ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lanereport.com

Bim Group merger expands presence in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Bim Group is expanding its presence in Kentucky by merging with Snowden & Associates, a Louisville-based employee benefits advisory firm. With offices in Lexington and Louisville, the combined firms will operate as Bim Group making them the largest independent advisory firm in Kentucky. “Having an established...
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

KY students encouraged to apply for 2023 Kentucky Ag Athletes of the Year

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky student-athletes who are involved in agriculture are invited to apply for one of six scholarships and recognition as a 2023 Kentucky Ag Athlete of the Year. The program is a partnership of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture...
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Appointed Anita Parra as a member of the Commission on Human Rights. Reappointed Rick Wurth, Bernice Henry and Devine Carama. Anita Parra of Bowling Green is a paralegal. She replaces Luis Fuentes, whose...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy