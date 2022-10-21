ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bodyshopbusiness.com

I-CAR Announces Free Presentations at SEMA Show

I-CAR has announced their series of new presentation topics for SEMA 2022 show attendees, offering a variety of classroom and stage demonstrations to increase collision repair industry knowledge and skills at the annual Las Vegas convention to be held Nov. 1-4. Bud Center, director of Technical Products & Curriculum for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ask Akron

What percent of Akron is white?

Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
AKRON, OH
bodyshopbusiness.com

AAPEX Student Sponsorship Program Attracts New Talent

AAPEX’s new Student Sponsorship Program is off to a strong start by providing students with a complimentary package to attend the AAPEX Show Nov. 1-3 in Las Vegas and learn firsthand about the benefits and career opportunities in the automotive aftermarket industry. AAPEX launched the program in June 2022...
LAS VEGAS, NV
cleveland19.com

Developers breathe new life into former Ford plant

WALTON HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - There are some big plans for a now empty Ford plant. After sitting vacant for years, the massive, 100-acre site is on its way to bringing hundreds of jobs to the area. “It’s a very big deal to all of us,” said Walton Hills Mayor...
WALTON HILLS, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton police: 1 dead in truck vs. motorcycle crash

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police reported an accident between a truck and a motorcycle Sunday that ejected the motorcyclist, who died after being transported to the hospital. CPD said they responded to 15th Street and Plain Avenue for a report of an accident between a truck and a motorcycle.
CANTON, OH
WTOL 11

Erie County crash kills one Monday afternoon

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Massillon, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on state Route 99 in Erie County. Craig Griffith, 63, collided with a Mack Granite truck traveling northbound after failing to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Harris Road and state Route 99 south of Sandusky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio woman stuck in Mexico has a warning for travelers

To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October.CLEVELAND (WJW) — To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October. Following surgery, Michelle was cleared to travel, but just one day into their trip she started feeling ill.
PARMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy