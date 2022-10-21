Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lanereport.com
Bim Group merger expands presence in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Bim Group is expanding its presence in Kentucky by merging with Snowden & Associates, a Louisville-based employee benefits advisory firm. With offices in Lexington and Louisville, the combined firms will operate as Bim Group making them the largest independent advisory firm in Kentucky. “Having an established...
lanereport.com
KY students encouraged to apply for 2023 Kentucky Ag Athletes of the Year
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky student-athletes who are involved in agriculture are invited to apply for one of six scholarships and recognition as a 2023 Kentucky Ag Athlete of the Year. The program is a partnership of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture...
lanereport.com
Appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Appointed Anita Parra as a member of the Commission on Human Rights. Reappointed Rick Wurth, Bernice Henry and Devine Carama. Anita Parra of Bowling Green is a paralegal. She replaces Luis Fuentes, whose...
lanereport.com
Potential solutions discussed to provide relief to distillers on bourbon barrel inventory tax
As one of Kentucky’s signature industries, bourbon distilling provides thousands of high-paying jobs and economic investment across the Commonwealth. While bourbon production in Kentucky has seen a heightened demand in recent years, leaders in the industry say they are still being taxed unfairly, putting the state at a competitive disadvantage.
lanereport.com
Former U.S. Surgeon General joins Kentucky diabetes health company Thrive365
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dr. Jerome Adams, the 20th Surgeon General of the United States, has joined the advisory board for Thrive365, a company founded to improve the health journey of millions of individuals who live with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes. “Type 2 diabetes is not just a source...
Comments / 0