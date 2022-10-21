ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Oregon State's Bowl Projections After Week Eight

With its 42-9 win over Colorado on October 22nd, the Oregon State football team secured bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year and in the month of October for just the fourth time ever. Now that the Beavers have locked up a postseason berth, our focus shifts to the potential...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Oregon women's basketball picked inside the Top 3 for preseason polls

The Oregon women's basketball program heads into Kelly Graves' ninth season as the head coach and for yet another year the Ducks will challenge for the Pac-12 Championship. The preseason Pac-12 polls were released on Tuesday ahead of the league's media day event and the Ducks were well represented in the media and coaches polls.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon, LSU headline Kirk Herbstreit's Week 8 college football top performers

The Oregon Ducks steadily dispel any foe standings in its way since a Week 1 loss to Georgia. That trend continued against undefeated UCLA, which fell, 35-20. With the victory, Oregon landed upon college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit's list of top-performing teams and below are other teams that stood out to him. If there was one thing that Oregon head coach Dan Lanning learned over the weekend, it's that his players are committed to what the coaching staff has put in place.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Midseason Redshirt Report for USC Football

USC is through the first seven game of the season and the bye week. USCFootball.com thought it would be the perfect time to take a look at the status of USC's 2022 recruiting class when it comes to redshirting and other redshirt candidates. A quick refresher: schools are allowed to play any player in four games in a season and still provide them with a redshirt. Here is a quick rundown of USC's 2022 class with the help of Shotgun Spratling's extensive participation charts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

