shot, both homicides are connected to one man.
I-30 Traffic Stop Results in Controlled Substance Arrest
A woman’s unusual driving caught at troopers’ attention and lead to an I-30 traffic and ultimately resulted in a controlled substance arrest, according to reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Cody Sagnibene noticed a black SUV in the passing lane, approaching his patrol vehicle on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 117 shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The trooper indicated he was traveling just under the posted speed limit (75 mph) in the other lane. The SUV wasn’t speeding, but the driver applied the brakes and made a lane change, pulling in just behind the trooper in the far right lane. He thought that odd because other vehicles were passing his vehicle without issue, Sagnibene noted in arrest reports.
Man charged for holding woman against will before she jumped from SUV and died
An Arkadelphia man has been charged in connection with the March 2022 death of a woman who apparently jumped from his vehicle and to her death. Prosecutors this week filed felony charges against Alvin Hill, 67, for his alleged involvement in the death of 23-year-old Erin Williams, who on the afternoon of March 26 jumped from Hill’s moving SUV and onto state Highway 8, less than a mile north of Palmetto Road. She was then struck by a pickup truck towing a camper, and died at the scene.
