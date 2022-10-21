Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
Sanctions Investigator Positions Opened at Robinhood
American financial service provider and brokerage firm Robinhood is hiring Sanctions Investigators for its financial compliance unit as it is looking at expanding its offerings. In the coming months, Robinhood would officially be releasing self-custody wallets. Therefore, the Sanctions Investigators will be linked to compliance which involves such self-custody wallets.
thecoinrise.com
Aussie Regulator Sues BPS Over False Statements on Qoin Token
Following the Aussie regulator’s warning to digital assets providers in Australia, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has now commenced civil penalty proceedings in a Federal court against BPS Financial Pty Ltd (BPS). According to the regulator, BPS issued false, misleading, and deceptive representations of its Qoin token.
thecoinrise.com
Global Forex giant Oanda launches crypto trading services for Americans
In order to give investors convenient access to cryptocurrencies alongside their current FX portfolios, foreign exchange giant Oanda announced crypto trading services for its American market on October 20. With the move, Oanda becomes the latest traditional finance company to enter the cryptocurrency market, despite the time of low demand...
thecoinrise.com
MakerDAO joins hands with Coinbase, becomes the largest holder of USDC
On October 24, crypto exchange giant Coinbase has announced that MakerDAO governance has voted in favor of the proposed custody of $1.6 billion USDC with Coinbase Prime. This indicates that Coinbase has for the first time made its USDC rewards program available to an institutional client. In exchange for a 1.5% fee, MakerDAO will hold the funds with Coinbase Prime, the company’s institutional broker. On October 24, the proposal received 109,944 MKR tokens, or 75% of the vote.
thecoinrise.com
Bankruptcy Court Approves Celsius’ Timeline for Potential Assets Sale
The end of the bankruptcy proceeding of troubled crypto lender Celsius might just be near as the court has approved its planned sales schedule. According to the order of the court, it has set December 12 as the deadline for final bids and December 15 as an auction if necessary. It also approved December 22 for a sale hearing for any objections or discussion on the sale order after a winner must have been selected.
thecoinrise.com
BofA Names BTC a Safe Haven Assets Citing Changing Correlation to Gold
The movement of the largest cryptocurrency by trading volume Bitcoin (BTC) in comparison to other traditional assets gives investors the inclination that the coin might just be a safe haven asset. According to research conducted by the Bank of America (BofA), this suggestion takes into consideration that the digital currency...
Feds ease rules for public service workers seeking student debt relief
The latest update to loan forgiveness rules will make it easier for some public service workers to receive debt relief, according to federal officials.
Best Ultra Short-Term Bond ETFs (Updated October 2022)
Low duration bond ETFs have drawn billions of dollars despite the historic bear market in fixed income.
thecoinrise.com
CoinsPaid Processed Transactions Worth €16B in Crypto, Q3 Review Shows
Crypto payment ecosystem and digital assets processor CoinsPaid has released its quarterly review for Q3. According to the analysis, the firm has processed transactions worth €16 billion in cryptocurrencies, approximately $15.7 billion. In addition, CoinsPaid is still on a growing trend reaching almost €1 billion per month amidst the crypto winter.
thecoinrise.com
Gavin Wood steps down as Parity Technologies CEO
Polkadot and Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood, who withdrew himself from the Ethereum Foundation in 2015, has resigned from his position as CEO of Parity Technologies, the main contributor to the network’s infrastructure. According to the announcement, Wood will still be directly associated with the company, by being one of...
thecoinrise.com
DoJ Charges Chinese Operatives With Obstruction and BTC Bribery
The United States Department of Justice (DoJ) has unveiled charges against some Chinese operatives who attempted to unlawfully exert influence in the State on account of the People’s Republic of China. According to the criminal complaint filed on October 20 and released on Monday two Chinese men by the...
thecoinrise.com
Binance US hires Ex FBI agent to lead its investigative efforts
BJ Kang, a former FBI agent, has been appointed by the US branch of the world’s biggest crypto exchange Binance, Binance US to lead its new investigation team. In this role as the first Head of Investigations, he will work “closely” with regulators and law enforcement officials to maximize customer protection.
Comments / 0