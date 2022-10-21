ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lite 98.7

Age Limit To Trick or Treat in New York State

What is the age limit to trick or treat in New York State? Are you one of those people that get annoyed when older kids come to your house to trick or treat on Halloween?. You have heard it before when you went to a house to trick or treat before: 'aren't you a little too old to be trick or treating?' someone passing out candy will tell you.
NEW JERSEY STATE
96.1 The Eagle

The 13 Creepiest Abandoned Mental Asylums and Hospitals in New York State

Here's a look at some real-life creepy places around New York State. You can't get more frightening than potentially haunted mental asylums and infectious disease hospitals. These are locations around the state where people were sent to spend the rest of their lives and more often than not, die. Some of the really unlucky residents had experiments conducted on them like lobotomies and electro-therapy. Typhoid Mary was even quarantined to one of the hospitals since she was carrying a disease that was incurable at the time. I honestly think it's for the best that most of these places remain abandoned. The bad vibes will make your skin crawl just by watching the videos below, never mind actually being in the actual location.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Lite 98.7

Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State

New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
NewsChannel 36

NY State leaders announce expansion of Red Flag laws

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- After the Buffalo mass shooting in May, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order requiring state police to expand their use of the Red Flag Law, also called the Extreme Risk Protection Order Law. Monday, Gov. Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James announced a $4.6 million increase in funding to support extreme protection orders.
BUFFALO, NY
sbstatesman.com

New York should be preparing for the “red wave”

I recently spoke with Stony Brook College Republicans President Sara Adcock about her thoughts on the upcoming midterm elections. Adcock optimistically proclaimed her prediction for the election outcomes. “I see already, a big push, and people trying to help towards that ‘red wave,’ and I think that we might really be seeing it this fall.”
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

The Snowiest Day In New York State History

Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted

Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
COLONIE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Wood Fire Pizza Gone In New York Soon?

Ask anyone and they will tell you that they have a favorite place to grab a slice of pizza and some drinks. Perhaps your family has a pizza night each week? There may be some changes to that if you choose to eat a pizza that is fresh from the wood burning stove or oven.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 New Area Codes That Would Of Been Better Than 624

A new area code is coming to Western New York and many Western New Yorkers are now very happy about it. A new report said that the new area code coming to Western New York in 2023 is going to be 624. Ask anyone here in the area and they will tell you that Buffalo is 716 and the number 624 just doesn't seem right joining the 716.
BUFFALO, NY
NewsChannel 36

New York Warns of EBT Card Skimming

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State has issued a warning alerting those that use an EBT card of potential card skimming. This comes on the heels of of Steuben County's report last week of scammers sending misleading emails to recipients of EBT benefits. Officials explained that the card-reading skimmers...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Man accused of fleeing police

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Covington man has been charged after he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop on Sunday. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 21-year-old Dillon St. Ann-Spinner didn’t stop when they tried to pull him over on U.S. Route 11 in the town of Potsdam.
FORT COVINGTON, NY

