A look at whats happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. Napoli has already qualified for the last 16 and will be joined by Liverpool if the English team avoids defeat at Ajax. After opening with a 4-1 loss in Naples, Liverpool has won three straight games starting with a last-gasp home victory over Ajax to move to the brink of advancing. If Ajax wins in Amsterdam, qualification will go to the final round of games when Liverpool hosts Napoli and Ajax visits last-place Rangers. Liverpool will hope to have striker Darwin Núñez back from a muscle injury and Thiago Alcantara back after an ear infection. Napoli, which hosts Rangers, leads by three points ahead of Liverpool and is looking to clinch top spot.

1 HOUR AGO