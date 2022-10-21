Cudahy's New Beef Plant Practically Assured: Arrangements for the coming of the Cudahy's in Sioux City have been practically agreed upon, with only a few minor details to settle regarding contracts and attach the signatures. The contract is for a period of ten years, and the concessions are such that the plant and business will be a permanent fixture. Mr. Cudahy has stated inside of one year his company would be employing 1,000 men in the Sioux City plant, and the force would undoubtedly increase over time.

