Willard, NY

wwnytv.com

Explosion survivor in fair condition

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The victim in last week’s fuel truck explosion is in fair condition. Jon Kelley was hurt in the town of Fowler after the incident at Tripp Fuels on County Route 22. Kelley was pulled away from the flames by a friend and two Fort...
SYRACUSE, NY
westsidenewsny.com

New baseball field at Cornell University to be named in honor of Brockport native

Lled Booth Field, honoring Brockport native Richard L. “Rich” Booth for his leadership and generosity over the years – much of it anonymous. A 1982 graduate of the university, Booth was a pitcher during his playing days. In the four decades since his graduation, Booth has been a major benefactor to Cornell’s athletic department. He endowed the head baseball coaching position, served on the Board of Trustees from 2008 through 2016, led a task force on athletics and financial aid, and served on several board committees. He has also been a member of the Athletics Advisory Council since 2005 and recently joined a new Campaign Committee for Student and Campus Life and Athletics.
BROCKPORT, NY
websterontheweb.com

Even Santa has a favorite garage sale

Bazaars and craft fairs abound at this time of year, hosted by churches and community centers all around our area. But this one, which I found out about just recently, is different; it’s not just a chance to buy gifts for others, but it’s especially good opportunity to pick up some holiday items for your own home.
WEBSTER, NY
iheartoswego.com

Connie Jean Moody – October 21, 2022

Connie Jean Moody, 53 of Oswego died Friday October 21, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Donald and Sherry Drake Rice. Mrs. Moody was the widow of the late Kenneth Moody. Connie enjoyed singing and karaoke. She was...
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Standing room only at first Micron Town Hall

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was standing room only Monday night as community members came together for the first opportunity to ask questions of their soon-to-be new neighbor Micron. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and other local elected officials were joined by Micron executives who outlined the company’s historic investment and the next steps for Central […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York

Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Ski resort company defends closing Toggenburg after NY says it created monopoly

Fabius, N.Y. — Intermountain Management’s president on Saturday defended the company’s purchase of Toggenburg Mountain and its decision to close the ski slope in 2021. The state’s Attorney’s General Office said Intermountain — which operates Song Mountain in Tully and Labrador Mountain in Truxton — wants to create a monopoly on ski resorts in the Syracuse-area. The state filed an antitrust lawsuit Friday against the company.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Anthony Michael Crouse – October 20, 2022

Anthony Michael Crouse, 55, of Lyons, NY, passed unexpectedly on October 20, 2022. Born in Syracuse, he was the son of the late Robert Rocco Crouse II and Barbara (Ford). Tony was a Mexico High graduate and he received his Master’s Degree in Business Administration in Florida. He worked...
LYONS, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The Seven Best Restaurants in Canandaigua, NY

The Finger Lakes is a foodie paradise. The Native American translation of Canandaigua literally means “the chosen spot.” Canandaigua Lake is one of the eleven Finger Lakes located just 24 miles south of Rochester, New York. Legend says that the island was used to hide the Seneca women and children during the Sullivan Expedition against the Six Nations in 1779.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Syracuse.com

Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)

A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
SYRACUSE, NY
NYS Music

Cypress Hill lights up Del Lago

B-Real, Sen Dog, Bobo, and Dj Lord, better known as Cypress Hill, took to the stage at The Vine, at Del Lago Casino in Waterloo, NY on Friday October 21, as the band celebrated 30 years of mainstream hip hop and rap, as well as promoting new album, Back in Black.
WATERLOO, NY
localsyr.com

Holiday Shoppes coming back to NYS fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For their 27th year, The Junior League of Syracuse will be bringing back their annual tradition. For a single weekend in November, the JLS will host the Holiday Shoppes. November 11 to November 13 at the New York State Fairgrounds, in the Horiculture Building, you...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Why Are Upstate New York Residents Seeing This Ad On Social Media?

Are you seeing this ad on your social media feed? Local Syracuse business owner Matthew Masur first spotted this ad on his newsfeed:. Maybe you're like us, and you're left with several questions. Including, are rats being used to sniff out landmines? We don't have that answer, but we do know they are used in war according to the HeroRats website:
SYRACUSE, NY

