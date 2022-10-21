Read full article on original website
thecoinrise.com
Global Forex giant Oanda launches crypto trading services for Americans
In order to give investors convenient access to cryptocurrencies alongside their current FX portfolios, foreign exchange giant Oanda announced crypto trading services for its American market on October 20. With the move, Oanda becomes the latest traditional finance company to enter the cryptocurrency market, despite the time of low demand...
thecoinrise.com
Freeway Token Value Drops as it Halts Withdrawal and Trading
Cryptocurrency trading platform Freeway has applied the brakes to its trading services and this in turn is believed to have caused the value of its native token Freeway token (FWT) to plummet. At the time of this writing, FWT was trading at $0.00157937 which is around a 71% dip within the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.
thecoinrise.com
BofA Names BTC a Safe Haven Assets Citing Changing Correlation to Gold
The movement of the largest cryptocurrency by trading volume Bitcoin (BTC) in comparison to other traditional assets gives investors the inclination that the coin might just be a safe haven asset. According to research conducted by the Bank of America (BofA), this suggestion takes into consideration that the digital currency...
thecoinrise.com
FTX user loses $1.6M in crypto through 3Commas API
An API linked to the trading account was allegedly used by hackers to steal over a million dollars worth of digital assets from a crypto trader’s wallet. According to reports, an FTX user reported that his account had exchanged the DMM: Governance (DMG) token over 5,000 times via the 3Commas API, resulting in the loss of assets valued at roughly $1.6 million, in the form of Bitcoin, Ether, and FTX tokens.
thecoinrise.com
MakerDAO joins hands with Coinbase, becomes the largest holder of USDC
On October 24, crypto exchange giant Coinbase has announced that MakerDAO governance has voted in favor of the proposed custody of $1.6 billion USDC with Coinbase Prime. This indicates that Coinbase has for the first time made its USDC rewards program available to an institutional client. In exchange for a 1.5% fee, MakerDAO will hold the funds with Coinbase Prime, the company’s institutional broker. On October 24, the proposal received 109,944 MKR tokens, or 75% of the vote.
thecoinrise.com
CoinsPaid Processed Transactions Worth €16B in Crypto, Q3 Review Shows
Crypto payment ecosystem and digital assets processor CoinsPaid has released its quarterly review for Q3. According to the analysis, the firm has processed transactions worth €16 billion in cryptocurrencies, approximately $15.7 billion. In addition, CoinsPaid is still on a growing trend reaching almost €1 billion per month amidst the crypto winter.
thecoinrise.com
Aussie Regulator Sues BPS Over False Statements on Qoin Token
Following the Aussie regulator’s warning to digital assets providers in Australia, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has now commenced civil penalty proceedings in a Federal court against BPS Financial Pty Ltd (BPS). According to the regulator, BPS issued false, misleading, and deceptive representations of its Qoin token.
thecoinrise.com
Sanctions Investigator Positions Opened at Robinhood
American financial service provider and brokerage firm Robinhood is hiring Sanctions Investigators for its financial compliance unit as it is looking at expanding its offerings. In the coming months, Robinhood would officially be releasing self-custody wallets. Therefore, the Sanctions Investigators will be linked to compliance which involves such self-custody wallets.
thecoinrise.com
Bankruptcy Court Approves Celsius’ Timeline for Potential Assets Sale
The end of the bankruptcy proceeding of troubled crypto lender Celsius might just be near as the court has approved its planned sales schedule. According to the order of the court, it has set December 12 as the deadline for final bids and December 15 as an auction if necessary. It also approved December 22 for a sale hearing for any objections or discussion on the sale order after a winner must have been selected.
thecoinrise.com
Binance has got substantial tips to identify BSC token hub hackers
The hacker(s) responsible for the $570 million exploit on the crypto exchange platform Binance’s cross-chain bridge, BSC Token Hub, earlier this month are about to be identified. Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO of Binance, stated in a recent interview with CNBC that the company had got substantial information from law...
thecoinrise.com
FTX Accounts Connected to 3Commas Suffer Losses After API Exploit
Several FTX users have lost millions of crypto funds after hackers carried out unauthorized trades using exploited API keys connected to the trading bot platform 3Commas. According to crypto journalist Collin Wu, an FTX user found out that his account using 3Commas API keys traded DMG tokens over 5000 times. After this, he lost over $1.6 million worth of digital assets including Bitcoin, FTX tokens, and other cryptocurrencies.
thecoinrise.com
Gavin Wood steps down as Parity Technologies CEO
Polkadot and Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood, who withdrew himself from the Ethereum Foundation in 2015, has resigned from his position as CEO of Parity Technologies, the main contributor to the network’s infrastructure. According to the announcement, Wood will still be directly associated with the company, by being one of...
thecoinrise.com
Bitcoin price analysis for 24 October 2022
Bitcoin price analysis for 24 October 2022, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. On the first day of this week, it seems that the pressure tries to balance between buyers and sellers based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. Buyers are relatively stronger. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the overbought zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
