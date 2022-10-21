Read full article on original website
Related
Age Limit To Trick or Treat in New York State
What is the age limit to trick or treat in New York State? Are you one of those people that get annoyed when older kids come to your house to trick or treat on Halloween?. You have heard it before when you went to a house to trick or treat before: 'aren't you a little too old to be trick or treating?' someone passing out candy will tell you.
SNAP emergency benefits expected to continue through February 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- All New York households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for October through February next year. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that SNAP households, including those at the maximum level – $939 for a...
The 13 Creepiest Abandoned Mental Asylums and Hospitals in New York State
Here's a look at some real-life creepy places around New York State. You can't get more frightening than potentially haunted mental asylums and infectious disease hospitals. These are locations around the state where people were sent to spend the rest of their lives and more often than not, die. Some of the really unlucky residents had experiments conducted on them like lobotomies and electro-therapy. Typhoid Mary was even quarantined to one of the hospitals since she was carrying a disease that was incurable at the time. I honestly think it's for the best that most of these places remain abandoned. The bad vibes will make your skin crawl just by watching the videos below, never mind actually being in the actual location.
NASA Shares Out-Of-This-World Photos Of ‘Inviting’ New York State
We have incredible photos taken by NASA of New York State. Officials say the Empire State looks "vibrant" and "inviting." On Tuesday, NASA's official Instagram account two photos of New York State captured by NASA Earth. "Autumn in New York, why does it seem so inviting?🍁," NASA wrote on Facebook....
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in New York State
New York State doesn't want you to use candles in your pumpkin anymore. The tradition of using a lit candle in your pumpkins that are on your front porch for Halloween may be a thing of the past. The New York State Division of Consumer Services lays out all of...
Buffalo mass shooter was ‘galvanized’ by livestream, AG says. She wants consequences for tech.
New York Attorney General Letitia James attending a ceremony at Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue on July 14, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. Critics say that plan faces big obstacles. [ more › ]
To the high courts? Legal decisions against NY's gun laws question constitutional standing
A federal judge in Buffalo has issued a temporary restraining order regarding large portions of New York’s new gun law. In particular, the part of the law that prevents people from carrying guns in places of worship.
NewsChannel 36
NY State leaders announce expansion of Red Flag laws
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- After the Buffalo mass shooting in May, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order requiring state police to expand their use of the Red Flag Law, also called the Extreme Risk Protection Order Law. Monday, Gov. Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James announced a $4.6 million increase in funding to support extreme protection orders.
Have You Heard of Upstate New York’s Anti-Rent War?
If you think that you have a troubling relationship with your landlord or tent, this historic story will change your mind. It may even make you feel lucky to do so in 2022. Did You Know That The “Second American Revolution” Happened?. Known for being the Anti-Rent War...
sbstatesman.com
New York should be preparing for the “red wave”
I recently spoke with Stony Brook College Republicans President Sara Adcock about her thoughts on the upcoming midterm elections. Adcock optimistically proclaimed her prediction for the election outcomes. “I see already, a big push, and people trying to help towards that ‘red wave,’ and I think that we might really be seeing it this fall.”
The Snowiest Day In New York State History
Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
NY State police searching in lake for Frederick Mayock of Springfield
New York State officials are searching for a missing Springfield man after he went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area Saturday, according to a press release by New York State Police. Frederick Mayock, 47, went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area, just south of Richfield Springs, on Saturday, police said....
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted
Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
High School Has a 'Drive Anything But A Car' Day And What Happens Is Hilarious
Such a fun event for the school, and even more fun to watch!
Wood Fire Pizza Gone In New York Soon?
Ask anyone and they will tell you that they have a favorite place to grab a slice of pizza and some drinks. Perhaps your family has a pizza night each week? There may be some changes to that if you choose to eat a pizza that is fresh from the wood burning stove or oven.
5 New Area Codes That Would Of Been Better Than 624
A new area code is coming to Western New York and many Western New Yorkers are now very happy about it. A new report said that the new area code coming to Western New York in 2023 is going to be 624. Ask anyone here in the area and they will tell you that Buffalo is 716 and the number 624 just doesn't seem right joining the 716.
This Fell From the Sky in Buffalo and Nobody Has Ever Heard of It
The weather was less than ideal in Western New York on Wednesday. Actually, it's been downright miserable since Monday morning. Temperatures haven't escaped the 40's and we have seen lows in the 30's across Western New York this week. We have one more bad day ahead of us, Thursday, before the weather turns for the better this weekend.
NewsChannel 36
New York Warns of EBT Card Skimming
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State has issued a warning alerting those that use an EBT card of potential card skimming. This comes on the heels of of Steuben County's report last week of scammers sending misleading emails to recipients of EBT benefits. Officials explained that the card-reading skimmers...
wwnytv.com
Man accused of fleeing police
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Covington man has been charged after he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop on Sunday. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 21-year-old Dillon St. Ann-Spinner didn’t stop when they tried to pull him over on U.S. Route 11 in the town of Potsdam.
Investigating three alarm industrial fire in Genesee County
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire in Genesee County. Crews encountering heavy fire and smoke conditions when they arrived at Baskin Livestock on Creek Road in Bethany.
Comments / 0