MONTREAL, QC – Today, the CF Montreal record-breaking season ended on Sunday at Saputo Stadium in the 2022 Audi MLS Playoffs in the East semifinal against NYCFC. After a season where the team recorded 20 wins for the first time in team history and 11 of those on the road, it all came to an end on Sunday. Costly mistakes and timely errors were able to help NYCFC return to the East final and two wins away from defending their MLS Cup title.

1 DAY AGO