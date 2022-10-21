Read full article on original website
UPS Delivers Mixed Results in Q3
UPS (NYSE: UPS) posted revenues of $24.2 billion in the third quarter, up 4.2% year-over-year and missing Street estimates by $120 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.99 per diluted share in Q3, an increase of 10.3% year-over-year and beating Street estimates of $2.84. Carol Tomé, UPS CEO commented, “The...
Coca-Cola Delivers Fizzy Q3, Beats Estimates
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported strong Q3 results with revenues of $11.1 billion, up 10% year-over-year, beating analysts’ estimates by $600 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.69 per share for the beverage giant, a rise of 7% year-over-year in the third quarter and surpassing Street estimates of $0.64 per share.
Why ServiceNow Stock (NYSE:NOW) is Outpacing the Market Today
ServiceNow has lost around half its value in the last 12 months. However, there are signs that this cloud computing leader could fend off even a down economy. Cloud computing giant ServiceNow (NASDAQ: NOW) started the week with a solid performance. It was up 2.5% in pre-market trading today and managed to keep most of those gains so far. The biggest reason for ServiceNow’s gains came from an upgrade at Guggenheim.
Philips’ Mixed Q3 Earnings Elicits Quick Response from Management
Philips (PHG), the Dutch health technology company, has reported Q3 earnings. The company beat EPS, with its non-GAAP EPS of €0.25 above estimates by €0.16. However, its €4.3B revenue missed by €60M. The company showed a 5% comparable sales decline, and a comparable order intake decrease of 6%.
Is Exxon Mobil Stock (NYSE:XOM) a Buy Before Q3-2022 Earnings?
Exxon Mobil is set to generate strong Q3 results, with conditions in the energy sector remaining favorable. The stock may still be cheap if the current geopolitical landscape were to last over the medium term. That said, should commodity prices normalize, investors could be overpaying at the stock’s current valuation.
Why is NovoCure Stock (NASDAQ:NVCR) Down Today?
Shares of tumor-treating fields devices developer, NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR), are down today despite expectations for positive Phase three results for its LUNAR study. The reason for this drop is due to a downgrade from Piper Sandler analyst Jason Bednar, who changed his stance from Buy to Hold. Jason Bednar is...
Medpace Soars on Robust Q3
Shares of drug and medical device development services provider Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) are soaring today on the back of its blowout third-quarter performance. Revenue surged ~30% year-over-year to $383.7 million, comfortably outperforming estimates by $26.5 million. EPS at $2.05 too, handily beat estimates by $0.57. The company clocked $470.9 million...
Raytheon Posts Mixed Q3; Scales Back Revenue Guidance
Defense major Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) has delivered a mixed third-quarter performance with the bottom line coming in ahead of expectations. The revenue of the company increased by nearly 5% over the prior year to $17 billion but missed the cut by $250 million. EPS at $1.21, on the other hand, outperformed estimates by $0.07.
JetBlue Fails to Drive Away Blues As Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) announced Q3 results with revenues of $2.56 billion, up by around 30% year-over-year, beating Street estimates by $10 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.21 per diluted share for the low-cost airliner versus $0.59 in the same period in 2019 but fell short of analysts’ estimates of $0.24.
Credit Corp (ASX:CCP) shares soar on FY2023 outlook
Credit Corp shares jumped after the company reiterated an upbeat FY23 guidance for profit, lending, and investment. The company is also realising growth through recent acquisition moves. Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) rose as much as 9.3% by midday, after the Australian debt collection company reaffirmed its upbeat FY23 guidance....
This Time SNAP Leads Social Media stocks Higher
After Friday’s mayhem, SNAP is now leading social media stocks higher amid a positive broader market momentum. A disappointing Q3 and lack of a Q4 outlook had impacted the stock but since then it has climbed back to the current $9.2 level from lows of $7.42. Participating in this...
2 Recession-Proof Stocks That Score a “Perfect 10”
Recession-proof your portfolio with these two consumer stocks that score a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks. A maximum Smart Score indicates that these stocks will likely outperform the broader markets. Amid weak economic prospects, top executives of leading companies, including Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Elon Musk of...
Jefferies analysts to hold an analyst/industry conference call
Analysts hold an Analyst/Industry conference call on Ignite and Microsoft with expert Mary Jo Foley on October 25 at 11 am. Webcast Link. See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Surge Thanks to Favorable Vaccine Data
Shares of vaccine developer Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) surged over 70% today. This can be attributed to favorable data for its experimental pneumococcal vaccine, VAX-24. Indeed, when compared to Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) Prevnar 20 vaccine, VAX-24 actually achieved better immune responses for 16 of the serotypes targeted by Prevnar 20. In addition, it had similar results for the other four serotypes while also targeting an additional four not covered by the Pfizer version.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Takes Wings on Acquisition Talk
Shares of defense equipment provider Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) are soaring today on a Reuters report that the company is looking at offers for a potential acquisition. The company has reportedly roped in advisors and chatter of a potential deal remains ongoing after a recent stake reveal in AJRD by Elliott Management.
Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider
For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion...
Party’s Over for Small-Cap Chinese IPOs: Factors to Consider
The Nasdaq’s crackdown on Chinese small caps may seem harsh but could benefit market participants by means of increased market transparency. The party’s over for Chinese small-cap companies in the U.S., as the Nasdaq (NDAQ) has slammed the breaks on numerous new listings while investigating suspicious trading activity in the market segment.
Meta (META): Activist Investor Calling for Layoffs and Capex Cuts
Altimeter Capital’s CEO has written an open letter to Meta Platforms suggesting a three-step approach to reign in its costs, regain shareholder confidence, and bolster the stock price. Brad Gerstner, Chair and CEO of Altimeter Capital Management LLC, penned an open letter to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). Altimeter owns more...
Juul Might be Saved by Investors’ Intervention
Juul Labs is holding talks with two of its biggest investors to bail out the company from possible bankruptcy. Altria Group, its largest shareholder, seems to benefit from a potential bailout. Juul Labs Inc., an e-cigarette maker, may be able to avoid a potential bankruptcy filing. Two of its major...
Like Earning Dividends? Buy These 10 Stocks Before Their Ex-Dividend Dates Arrive
There’s still time to catch these dividend stocks before their ex-dividend dates arrive. As a bonus, all of these stocks are at or near their 52-week lows, so you can buy them at bargain prices.
