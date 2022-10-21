He was sandbagged by “Dune.” Timothée Chalamet interviews Taylor Russell — his co-star in the upcoming film “Bones and All” — for the new issue of hip, high-end fashion mag HommeGirls, and he reveals during the chat that he was “blindsided” by the success of “Dune,” which won six Oscars. But Chalamet, 26, says he’s now more confident for the sequel, which is currently filming. “It’s something you don’t get to do with movies — revisit,” he says during their talk of the difference between shooting films and actors who do live theater. “Actually though, I’m feeling that with ‘Dune,'”...

17 MINUTES AGO