GBP/EUR Rises By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 2.42% for the last 21 sessions. At 03:07 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.863% up from its 52-week low and 6.08% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 7% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 7.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 06:09 EST on Tuesday, 25 October, CBOE (VIX) is $29.90. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 102.99% up from its 52-week low and 23.22% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
USD/EUR Went Down By Over 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.85% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:15 EST on Monday, 24 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.01. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.335% up from its 52-week low and 3.454% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
Platinum Futures Bullish Momentum With A 4% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.9% for the last 10 sessions. At 11:52 EST on Monday, 24 October, Platinum (PL) is $926.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 18448, 99.99% below its average volume of 13543203556.85. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/JPY Declines Below Daily High But Still Bids Above 149.00: 0.867% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY pairs attracts aggressive buying close to the 145.45 area and rallies more than 425 pip from this Monday’s nearly 2-week low. However, spot prices fall a little from their daily peak, but manage to stay above 149.00 through the European early session. FXStreet reported that...
CBOE Rises By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.67% for the last session’s close. At 05:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, CBOE (VIX) is $30.78. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.27% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $29.24 and 1.12% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $30.44.
USD/CNH Is 1% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.3434% for the last session’s close. At 16:07 EST on Monday, 24 October, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.33. Usd/cnh price analysis: stays firmer inside immediate rectangle despite upbeat China GDP. The stated triangle’s top line at 7.2800, which is the most...
HANG SENG INDEX Over 2% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 2.65% for the last session’s close. At 22:08 EST on Sunday, 23 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,781.02. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.21% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $16,137.20 and 3.53% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $16,359.00.
EUR/GBP Still On The Defensive With the Russia-Ukraine conflict And After October’s Eurozone PMI
(VIANEWS) – The EUR/GBP cross opens with an initial bearish gap. However, it finds support ahead at mid-0.8600s and recovers some pips from a multiday low. The EUR/GBP cross is trading at a modest intraday loss, just below the 0.8700 mark, and remains in the defensive throughout the early European session.
GBP/USD: UK’s Weak Fundamentals Continues To Drag The Currency – Rabobank: (GBPUSD) Rises By 4% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Rabobank economists have been warning the pound that it is a weak currency for months. The GBP/USD exchange rate is expected to continue falling for the time being. FXStreet reported that if Sunak becomes PM, GBP could rally more. GBP/USD (GBPUSD) has been up by 4% for...
IBOVESPA Falls By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 2.75% for the last session’s close. At 13:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $116,636.55. About IBOVESPA’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.09% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $116,736.00 and 3.41% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $120,752.00.
EUR/JPY Volatility In The Midst Of BOJ Intervention And ECB/BOJ Policy Buzz: 5% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – In the Tokyo session, EUR/JPY has been moving in a range of 143.75 to 147.27. Because of the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ), intervention in FX markets to protect the Japanese yen from speculative moves, the cross has been showing extreme volatility. After Masato Kanda, Japan’s highest currency diplomat, commented on the asset’s wild movements.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 5.81% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $31,308.69. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 59807599, 84.62% below its average volume of...
USD/JPY Rollercoaster Ride On Japan’s Alleged Intervention: 0.985% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY hovers around 148.85 after a volatile week that saw the pair rebound from a two-week low to regain its momentum before regaining the attention of buyers in time for Monday’s European session. The earlier slump in the pair could be due to the Japan intervention, while sentiment challenges could have favorably benefited the buyers.
NYSE FANG Is 3% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 3.83% for the last session’s close. At 10:10 EST on Monday, 24 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,485.42. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.05% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,483.05 and 3.92% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,668.62.
Nio Impressive 7% Fall At Session Start On Monday, Underperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) slid by a staggering 17.85% to $9.21 at 10:06 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 2.19% to $14,144.05, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up to now, an all-around positive trend trading session today.
USD/CNH Stays Firmer Despite Upbeat China GDP: 0.849% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH is still firmer at 7.2700, as the bulls take control of early Monday after a two day absence. The offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH), however, ignores recent firmer China data and stays within a rectangle formation of three days. FXStreet noted that China’s Q3 GDP increased to...
Momo Already 10% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Momo‘s pre-market value is already 10.18% down. Momo’s last close was $4.52, 67.7% under its 52-week high of $14.00. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Momo (MOMO) rising 3.43% to $4.52. NASDAQ rose 2.31% to $10,859.72,...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Monday, 24 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,793.10. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. Stock market indices are a safe way to invest,...
The AUD/USD Falls Below 0.6400 Due To Downbeat Aussie PMI: (AUDUSD) 1% Drop In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – After a jump of around 0.63370 to an intraday high, AUD/USD is now accepting offers to renew the low. This comes after the Aussie pair traders witnessed downbeat catalysts in Australia to begin the trading week. FXStreet confirmed this. The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI in Australia fell...
