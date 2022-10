Welcome back to Monday, Boulder. Here’s the news. Today, John Herrick covers recent developments at the beloved Mount Sanitas. After a helicopter flew in stone last week, the city is planning to continue fortifying the Mount Sanitas trail into next year. A “legacy” trail in town, it was built without the use of switchbacks known to reduce erosion. So while the trail provides great cardiovascular strain, it is also high risk for rain carrying away much of its character.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO