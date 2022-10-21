Read full article on original website
Related
People Are Just Discovering What Leslie Jordan Looked Like When He Was Younger
The best part was that his nickname was Sweet 'n' Low.
Adults Are Sharing The Incredibly "Cringe" Behaviors That Still Seem Cool To Younger Generations
"This behavior is fairly prevalent and accepted when you're young, but it feels progressively out of place as you move into your 30s and beyond."
Timothée Chalamet was ‘blindsided’ by success of ‘Dune’
He was sandbagged by “Dune.” Timothée Chalamet interviews Taylor Russell — his co-star in the upcoming film “Bones and All” — for the new issue of hip, high-end fashion mag HommeGirls, and he reveals during the chat that he was “blindsided” by the success of “Dune,” which won six Oscars. But Chalamet, 26, says he’s now more confident for the sequel, which is currently filming. “It’s something you don’t get to do with movies — revisit,” he says during their talk of the difference between shooting films and actors who do live theater. “Actually though, I’m feeling that with ‘Dune,'”...
Gwen Stefani Fan Credits Singer With Survival of NYC Subway Attack
Inspiration can come from the unlikeliest of places. And when a 22-year-old Gwen Stefani fan… The post Gwen Stefani Fan Credits Singer With Survival of NYC Subway Attack appeared first on Outsider.
Comments / 0