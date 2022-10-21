Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
Where to Go For All You Can Eat Korean BBQ In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Jake Bobo on First Loss, Moving on to Stanford, Getting Separation (TRANSCRIPTS)
UCLA receiver Jake Bobo talked about recovering from the first loss of the season, moving on to Stanford this Saturday, trying to match Dorian Thompson-Robinson's energy, getting better separation and more. First time tasting defeat with UCLA – what was that like and how do you bounce back?. Um,...
247Sports
Max Williams 'a rarity' for work ethic, foundation to push through two ACL tears
Before a reporter could ask another question following USC’s 41-28 win at Stanford Week 2, USC head coach Lincoln Riley interceded to compliment his starting free safety on his right side, fourth-year sophomore Max Williams. “This guy has been a warrior for us,” Riley said with great appreciation.
As recruiting forges forward, Oregon's football staff working the recruiting balance of multiple classes
Oregon football's recruiting process is going as well as its gone in the last few years. The Ducks are ranked inside the Top 10 nationally, hold two five-star commits,
Oregon State's Bowl Projections After Week Eight
With its 42-9 win over Colorado on October 22nd, the Oregon State football team secured bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year and in the month of October for just the fourth time ever. Now that the Beavers have locked up a postseason berth, our focus shifts to the potential...
Oregon women's basketball picked inside the Top 3 for preseason polls
The Oregon women's basketball program heads into Kelly Graves' ninth season as the head coach and for yet another year the Ducks will challenge for the Pac-12 Championship. The preseason Pac-12 polls were released on Tuesday ahead of the league's media day event and the Ducks were well represented in the media and coaches polls.
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant reaction to Oregon's impressive 45-30 win over No. 9 UCLA
Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning after the Ducks' very impressive 45-30 win over No. 9 UCLA Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks racked up over 500 yards of offense, led for almost the entire game, and claimed pole position for the race for first place in the Pac-12.
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football offers four-star 2024 DMV linebacker Gabriel Williams
USC football sent out another offer in the 2024 cycle, this time to four-star St. Vincent Pallotti (MD) linebacker Gabriel Williams on Sunday. Williams boasts more than a dozen offers, including Maryland, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Penn State, Virgnia Tech and West Virginia. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Williams is rated the...
247Sports
Oregon, LSU headline Kirk Herbstreit's Week 8 college football top performers
The Oregon Ducks steadily dispel any foe standings in its way since a Week 1 loss to Georgia. That trend continued against undefeated UCLA, which fell, 35-20. With the victory, Oregon landed upon college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit's list of top-performing teams and below are other teams that stood out to him. If there was one thing that Oregon head coach Dan Lanning learned over the weekend, it's that his players are committed to what the coaching staff has put in place.
Five notable quotes from UCLA HC Chip Kelly following loss to Oregon
Former Oregon head coach and current UCLA head coach Chip Kelly met with the media following No. 9 UCLA's loss to No. 10 Oregon. Here are five notable quotes from Kelly from his postgame press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and send all your Oregon news directly...
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
247Sports
WATCH: St. John Bosco five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei senior ISO film vs. JSerra and Orange Lutheran
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei is closing his senior season out strong as the Braves inch closer to a CIF State Championship run in November. As a junior, Uiagalelei had 21 tackle, 6 for losses and 3 sacks. As a senior, Uiagalelei has more than...
Tuesday Practice: More Tackling Emphasis for DBs
Tuesday practice saw the UCLA football team back in pads with the emphasis again being on tackling for the defensive backs...
247Sports
Midseason Redshirt Report for USC Football
USC is through the first seven game of the season and the bye week. USCFootball.com thought it would be the perfect time to take a look at the status of USC's 2022 recruiting class when it comes to redshirting and other redshirt candidates. A quick refresher: schools are allowed to play any player in four games in a season and still provide them with a redshirt. Here is a quick rundown of USC's 2022 class with the help of Shotgun Spratling's extensive participation charts.
247Sports
56K+
Followers
386K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0