Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Dallas Mayor Looking for Federal Aid For Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5 on ESPN+. The game time has been held for […]
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
Brand New Home in Rockwall, TX With 13 Acres and a Bowling Alley
There is no question, when this home is completed in Rockwall, Texas it’s going to be stunning. But, as of now the completion date is in November although the builder has some photos of the home which you can see below and it’s going to be amazing. I’m...
Watch: Lightning explodes pecan tree as severe storms rip through Texas
An unbelievable lightning strike was caught on video in the Dallas area while severe storms rolled through Monday night.
Dallas woman, 21, shot and killed after beating man in basketball game
DALLAS (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man was located and arrested about two weeks after he allegedly shot and killed a woman who beat him in a basketball game. According to a statement, on Oct. 3 at approximately 7:40 p.m., Dallas Police Department officers responded to a shooting on the 4100 block of Hamilton Avenue and found 21-year-old Asia Womack on the sidewalk suffering from "multiple gunshot wounds." Fire department officials arrived and transported her to a nearby hospital, where she died.
dallasexpress.com
Controversial Gun Club May Open in Dallas
A firearms and martial arts training facility with a name that continues to stir controversy might open up a location in Dallas. 88 Tactical, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, describes itself as an entertainment facility — part recreation center, part social club — and is set to open locations in 16 cities around the country, including Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, and Tampa, among others.
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
Cameron Hogg arrested for allegedly killing Asia Womack after losing basketball game
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police announced on Thursday that a man accused of killing his friend after she beat him in a basketball game has been arrested.Cameron Hogg, 31, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for murder on Oct. 20, 2022. He is accused of shooting and killing his friend, Asia Womack, 21, on Oct. 3. Womack's family believes that Hogg was upset about losing to her in a game of basketball at Terry Park."Asia loved basketball. She loved it to a point where she died doing what she loved, and shouldn't have died that way," said Womack's mother, Andrea. "She's eaten with this man, fed him and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way."The Womack family's pastor, Rev. John Delley, told CBS11 he had trouble understanding how Hogg could react so violently. "This is so senseless... you are embarrassed because a female beat you in basketball?"
North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball Lottery
$1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in North Texas.Erik Mclean/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys may have suffered a disappointing loss against their division rival the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but the NFL season is young, but thankfully there is some reason for celebration in North Texas. Someone in North Texas just became a lottery. While it was not a massive jackpot, it was still a seven-figure prize that you can't scoff at.
Get a taste of Hawaii in North Texas at this Hawaiian BBQ spot
Originally from Hawaii, brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack, moved to Utah and felt they needed to share a piece of their home with everyone on the mainland.
Southlake Style
Willie D's Opens In Dallas
Texas-inspired cuisine with an elevated twist recently came to Dallas. Inspired by classic South Texas icehouses, Willie D's is a new Dallas bar and restaurant that serves old-school favorites, Texas-inspired cocktails and ice-cold beer. With house-ground burgers, hand-made tacos, fresh tortillas, grilled oysters and loaded cheese fries, Willie D's aims to make you feel right at home as soon as you walk through the door.
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
fortworthreport.org
Where I Live: West Arlington is a blessing and dream come true
While some may call it “cliché” to live in the city you were born and raised in, I call it a blessing and a dream come true. West Arlington is where I live and it is also the side of town I dreamed of living in as a kid. I mean, why wouldn’t I want to be near the peace and tranquility that Lake Arlington brings? Why wouldn’t I want to be next door to Veteran’s Park, known for its frisbee golfing course and elaborate hiking trails? West Arlington has always been my dream city.
Fort Worth resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
It's a great day to be alive in North Texas, the sun is shining, the Dallas Cowboys are still a good NFL and are about to get their superstar quarterback back from injury and someone from Cowtown just get a million dollars richer.
Lucky Texas Resident Is Now A Whole Lot Richer After Claiming Lottery Prize
The winning ticket was purchased in Fort Worth.
Garland opens new skate park
The City of Garland is holding a grand-opening ceremony for its new park for skateboarders this weekend. Funding for the project was approved by voters in 2004 as part of a city bond package.
starlocalmedia.com
Accident results in one fatality, multiple injuries in Carrollton
On Monday night, Carrollton and Addison emergency personnel responded to a fatality accident at Marsh Lane and Dove Creek Lane, according to police reports. The incident resulted in one fatality and multiple serious injuries. As of approximately 7 p.m., all lanes of Marsh Lane were closed due to the accident investigation.
The Most Beautiful Barndominium on 53 Acres in Celina, Texas
Over the past few years Barndominiums have become very popular, let’s be honest they can look amazing just like this one that I found that is currently for sale in Celina, Texas. But this particular property is beyond stunning as this barndominium is new having been built in 2021 and the stunning home sits on 53 gorgeous acres of land in the great state of Texas.
WFAA
DFW rain timeline: Rain and storm chances and how much we'll get
DALLAS — Ready for week to get started, North Texas? Here's the weather coming our way as things kick off. Our next system is moving in as we begin the week, and storms will return along with cooler, more fall-like temperatures. This morning will bring clouds and scattered showers...
CW33 NewsFix
Dig in! These are the best Jamaican Jerk eateries around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The vibes are immaculate on Monday, October 24 and it’s not just because the fall season is in full swing and your football team did well over the weekend, it’s also a day to celebrate a very special cultural cuisine. Monday is National Jamaican...
