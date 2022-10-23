Southampton vs Arsenal live stream and how to watch Premier League game online, lineups

The Southampton vs Arsenal live stream will see if Arsenal can stay top of the table or if Southampton can get back-to-back wins — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Southampton vs Arsenal live stream date, time, channels

The Southampton vs Arsenal live stream takes place today (Sunday, October 23).

► Time 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 24)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium sub)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

Southampton has had a rocky start to the 2022/23 Premier League season. The first three games saw them come away with a loss to Tottenham, a draw against Leeds and a win over Leicester, none of which were shocking results. Since a shocking home win against Chelsea though, The Saints have had a dreadful run of form until winning against Bournemouth earlier this week. Hopefully, that will quell the rumors that manager Ralph Hasenhuttl could be the next EPL manager fired. A win against league-leaders Arsenal would certainly give the Austrian manager a reprieve.

Unfortunately, for Southampton, beating Arsenal has been a tough task for anyone this season. Only Manchester United has managed to draw blood from The Gunners so far this season. Otherwise, its been maximum points for Mikel Arteta's side, who have won their last four games and lead reigning EPL champions Manchester City by four points going into the weekend. Arsenal have scored the second-most goals this season and is tied for the second-least goals conceded, so it's not like there's an easy path for Southampton to find an edge.

So will Arsenal continue their domineering run of form and stay atop the league table? Or will Southampton use their home-field advantage to steal three points against a side that has been weaker on the road than at home? Find out by watching this Southampton vs Arsenal live stream.

Here's how they line up:

Southampton: Bazunu, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Perraud, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Aribo, S Armstrong, A Armstrong.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus.

How to watch the Southampton vs Arsenal live stream wherever you are

The Southampton vs Arsenal live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Southampton vs Arsenal live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Southampton vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock , NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Southampton vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN .

In addition to showing selected Premier League 22/23 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us. View Deal

How to watch the Southampton vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Southampton vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo.TV , the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Southampton vs Arsenal live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Southampton vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Southampton vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .

How to watch the Southampton vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Southampton vs Arsenal live stream on Optus Sport , which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Southampton vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Southampton vs Arsenal live stream via Sky Sport . This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .