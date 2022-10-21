On a hilltop about 95 miles west of Chicago grow plant species that have been there for hundreds, if not thousands of years. The soil is sandy, so when the surrounding lowlands were used for agriculture, the hill remained untouched. From that vantage point, Nachusa Grasslands sprawls below with sections of savanna, a pond frequented by blue herons, patchy spots where bison have grazed, and a red barn to the far north that marks the volunteer and scientist headquarters.

