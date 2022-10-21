Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread
Well, it sure is a Monday Night Football game. It would seem that the NFL overestimated how well the Chicago Bears would play this year with a Monday Night Football game following a Thursday Night Football game. The Bears’ season was going to be directly attached to Justin Fields taking...
Cincy Jungle
The Bengals are in position to put together a run
Atlanta, Cleveland and Carolina. Three games in the middle of a schedule. And three games that could mean everything to the Cincinnati Bengals. “Those three games stretch, I think, will determine how our season goes,” Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow said recently. “We haven’t talked about it. We’ve been focused on Atlanta and getting this one, and then we’ll move on to the next one after that.”
Cincy Jungle
David Njoku seen with walking boot and crutches after Browns’ loss vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens both won in Week 7 and sit atop the AFC North. One team trending downward is the Cleveland Browns who are patiently waiting for Deshaun Watson to get through his 11-game suspension. In the meantime, it has been mostly running back Nick Chubb keeping...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Defense Shines
There is no doubt the Bengals are a second half team. It felt like yesterday we were bashing Marvin Lewis for never making second half adjustments, and here we are in 2022 as arguably the best second half team in all of football. Sure, the offense shined on Sunday, but man oh man that defense.
Cincy Jungle
La’el Collins leaves vs. Falcons with ankle injury but later returns
La’el Collins started the second half for the Bengals, so it appears he’s fine for now. The Cincinnati Bengals were cruising in the first quarter vs. the Atlanta Falcons, getting an early 14-0 lead. Unfortunately, more important injuries continue to pile up for the team. Late in the...
Cincy Jungle
Tuesday Trenches: Joe Burrow Hates Birds
There were whispers after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Saints on the road in Week 6 that the Bengals were back. It seemed fragile, though. They hadn’t put a full game together yet on offense, so anything louder than a whisper might make the whole thing fall apart. Feel free to yell now, because the Bengals are back!
Cincy Jungle
4 winners and 2 losers from the Bengals’ win over the Falcons
The Cincinnati Bengals were back in the Jungle on Sunday as they looked to build off their win last week with a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. For the first time this season, the Bengals’ offense absolutely erupted and put together a performance that we have been expecting to see all season.
Cincy Jungle
Trey Hendrickson has a ‘bad stinger’
According to NFL reporters Tom Pelissero and Jeremy Fowler, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson suffered a stinger that does not appear to be a serious injury. Hendrickson was forced from Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons with a neck injury. The team initially said he was questionable to return before he was ruled out late in the blowout win.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals’ offense runs free in 35-17 win over Falcons
Everybody ate in the Cincinnati Bengals’ first home game in nearly a month. The Bengals enjoyed offensive euphoria in a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Joe Burrow had an incredible game, throwing for 481 yards, the second-most in his career, and three touchdowns on 34-for-42 passing. His trio of star receivers—Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd—combined for 21 receptions and 378 yards against a depleted Falcons’ secondary that suffered even more injuries as the game progressed.
Cincy Jungle
Opening odds for Bengals at Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals are over .500 for the first time this season after dominating the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium. Now the Bengals are back on the road to face the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals will enter Cleveland as the favorites. The Bengals are opening as three-point favorites against the...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals, Ravens taking control in AFC North
The cream is finally beginning to rise to the top of the AFC North Division. Cincinnati and Baltimore continue to remain deadlocked with identical 4-3 records after the Bengals crushed Atlanta, 35-17, and the Ravens held off Cleveland, 23-20. The Browns and Steelers, who fell to Miami by a 16-10 count, both slipped to 2-5.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Falcons second half
The second half of Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons, is set to get underway, so come join the fun in our open thread!
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle staff picks for Week 7 and Bengals - Falcons pregame thread
We have made it to Week 7 of this truly incredible season. The amount of twists and turns has just been crazy. We have seen so many surprisingly good, bad and inconsistent teams that it is so hard to keep track week-to-week. We will get to see an AFC North...
Cincy Jungle
Matchups to watch for in Bengals vs. Falcons
The middle class of the NFL has never been more diverse. Super Bowl contenders and teams ahead of their rebuild find themselves in similar spots as we enter late October. No matchup in this week’s slate better represents this phenomenon than the one happening in Paycor Stadium. At 3-3,...
Cincy Jungle
Zac Taylor gives injury updates on Bengals’ defensive stars
The Cincinnati Bengals defense has been banged up in recent weeks, and it looked as if things got worse on Sunday, as star defensive end Trey Hendrickson left the game against Atlanta with an apparent upper body injury. When head coach Zac Taylor spoke with the media Monday, the minds...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase suffers injury vs. Falcons but returns to game
Ja’Marr Chase started the second half, so it looks like he’s fine for the time being. In last year’s magical Super Bowl LVI run, the Cincinnati Bengals managed to avoid both a high volume of injuries—especially to very important players. Unfortunately, that hasn’t quite been the case in 2022.
Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow and Bengals offense rounding into form
Maybe Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor knew what he was talking about after all. “I hope you all listened to me when I got up here at 0-2 and said, ‘Just be patient, this season is very young, we know what type of team we have, I know the faith that I have in these players and coaches,’” Taylor said after the Bengals’ 35-17 trouncing of the Atlanta Falcons Sunday.
Cincy Jungle
4 things we learned from the Bengals’ blowout win over the Falcons
Zac Taylor was right. We just needed to be patient following the 0-2 start. The Cincinnati Bengals were absolutely dominant for most of yesterday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. They had a Super Bowl vibe, the kind of energy you see from team’s that know they are simply better than the opponent. So what did we learn? Let’s get right to it.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals’ snap counts vs. Falcons: Hakeem Adeniji to the rescue again
2-0 in their last two games, 4-1 in their last five, and tied for first in the AFC North. The Cincinnati Bengals’ 0-2 start feels like more than a month ago. Everything came together during the Bengals’ 35-17 rout over the Atlanta Falcons, and they left us some interesting snap counts to examine.
