5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
Own A Literal Piece Of American History With This Upstate New York Mansion
Six Bedrooms, five bathrooms plus two half baths and five fireplaces. Now that's the type of home I'd love to live in. Well, there is one with all that and much more for sale just up the road from the Binghamton area, in the City of Cortland. I found this...
newyorkupstate.com
An aquarium, canals, golf and mountains: Revisiting the grand plans to turn Carousel Mall into Destiny USA (Part I)
Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series from history writer Johnathan Croyle marking the 20th anniversary of the proposed expansion of Carousel Mall into Destiny USA. Part II will run on syracuse.com tomorrow. It’s been exactly 20 years since shovels first hit dirt on the expansion...
wwnytv.com
Explosion survivor in fair condition
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The victim in last week’s fuel truck explosion is in fair condition. Jon Kelley was hurt in the town of Fowler after the incident at Tripp Fuels on County Route 22. Kelley was pulled away from the flames by a friend and two Fort...
New York state marching band rankings (Week 7): Where does your school stand heading into states?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- With most of the competitors wrapping up their regular seasons last weekend, New York state’s high school marching bands are heading toward a mass showdown Sunday at Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome. That’s where the New York State Field Band Conference will hold its 2022...
westsidenewsny.com
New baseball field at Cornell University to be named in honor of Brockport native
Lled Booth Field, honoring Brockport native Richard L. “Rich” Booth for his leadership and generosity over the years – much of it anonymous. A 1982 graduate of the university, Booth was a pitcher during his playing days. In the four decades since his graduation, Booth has been a major benefactor to Cornell’s athletic department. He endowed the head baseball coaching position, served on the Board of Trustees from 2008 through 2016, led a task force on athletics and financial aid, and served on several board committees. He has also been a member of the Athletics Advisory Council since 2005 and recently joined a new Campaign Committee for Student and Campus Life and Athletics.
websterontheweb.com
Even Santa has a favorite garage sale
Bazaars and craft fairs abound at this time of year, hosted by churches and community centers all around our area. But this one, which I found out about just recently, is different; it’s not just a chance to buy gifts for others, but it’s especially good opportunity to pick up some holiday items for your own home.
iheartoswego.com
Connie Jean Moody – October 21, 2022
Connie Jean Moody, 53 of Oswego died Friday October 21, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Donald and Sherry Drake Rice. Mrs. Moody was the widow of the late Kenneth Moody. Connie enjoyed singing and karaoke. She was...
Standing room only at first Micron Town Hall
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was standing room only Monday night as community members came together for the first opportunity to ask questions of their soon-to-be new neighbor Micron. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and other local elected officials were joined by Micron executives who outlined the company’s historic investment and the next steps for Central […]
Honor Flight Rochester welcomes home veterans from final trip of the year
Honor Flight Rochester is an organization that provides the "trip of a lifetime" to veterans that live in the Rochester area.
“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York
Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
Ski resort company defends closing Toggenburg after NY says it created monopoly
Fabius, N.Y. — Intermountain Management’s president on Saturday defended the company’s purchase of Toggenburg Mountain and its decision to close the ski slope in 2021. The state’s Attorney’s General Office said Intermountain — which operates Song Mountain in Tully and Labrador Mountain in Truxton — wants to create a monopoly on ski resorts in the Syracuse-area. The state filed an antitrust lawsuit Friday against the company.
wdkx.com
Churchville Man On NBC’s “Today Show” For “Spookiest Houses in America”
The Today Show named Tony DeMatteo’s house one of the “Spookiest Houses in America” News10NBC’s Emily Putnam was on the TODAY Show on Monday Morning talking about the massive pirate ship.
iheartoswego.com
Anthony Michael Crouse – October 20, 2022
Anthony Michael Crouse, 55, of Lyons, NY, passed unexpectedly on October 20, 2022. Born in Syracuse, he was the son of the late Robert Rocco Crouse II and Barbara (Ford). Tony was a Mexico High graduate and he received his Master’s Degree in Business Administration in Florida. He worked...
foodieflashpacker.com
The Seven Best Restaurants in Canandaigua, NY
The Finger Lakes is a foodie paradise. The Native American translation of Canandaigua literally means “the chosen spot.” Canandaigua Lake is one of the eleven Finger Lakes located just 24 miles south of Rochester, New York. Legend says that the island was used to hide the Seneca women and children during the Sullivan Expedition against the Six Nations in 1779.
Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)
A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
NYS Music
Cypress Hill lights up Del Lago
B-Real, Sen Dog, Bobo, and Dj Lord, better known as Cypress Hill, took to the stage at The Vine, at Del Lago Casino in Waterloo, NY on Friday October 21, as the band celebrated 30 years of mainstream hip hop and rap, as well as promoting new album, Back in Black.
House of the Week: Cicero ranch was built next to the sixth hole of the Lakeshore Yacht and Country Club
CICERO, N.Y. – Denise Van Patten says her father Jack Meetze loves two things. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
localsyr.com
Holiday Shoppes coming back to NYS fairgrounds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For their 27th year, The Junior League of Syracuse will be bringing back their annual tradition. For a single weekend in November, the JLS will host the Holiday Shoppes. November 11 to November 13 at the New York State Fairgrounds, in the Horiculture Building, you...
Why Are Upstate New York Residents Seeing This Ad On Social Media?
Are you seeing this ad on your social media feed? Local Syracuse business owner Matthew Masur first spotted this ad on his newsfeed:. Maybe you're like us, and you're left with several questions. Including, are rats being used to sniff out landmines? We don't have that answer, but we do know they are used in war according to the HeroRats website:
Missing Jamesville man never showed up to pick up daughter, police say
DeWitt, N.Y. — A Jamesville man was supposed to pick up his daughter from work last week, but never showed up, DeWitt police said. No one has heard from or seen David Benz since he left his home last Thursday, police said. DeWitt police are now asking the public...
