FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
A couple found strangers in the same home they had bought in MarylandhellasClinton, MD
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discriminationLive Action NewsBaltimore, MD
whatsupmag.com
DR. NISH PATEL & DR. VEERA PATEL
Starting in high school, Dr. Nish Patel began his first days working at Peepers Eyecare, filing and working as a tech. At the time, it was owned by Dr. Erick Gray, who was Dr. Nish Patel’s mentor growing up. He later went on to receive his undergraduate training at Northwestern University in Chicago and soon after, his doctorate degree at the New England College of Optometry in Boston. It was here in Boston in 2010 where he met his now wife, Dr. Veera Patel - a hard working California girl with an eye for fashionable eyewear! Dr. Veera Patel received her undergraduate degree at the University of California San Diego. After they both graduated from the New England College of Optometry, Dr. Veera Patel and Dr. Nish Patel got married in Santa Barbara, California and soon began working in Maryland for many years. Eventually, as Dr. Erick Gray retired, they took full ownership of the Peepers Gambrills and Peepers Bowie locations in 2018.
whatsupmag.com
HAGERT FAMILY DENTISTRY
Dr. Christie Hagert and her team are honored to have been included in this year’s selection of Top General Dentists on the Eastern Shore! With 20 years of experience, Dr. Hagert and her friendly and professional staff offer high-quality dental care with modern technology and materials to the mid and upper Eastern Shore community. Hagert Family Dentistry is centrally located in the heart of Chestertown, Maryland across the street from Washington College. Her practice was fully renovated in 2018 and includes state-of-the-art equipment, including a digital scanner that makes restorative work and Invisalign adult orthodontics precise and convenient for patients.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
whatsupmag.com
Dr. Mike Hoglund
When you visit Easton Dental Studio, you are welcomed in like family. You will be treated with compassionate care, at the highest quality possible. Even the most fearful patients feel at ease at Easton Dental Studio and their staff takes pride in the trust bestowed to them by their patients. Beginning with the first phone call, Dr. Mike and his team take care of everything for you. All aspects of treatment are diligently and meticulously provided, and his patients are provided with clear, concise explanations. Dr. Mike has taken countless hours of continuing education, and will provide you with multi-disciplinary care in all areas of dentistry. This comprehensive care results in one office for all your needs.
whatsupmag.com
Soistman Family Dentistry
Our Dental Practice was established in Centreville, MD in October 2015. We announced the opening of our second location in Easton may of 2018. We are excited to announce we are moving to a larger location to accommodate our patients by the end of 2022. We create a personalized experience for each of our patients, both new and existing. Our practice focuses on comprehensive general dentistry for all ages. We also offer same day emergency appointments and we are always welcoming new patients.
98online.com
Maryland Perspectives: Healthcare Access Maryland
Healthcare Access Maryland, or HCAM for short, is a nonprofit based in downtown Baltimore whose reach extends to individuals across several counties. Each year they connect residents with the care they need including annual physicals, women’s and children’s health, mental health, vision and dental care along with making sure returning citizens from incarceration who have medical conditions are getting the care they need. Kimberly Lyles, the Senior Director of Population Health, talks about their services and what sets them apart from other health insurance when they help connect their clients to other services. That way residents can focus on their health. She also talks about their 24-hour mental health line 410 433 5175 which is also connected with the new National Mental Health line 988.
Confidence built since Maryland's CROWN Act took effect
BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair."He said, 'You didn't do that to your hair on purpose?' Just me gallivanting upon with my life was so unacceptable to him," recalled Smith, now a state delegate representing the city of Baltimore. "It's not just non-Black people who have this internalized hatred. Plenty of Black people have absorbed this poison."Smith, who is Black, successfully pushed in 2020 for Maryland lawmakers to pass the Creating a...
whatsupmag.com
Easton Dermatology Associates
Easton Dermatology Associates is a state-of-the-art dermatology practice located in Easton, Maryland. Since 2003, the providers at Easton Dermatology Associates have delivered exceptional skin care for patients of all ages who live on the Delmarva Peninsula. Led by board certified dermatologists Dr. Michael Del Torto and Dr. Donald Stranahan, the...
University of Maryland to cover tuition and fees for in-state students
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland College Park announced Monday that they were increasing efforts to bring affordability to in-state students by launching a need-based financial aid program called Terrapin Commitment. The program will provide up to $20 million a year to students from the state of...
wfmd.com
Early Voting Begins On Thurs. In Maryland For Midterm Elections
Frederick County will have four early voting sites. Annapolis, Md (KM) Early voting in the 2022 Midterm elections starts this Thursday, October 27th in Maryland and continues through Thursday, November 3rd. If you have not registered to vote, but want to participate, you can do so at any early voting...
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
As Sinclair owner funds term limits push in Baltimore, his station is a willing megaphone
Station's coverage of a ballot question the network's owner is backing financially crosses a 'clear ethical line,' journalism professor says. The post As Sinclair owner funds term limits push in Baltimore, his station is a willing megaphone appeared first on Maryland Matters.
insideradio.com
WOLB Baltimore Morning Host Larry Young Sets Retirement.
Larry Young, the former Maryland State Senator turned radio host, will retire from Radio One talk WOLB Baltimore (1010) after 25 years with the station. Young will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 27 at a special anniversary and retirement dinner attended by Urban One founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes and the Rev. Al Sharpton. “The Larry Young Morning Show” will officially sign off at the end of the year.
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County to receive over $500,000 in state revitalization program awards
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has announced new awardees for six state revitalization programs administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). Nearly $72 million was awarded to 224 projects and activities that promote community development and economic growth. Counties and jurisdictions across the state received awards through one or more of the six programs.
belairnewsandviews.com
Harford County women recognized in The Baltimore Sun’s 25 Women to Watch publication
Several professionals with Harford County connections were included in the The Baltimore Sun’s annual “25 Women to Watch” publication featuring the Baltimore’s area’s newsmakers, thought leaders and change agents. The honorees included:. Angela M. Eaves, associate judge of the Court of Appeals for Harford and...
whatsupmag.com
EASTERN SHORE DENTAL CARE
Dr. Scott H. Billings, a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, founded his dental practice in 1981. Dr. Christopher K. Murphy, also a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, partnered with Dr. Billings in 1986. 41 years later, they are the largest dental care provider on the eastern shore.
Doctors report big increase in ER violence nationwide
Baltimore's Gregory Jasani considers himself "very lucky" to have never been a victim of violence while working as an ER doctor in Maryland.
WUSA
VIDEO: Shootout in Silver Spring Maryland
Police are searching for two men who got into a shootout in Silver Spring. The shooting was this morning in Downtown Silver Spring, on Fenton Street and Ellsworth Dr.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Biotech Begins Withdrawing Clinical Trial Participants From Antiretroviral HIV Medication; “All 7 participants have already shown safety and blood markers of efficacy”
A Maryland biotech company has taken an important next step in their HIV Clinical Trial that they hope will lead to long-term remission for participants. Rockville-based biotech company American Gene Technologies® has begun withdrawing clinical trial participants from their antiretroviral HIV medication to determine whether the gene therapy treatment works. All 7 participants have already shown safety and blood markers of efficacy, according to the press release. Full press release below:
