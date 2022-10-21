ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Sotomayor on Clarence Thomas: ‘I believe not everyone can reach their bootstraps’

By Chloe Folmar
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jmiLz_0ihd0Bnb00

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Thursday said that fellow Justice Clarence Thomas “cares about legal issues differently than me,” adding that she thinks “not everyone” can pull themselves up by their bootstraps.

Sotomayor, speaking at Chicago’s Roosevelt University, praised her colleague and said that he “cares about people.”

“He cares about legal issues differently than me,” the liberal Sotomayor said of her conservative colleague, according to the Chicago Sun-Times .

“Clarence, who grew up very poor, believes that everyone is capable of pulling themselves up by their bootstraps. I believe not everyone can reach their bootstraps.”

Sotomayor, an Obama nominee, said she tries to “find the good in everybody.”

“I look for the things that they do that are good,” Sotomayor said discussing the range of views represented by the Supreme Court justices.

Sotomayor, who was awarded the Eleanor Roosevelt Social Justice Award at Thursday’s event, answered students’ questions as she conversed with retired Judge Ann Claire Williams from the Northern District of Illinois.

The event was organized by Just the Beginning – A Pipeline Organization, which attempts to provide a “pathway” for people of color into the legal profession.

Sotomayor also discussed the future of law and her judicial philosophy, saying that current laws “can make it hard for us to see the legal system as fair.”

“What’s fair is really a judgment of how we as a society are going to help each other. And how to share resources that are limited in as fair a way as we can,” she said.

“Those choices aren’t mine to make as a judge, but those are made in the laws that are passed.”

The former trial and appellate judge, who was nominated to the highest court in 2009, emphasized the importance of bringing up children with a view toward justice.

“I ask people, ‘What choice do we have but to keep trying to change things?’ Because if you feel disenfranchised and let other people fight for what they think is right and you’re not willing to get up and fight, then you are just giving it to them,” she said, addressing the next generation.

“We have civil rights because men and women died for them. How can we even think about giving up when others have spilled blood for justice?”

Sotomayor said that she tells children that “we adults have failed you,” acknowledging that her generation is leaving behind a “really messed-up world.”

“You are the future because you are going to do better than we did,” she said of children.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Justice Thomas agrees to halt Graham testimony in Georgia election probe

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday granted Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) request to temporarily shield the South Carolina Republican from testifying in probe of alleged pro-Trump election interference in Georgia. The move comes after Graham on Friday filed a request to Thomas, who handles emergency matters arising from Georgia, and follows a ruling by […]
GEORGIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Affidavit: Woman accused of stalking family of MPD officer who once arrested her

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last weekend after investigators said she allegedly stalked the family of a Midland Police Department officer who once arrested her. Ashley Auburg, 40, has been charged with Stalking and Obstruction/Retaliation.  According to an affidavit, on October 22, MPD officers responded to a Target store after another officer […]
MIDLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo man involved in fatal 2021 crash found guilty

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for three counts of evading arrest or detention causing death and three counts of second-degree manslaughter for his involvement in a 2021 crash that killed three children. Antonio Jose Gonzales was charged after leading police on a chase at […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Trump holds rally in South Texas before early voting

ROBSTOWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally Saturday in Robstown, two days before early voting begins for the November election. Trump is scheduled to speak at the rally at 7 p.m. at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, a news release from Save America stated. The release stated that Trump […]
ROBSTOWN, TX
KLST/KSAN

What to know about Trump’s South Texas rally

ROBSTOWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former president Donald Trump will take stage Saturday at a South Texas rally in Robstown, rallying support for Republican candidates days before early voting begins in the Nov. 8 election. A crowd of Republican supporters have already arrived, making their way into the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds. Many are wearing patriotic colors […]
ROBSTOWN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Rare mandarin duck makes splashy appearance in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A rare but colorful mandarin duck spotted at Pendleton Park has been turning heads recently — and luring birders to the park. The duck was first reported on ebird.org’s Texas Rare Bird Alert page on Oct. 15 by Isaac Phillips. “[He] waddled right up to us as we arrived at the […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Person of interest in three-year-old death charged with Capital Murder

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Belton Police Department has charged 33-year-old Jay Isaiah Allen with Capital Murder and Tampering with Evidence related to the death of three-year-old Quintavious Trejo. This is according to City of Belton Public Information Officer Paul Romer, who says Allen contacted a family member in Fort Worth on Saturday […]
BELTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Are ghosts walking the streets of San Angelo?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo resident who thinks her security camera footage might depict paranormal activity shared the video with Concho Valley Homepage. Our staff took it to an expert to investigate whether ghosts are indeed walking the streets of San Angelo. The footage in question, pulled from a security camera in the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy