bodyshopbusiness.com
I-CAR Announces Free Presentations at SEMA Show
I-CAR has announced their series of new presentation topics for SEMA 2022 show attendees, offering a variety of classroom and stage demonstrations to increase collision repair industry knowledge and skills at the annual Las Vegas convention to be held Nov. 1-4. Bud Center, director of Technical Products & Curriculum for...
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
bodyshopbusiness.com
AAPEX Student Sponsorship Program Attracts New Talent
AAPEX’s new Student Sponsorship Program is off to a strong start by providing students with a complimentary package to attend the AAPEX Show Nov. 1-3 in Las Vegas and learn firsthand about the benefits and career opportunities in the automotive aftermarket industry. AAPEX launched the program in June 2022...
cleveland19.com
Developers breathe new life into former Ford plant
WALTON HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - There are some big plans for a now empty Ford plant. After sitting vacant for years, the massive, 100-acre site is on its way to bringing hundreds of jobs to the area. “It’s a very big deal to all of us,” said Walton Hills Mayor...
City of Akron announces leaf curbside collection dates
Fall is in full swing and that means there are leaves everywhere. If you live in Akron, the city will pick up the leaves you gather.
3 Ohio cities ranked in the 50 ‘Rattiest Cities’ in the US, according to Orkin
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
What do people not like about living in Akron?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Akron and want it to get better.
Falling tree kills Minerva student after cross-country meet
A Minerva High School junior was hit and killed by a falling tree after a track meet on Saturday.
FOX 8’s winter weather outlook is coming
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
Student athlete dies after accident at Ohio cross-country meet
Tragedy struck at an OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet Saturday.
Nothing Bundt Cake opens in Mentor, sixth bakery in Northeast Ohio
MENTOR, Ohio -- Janette Looney, co-owner of four Nothing Bundt Cakes in Northeast Ohio, had never tasted a Bundt cake until she was in her 30s. That’s when she wandered into a Nothing Bundt Cake bakery in Las Vegas. She fell in love with the rich, moist cake and signature cream cheese frosting.
Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.
Ohio State Highway Patrol on scene for plane crash; 2 injured
Ohio State Highway Patrol are on scene for an aircraft crash.
cleveland19.com
Canton police: 1 dead in truck vs. motorcycle crash
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police reported an accident between a truck and a motorcycle Sunday that ejected the motorcyclist, who died after being transported to the hospital. CPD said they responded to 15th Street and Plain Avenue for a report of an accident between a truck and a motorcycle.
Ohio man who pled guilty to killing bald eagle sentenced
A 79-year-old Dover man who previously pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a bald eagle on his property was sentenced Monday.
Why are warm fall days now called second summer, rather than ‘Indian summer?’
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Northeast Ohio is in the middle of a warm spell following our first snow last week, a phenomenon we call second summer. However, this weather was once commonly known as “Indian summer.” Is there a difference between the two terms?. Not really. It’s more about...
Erie County crash kills one Monday afternoon
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Massillon, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on state Route 99 in Erie County. Craig Griffith, 63, collided with a Mack Granite truck traveling northbound after failing to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Harris Road and state Route 99 south of Sandusky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WTOL-TV
Haunting in Ohio? The story of the Ceely Rose murders at Malabar Farm
LUCAS, Ohio — I am, at times, a traveler often with no specific destination in mind. So I drove that day unaware my route would take me through a picturesque area called Pleasant Valley. A tranquil drive until …. Trouble. But maybe help is across the way. That...
Photos: Crews rescue horses buried in mud
Several rescue crews in Ashland County helped pull two horses buried in the mud.
Ohio woman stuck in Mexico has a warning for travelers
To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October.CLEVELAND (WJW) — To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October. Following surgery, Michelle was cleared to travel, but just one day into their trip she started feeling ill.
