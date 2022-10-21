Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S., European shares climb; dollar retreats
Wall Street continued its advance on Tuesday as weak data stoked hopes the Federal Reserve will slow its aggressive pace of rate hikes and European shares touched their highest level in a month as better-than-expected earnings offset economic worries. WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street continued its advance on...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Oct 25, 2022
Wall Street closed higher on Monday, buoyed by the prevailing sentiment that the Fed is looking to slow down its policy tightening. A major economic report showed a contraction in business activity, underscoring the notion that the Fed moves have worked and that it would pause to take stock. All three major indexes ended in positive territory.
NASDAQ
Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stocks All Popped Today
On another bright "green" day for the stock market, shares of electric vehicle manufacturers are doing better than most. As of 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, shares of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had surged by 5%, well outpacing the S&P 500 (which was up a solid 0.9%). Electric truck rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was doing even better with a 6.9% gain and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was doing best of all -- up 7.8%.
NASDAQ
Xi’s Re-Election Weighs on Nio (NYSE:NIO) Stock; Should You Invest Now?
The ADR of the Chinese EV (electric vehicle) maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) closed 15.7% lower on Monday following the re-election of President Xi Jinping for a third term. Notably, Nio ADR, which is down over 70% year-to-date, has slipped below $10. Despite this massive correction, geopolitical and regulatory risks in China and the economic slowdown pose challenges and could restrict the recovery in the short term.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
NASDAQ
TOGGLE Daily Brief: Market Clues Under the Surface
Veteran investors usually find most meaningful information about market price action to be underneath the surface. Dubbed “market internals,” these indicators give us a peek “under the hood” of the price dynamics: market breadth, sector leadership, momentum, etc. These can complete the picture of the current trend’s health. On that front, there were some notable positive developments last week.
NASDAQ
Crude Continues Decline on Bearish Global Economic Data
The energy sector is posed for a mixed to lower start, pressured by mild weakness in the crude complex and in the major equity futures which slide lower this morning ahead to big technology earnings for further clues into the health of the U.S. economy. In earnings news, Halliburton is...
NASDAQ
Navigating Emerging Markets: What's Next?
Emerging markets, battered by food and energy crises and rising debt levels, were front and center at the recent IMF-World Bank meetings. This group of nations is often lumped together as a homogenous block, but can we discern more nuanced investment and capital flow opportunities among the risks?. Let’s consider...
NASDAQ
These 3 Hot Stocks Have Beaten the Market by 28% to 52% In 2022
It's been a difficult year for investors, with the S&P 500 down nearly 20% on the year and many stocks in that index trading down much further. But there are also a select group of stocks in that index that are trading up in 2022 and, therefore, are massively ahead of the market. Moreover, in that select group of positive 2022 stocks are some with even more room to run.
NASDAQ
Coca-Cola (KO) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Rises
The Coca-Cola Company KO has reported better-than-expected top and bottom-line results for third-quarter 2022. The company’s results have benefited from the continued momentum from the first half of 2022. Driven by the strong results, the company has raised its growth expectations for organic revenues and comparable earnings per share for 2022.
NASDAQ
Lower Defense Deliveries to Hurt Boeing (BA) in Q3 Earnings
The Boeing Company’s BA Defense, Space & Security (BDS) segment is likely to have recorded dismal third-quarter 2022 revenues, thanks to lower deliveries of the company’s defense products. Supply chain constraints might have had weighed on the unit’s quarterly bottom-line performance. Boeing’s third-quarter 2022 results are scheduled...
NASDAQ
Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO) Soars 11.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO) shares rallied 11.7% in the last trading session to close at $7.82. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.7% gain over the past four weeks. The...
NASDAQ
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Coterra Energy (CTRA) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Coterra Energy (CTRA) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Why GameStop Is Running Ahead of the Market Today
Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are running 7% higher as of 10:44 a.m. ET on Tuesday, on a day when the stock market as a whole is just inching higher. The S&P 500 is up just 33 points, or less than 1% in comparison. There is no news to account...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Keeps Soaking Up Wall Street's Cash
This has been a year that most investors would like to forget. It has been marred by high volatility across assets, driven by inflationary pressures, central banks aggressively raising interest rates, and geopolitical uncertainty. Volatility has weighed on companies like BlackRock (NYSE: BLK), which makes money as its clients make...
NASDAQ
Why Roblox Stock Was Up 8% on Tuesday
Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) are jumping today, up by 8% as of 11:15 a.m. ET, compared to a 1% spike in the S&P 500. The rally didn't do much to erase losses that investors have seen in the stock lately, which remains down by over 50% so far in 2022.
NASDAQ
Q3 Earnings Season Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Danaher, Comcast & Starbucks
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. In today's Research Daily, we provide the updated Q3 earnings season scorecard, in addition to featuring new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Danaher Corporation (DHR), Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). These research reports...
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 25, 2022 : TQQQ, TSHA, SQQQ, CSX, PINS, EBAY, AAPL, NIO, M, BABA, SNAP, GM
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -13.41 to 11,416.85. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 37,795,200 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:. ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.08 at $21.19, with 6,058,215 shares traded. This represents a 29.84% increase from its 52...
Comments / 0