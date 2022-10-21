Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
UPS Delivers Mixed Results in Q3
UPS (NYSE: UPS) posted revenues of $24.2 billion in the third quarter, up 4.2% year-over-year and missing Street estimates by $120 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.99 per diluted share in Q3, an increase of 10.3% year-over-year and beating Street estimates of $2.84. Carol Tomé, UPS CEO commented, “The...
tipranks.com
Coca-Cola Delivers Fizzy Q3, Beats Estimates
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported strong Q3 results with revenues of $11.1 billion, up 10% year-over-year, beating analysts’ estimates by $600 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.69 per share for the beverage giant, a rise of 7% year-over-year in the third quarter and surpassing Street estimates of $0.64 per share.
tipranks.com
Philips’ Mixed Q3 Earnings Elicits Quick Response from Management
Philips (PHG), the Dutch health technology company, has reported Q3 earnings. The company beat EPS, with its non-GAAP EPS of €0.25 above estimates by €0.16. However, its €4.3B revenue missed by €60M. The company showed a 5% comparable sales decline, and a comparable order intake decrease of 6%.
tipranks.com
Raytheon Posts Mixed Q3; Scales Back Revenue Guidance
Defense major Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) has delivered a mixed third-quarter performance with the bottom line coming in ahead of expectations. The revenue of the company increased by nearly 5% over the prior year to $17 billion but missed the cut by $250 million. EPS at $1.21, on the other hand, outperformed estimates by $0.07.
tipranks.com
FuboTV Stock: Despite Concerns, Current Share Price Offers ‘Compelling Entry Point,’ Says Analyst
Adding new subs or hitting revenue targets have rarely been an issue for fuboTV (FUBO) and the latest update from the sports-focused streamer stuck to that narrative. On Monday, the company raised its revenue and new subs expectations for Q3. The company now expects total revenue for the quarter to...
tipranks.com
Medpace Soars on Robust Q3
Shares of drug and medical device development services provider Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) are soaring today on the back of its blowout third-quarter performance. Revenue surged ~30% year-over-year to $383.7 million, comfortably outperforming estimates by $26.5 million. EPS at $2.05 too, handily beat estimates by $0.57. The company clocked $470.9 million...
tipranks.com
UBS Up After Q3 Earnings Beat
UBS Group (NYSE: UBS) reported third-quarter revenues of $8.4 billion, down by 10.6% year-over-year. Earnings came in at $0.52 per diluted share in Q3, versus $0.63 in the same period last year but surpassing analysts’ estimates of $0.43 per share. The investment bank stated in its press release that...
tipranks.com
Is Exxon Mobil Stock (NYSE:XOM) a Buy Before Q3-2022 Earnings?
Exxon Mobil is set to generate strong Q3 results, with conditions in the energy sector remaining favorable. The stock may still be cheap if the current geopolitical landscape were to last over the medium term. That said, should commodity prices normalize, investors could be overpaying at the stock’s current valuation.
tipranks.com
Meta (META): Activist Investor Calling for Layoffs and Capex Cuts
Altimeter Capital’s CEO has written an open letter to Meta Platforms suggesting a three-step approach to reign in its costs, regain shareholder confidence, and bolster the stock price. Brad Gerstner, Chair and CEO of Altimeter Capital Management LLC, penned an open letter to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). Altimeter owns more...
tipranks.com
Credit Corp (ASX:CCP) shares soar on FY2023 outlook
Credit Corp shares jumped after the company reiterated an upbeat FY23 guidance for profit, lending, and investment. The company is also realising growth through recent acquisition moves. Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) rose as much as 9.3% by midday, after the Australian debt collection company reaffirmed its upbeat FY23 guidance....
tipranks.com
Jefferies analysts to hold an analyst/industry conference call
Analysts hold an Analyst/Industry conference call on Ignite and Microsoft with expert Mary Jo Foley on October 25 at 11 am. Webcast Link. See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
tipranks.com
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Reports Earnings: Here are the Results
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) recently reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $3.54, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of $3.71 per share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates seven times. Sales increased 25.3% year-over-year, with revenue...
tipranks.com
Why Reliance Worldwide (ASX:RWC) shares plunged nearly 17% today?
Reliance Worldwide shares dived after the Australian plumbing supply company flagged worsening financial operating conditions ahead. Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. (ASX:RWC) shares were down almost 17% by the afternoon, after the Australian plumbing supplies company warned of worsening financial operating conditions ahead. Although Reliance is headquartered in Australia, it has...
tipranks.com
Party’s Over for Small-Cap Chinese IPOs: Factors to Consider
The Nasdaq’s crackdown on Chinese small caps may seem harsh but could benefit market participants by means of increased market transparency. The party’s over for Chinese small-cap companies in the U.S., as the Nasdaq (NDAQ) has slammed the breaks on numerous new listings while investigating suspicious trading activity in the market segment.
tipranks.com
2 Recession-Proof Stocks That Score a “Perfect 10”
Recession-proof your portfolio with these two consumer stocks that score a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks. A maximum Smart Score indicates that these stocks will likely outperform the broader markets. Amid weak economic prospects, top executives of leading companies, including Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Elon Musk of...
tipranks.com
Weber Shoots Up After Takeover Offer From BDT Capital
Shares of Weber (NYSE: WEBR) shot up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the manufacturer of outdoor grills announced in an SEC filing that BDT Capital Partners had proposed to acquire all outstanding shares of Weber for $6.25 per share in cash. Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Weber was...
tipranks.com
This Time SNAP Leads Social Media stocks Higher
After Friday’s mayhem, SNAP is now leading social media stocks higher amid a positive broader market momentum. A disappointing Q3 and lack of a Q4 outlook had impacted the stock but since then it has climbed back to the current $9.2 level from lows of $7.42. Participating in this...
tipranks.com
As Home Sales Plummet, These Apartment Stocks Could Make Money
The U.S. real estate market might be rolling over. Some traders will react with anxiety and panic-selling, but you don’t have to give in to the fear-mongering. Instead, you might actually profit from a housing hangover with a stake in these three potential winners. In 2022 and into 2023,...
tipranks.com
What Investors Should Know Before Intel’s Mobileye IPO
Intel’s (INTC) Mobileye, its advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and autonomous driving technologies unit will get listed on NASDAQ tomorrow under the symbol MBLY. Mobileye’s SEC filing states that the business unit is offering 41 million common shares priced in the range of $18 to $20 per share and is looking at raising $820 million at the higher end of this range.
tipranks.com
Why ServiceNow Stock (NYSE:NOW) is Outpacing the Market Today
ServiceNow has lost around half its value in the last 12 months. However, there are signs that this cloud computing leader could fend off even a down economy. Cloud computing giant ServiceNow (NASDAQ: NOW) started the week with a solid performance. It was up 2.5% in pre-market trading today and managed to keep most of those gains so far. The biggest reason for ServiceNow’s gains came from an upgrade at Guggenheim.
Comments / 0