Sachse, TX

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5 on ESPN+. The game time has been held for […]
FORT WORTH, TX
truecrimedaily

Dallas woman, 21, shot and killed after beating man in basketball game

DALLAS (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man was located and arrested about two weeks after he allegedly shot and killed a woman who beat him in a basketball game. According to a statement, on Oct. 3 at approximately 7:40 p.m., Dallas Police Department officers responded to a shooting on the 4100 block of Hamilton Avenue and found 21-year-old Asia Womack on the sidewalk suffering from "multiple gunshot wounds." Fire department officials arrived and transported her to a nearby hospital, where she died.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Controversial Gun Club May Open in Dallas

A firearms and martial arts training facility with a name that continues to stir controversy might open up a location in Dallas. 88 Tactical, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, describes itself as an entertainment facility — part recreation center, part social club — and is set to open locations in 16 cities around the country, including Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, and Tampa, among others.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Cameron Hogg arrested for allegedly killing Asia Womack after losing basketball game

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police announced on Thursday that a man accused of killing his friend after she beat him in a basketball game has been arrested.Cameron Hogg, 31, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for murder on Oct. 20, 2022. He is accused of shooting and killing his friend, Asia Womack, 21, on Oct. 3. Womack's family believes that Hogg was upset about losing to her in a game of basketball at Terry Park."Asia loved basketball. She loved it to a point where she died doing what she loved, and shouldn't have died that way," said Womack's mother, Andrea. "She's eaten with this man, fed him and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way."The Womack family's pastor, Rev. John Delley, told CBS11 he had trouble understanding how Hogg could react so violently. "This is so senseless... you are embarrassed because a female beat you in basketball?" 
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball Lottery

$1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in North Texas.Erik Mclean/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys may have suffered a disappointing loss against their division rival the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but the NFL season is young, but thankfully there is some reason for celebration in North Texas. Someone in North Texas just became a lottery. While it was not a massive jackpot, it was still a seven-figure prize that you can't scoff at.
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

Willie D's Opens In Dallas

Texas-inspired cuisine with an elevated twist recently came to Dallas. Inspired by classic South Texas icehouses, Willie D's is a new Dallas bar and restaurant that serves old-school favorites, Texas-inspired cocktails and ice-cold beer. With house-ground burgers, hand-made tacos, fresh tortillas, grilled oysters and loaded cheese fries, Willie D's aims to make you feel right at home as soon as you walk through the door.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Where I Live: West Arlington is a blessing and dream come true

While some may call it “cliché” to live in the city you were born and raised in, I call it a blessing and a dream come true. West Arlington is where I live and it is also the side of town I dreamed of living in as a kid. I mean, why wouldn’t I want to be near the peace and tranquility that Lake Arlington brings? Why wouldn’t I want to be next door to Veteran’s Park, known for its frisbee golfing course and elaborate hiking trails? West Arlington has always been my dream city.
ARLINGTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Accident results in one fatality, multiple injuries in Carrollton

On Monday night, Carrollton and Addison emergency personnel responded to a fatality accident at Marsh Lane and Dove Creek Lane, according to police reports. The incident resulted in one fatality and multiple serious injuries. As of approximately 7 p.m., all lanes of Marsh Lane were closed due to the accident investigation.
CARROLLTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Most Beautiful Barndominium on 53 Acres in Celina, Texas

Over the past few years Barndominiums have become very popular, let’s be honest they can look amazing just like this one that I found that is currently for sale in Celina, Texas. But this particular property is beyond stunning as this barndominium is new having been built in 2021 and the stunning home sits on 53 gorgeous acres of land in the great state of Texas.
CELINA, TX
WFAA

DFW rain timeline: Rain and storm chances and how much we'll get

DALLAS — Ready for week to get started, North Texas? Here's the weather coming our way as things kick off. Our next system is moving in as we begin the week, and storms will return along with cooler, more fall-like temperatures. This morning will bring clouds and scattered showers...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Dig in! These are the best Jamaican Jerk eateries around Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — The vibes are immaculate on Monday, October 24 and it’s not just because the fall season is in full swing and your football team did well over the weekend, it’s also a day to celebrate a very special cultural cuisine. Monday is National Jamaican...
DALLAS, TX

