MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo spy shots
Porsche is out testing prototypes for an updated Taycan, and our spy photographer recently spotted the electric vehicle's Sport Turismo wagon body style. Our earlier shots show the Taycan sedan. The Taycan initially arrived in the sedan body style for the 2020 model year and spawned the Cross Turismo soft-roader...
insideevs.com
New Porsche Sport E-Bike Is A Sleek Full-Suspension All-Rounder
Porsche is undoubtedly one of the most iconic and instantly recognizable automotive brands in the world. While the German company has indeed been making strides in the world of electric cars, it has also been doing so in the world of electric two-wheelers, more specifically, electric bicycles. One of its...
MotorAuthority
Maserati Granturismo convertible, Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo, BMW XM Label Red: Car News Headlines
A redesigned Maserati Granturismo goes on sale next year and both coupe and convertible versions will be available. The coupe has already been revealed and our latest spy shots show the convertible. Like the coupe, the convertible will also offer both gas and electric options. Another vehicle we spied is...
MotorAuthority
2024 Maserati Granturismo convertible spy shots
Maserati revealed a new generation of its Granturismo earlier in October, and now the car's convertible body style has been spotted testing as a prototype. The new Granturismo convertible, known as a Grancabrio in some markets, is confirmed for launch in 2023, meaning it should reach dealerships as a 2024 model. The coupe launches next spring, likely also as a 2024 model.
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute pack celebrates Carrera RS 2.7
Porsche in August revealed the new 2023 911 GT3 RS based on the latest 992 generation of the 911 sports car, with the reveal coming 50 years after the original Carrera RS 2.7, the progenitor of the GT3 RS, was launched. Porsche is now celebrating the anniversary with a retro...
MotorAuthority
2023 Ford Escape arrives with fresh look, ST-Line grade
The Ford Escape has been given a major update for 2023 that adds both style and new technology to the popular compact crossover. The current Escape, known as the Kuga in some markets, was introduced for the 2020 model year with a rather lukewarm design. However, the 2023 Escape adds a healthy dose of sportiness, especially in the newly available ST-Line grade.
A small modification allowed Tesla Model S to travel 1,600 miles without charging
You either love or absolutely hate such mods.
hypebeast.com
Tesla Semi Truck Spotted Broken Down on Highway
With just a little over a month until is set to deliver the first batch of 100 Semi Trucks to Pepsi this December, a video has surfaced showing a broken down Semi Truck on a Californian highway. Spotted by Serge The Car Hauler, the video shows the truck near the...
MotorAuthority
Ford F-150 Lightning quicker than originally advertised
Ford CEO Jim Farley took to Twitter on Monday to announce that the quickest version of the F-150 Lightning will sprint to 60 mph from rest in less than four seconds. That acceleration is achieved by versions of the F-150 Lightning that come with the 131-kwh extended-range battery and produce come with 563 hp. The time is significantly lower than the mid-4.0 seconds Ford announced during the electric truck's launch earlier this year.
MotorAuthority
Volvo previews EX90's user interface
Volvo on Tuesday previewed the user interface of its EX90 ahead of the SUV's debut on Nov. 9. The EX90 is the fully electric successor to the XC90 mid-size SUV, and its user interface will feature intelligent operation to ensure only the most vital information is shown or requested at any time so that the driver can remain focused on the road.
Tesla Is No Longer Alone in the Electric Vehicle Race
Tesla faces hotter competition than ever, as carmakers look to disrupt its U.S. market dominance.
Road & Track
This Is the First C8 Corvette Z06 Crash
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. A 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 was involved in a crash in Bloomfield, Michigan on Friday evening, the first such incident on record, according to Corvette Blogger. The car involved was not a customer vehicle, but rather a Z06 owned by Chevy itself.
MotorAuthority
Watch Ken Block tear up Las Vegas in his wild Audi EV in "Electrikhana"
Ken Block's "Gymkhana" series has gone electric. Christened "Electrikhana," the latest installment dropped Tuesday featuring Block driving his one-of-a-kind Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron up, down, and around the Las Vegas Strip. Block's romp through Sin City has been in the works for awhile. The head Hoonigan and Audi formally...
MotorAuthority
Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger heads to auction
If you've ever want to own a muscle car powered by Dodge's 1,000-hp Hellephant crate engine, now's your chance. A Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger named Dumbo is slated for a Mecum auction running in Las Vegas from November 10-12. The supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 was unveiled at the 2018 SEMA show,...
MotorAuthority
Shanghai picked for first Maybach Atelier
Mercedes-Benz Maybach last week opened what it refers to as an “Atelier” in Shanghai, China. It's the latest in a series of Maybach brand stores, but unlike the existing stores, which focus on fashion and in some cases saddles for horseback riding, the Atelier, a French word meaning “an artist's studio,” makes it possible to purchase a Maybach vehicle. An expert is on hand to guide the customer through the ordering and personalization processes.
CNET
Tesla Is Letting You Decide Where Its Next Supercharger Stations Will Go
Tesla has built up its network of Supercharger high-speed electric vehicle charging stations to cover major metropolitan areas and roadways around the world, but there are plenty of gaps. Want one near you? You can now vote on where the company's next stations will go. Tesla launched a website devoted...
MotorAuthority
2023 Lexus ES gets minor changes, including a revised F Sport
The 2023 Lexus ES enters the new model year with minor changes, including expanded F Sport packages and a redesigned center console that does away with the brand's unloved touchpad interface. Lexus' bestselling sedan, the ES is related to the Toyota Camry and was last redesigned for the 2019 model...
Ars Technica
Hydrogen-powered startups shine at the Paris Auto Show
PARIS—A 500 hp (373 kW) car with a 621-mile (1000-km) range reaching a maximum speed of 143 mph (230 km/h); the world’s first car partially powered by removable tanks… The stylish and innovative Hopium Machina and NAMX SUV, both hydrogen powered vehicles developed by startups, were among the chief attractions at this year’s Paris Auto Show.
MotorAuthority
GM trademarks Sidewinder for future steering systems
GM has filed a trademark application for the name Sidewinder, possibly for a new steering system to be used on future vehicles. Filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Oct. 5, the application covers "electronic controllers for steering systems for land motor vehicles." We haven't seen an accompanying patent application for such hardware, but it would make sense for GM to develop a new steering system to keep pace with rivals.
insideevs.com
MKBHD Checks Out 2024 GMC Sierra EV, Points Out Many Cool Design Details
After previously describing his experience living with the GMC Hummer EV, tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee was invited to have a look at the upcoming 2024 GMC Sierra EV, the truck he says is the best Sierra ever made. The vehicle he got the chance to walk around of previews the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, which is touted as having 754 horsepower and a GM-estimated range of 400 miles on one charge.
