Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Fury after Democrats publish and withdraw letter urging Biden to negotiate with Russia – live
Letter was drafted months ago and ‘released by staff without vetting’, says Pramila Jayapal – follow all the latest news
Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents
A special master is reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether to block Justice Department access. Trump's lawyers claim executive privilege for 3 documents totaling 19 pages. Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege for 9 documents totaling 95 pages. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is reviewing 21,792 pages...
Feds ease rules for public service workers seeking student debt relief
The latest update to loan forgiveness rules will make it easier for some public service workers to receive debt relief, according to federal officials.
Report calls for improved federal agency coordination in response to cyberattacks against schools
A new watchdog report is calling on the federal government to improve its coordination among agencies when responding to and protecting against cyberattacks targeting K-12 schools. The report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) said cyberattacks against K-12 schools are becoming more sophisticated and more widespread and they are...
thecoinrise.com
Aussie Regulator Sues BPS Over False Statements on Qoin Token
Following the Aussie regulator’s warning to digital assets providers in Australia, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has now commenced civil penalty proceedings in a Federal court against BPS Financial Pty Ltd (BPS). According to the regulator, BPS issued false, misleading, and deceptive representations of its Qoin token.
Inflation worries hurt U.S. consumer confidence; house prices decelerating
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in October after two straight monthly increases amid rising concerns about inflation and a possible recession next year, but households remained keen to purchase big-ticket items like motor vehicles and appliances.
thecoinrise.com
DoJ Charges Chinese Operatives With Obstruction and BTC Bribery
The United States Department of Justice (DoJ) has unveiled charges against some Chinese operatives who attempted to unlawfully exert influence in the State on account of the People’s Republic of China. According to the criminal complaint filed on October 20 and released on Monday two Chinese men by the...
Comments / 0