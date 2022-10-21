ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oregon, Wash. Cascades as snow level falls to 4,000 ft.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A winter weather advisory is in place for the Oregon and Southwest Washington Cascade Range as the snow level fell to the 4,000-foot level on Saturday. Wet snow started accumulating early Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said it expects anywhere from 2 to 8 inches in some places, but closer to 1 to 3 inches at the 4,000 feet of elevation.
OREGON STATE
NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
OREGON STATE
Missing Camas man found dead in Columbia River Gorge

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A missing man has been found dead in the Columbia River Gorge. Nicholas Wells, 33, of Camas, went running on the Pacific Crest Trail on Friday morning. Deputies say his wife called the Hood River County Sheriff's Office after she lost contact with him. She...
CAMAS, WA
Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington

Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Abortion rights a focal point in the race for Oregon's governor seat

The fight over abortion rights is front and center in Oregon's governor race, with nearly two weeks before election night. With most ballots in the hands of Oregon voters, Democratic candidate Tina Kotek is bringing up the topic of abortion rights in a final plea to Oregon voters. She held a press conference Monday to discuss reproductive rights.
OREGON STATE
Man arrested, accused of threatening to shoot someone outside their St. Helens home

Police arrested a man Saturday morning who is accused of threatening to shoot someone in the driveway of the person’s St. Helens home. St. Helens Police were called out at about 9:45 a.m. on reports of someone threatening to shoot a person outside a home on Wonderly Drive. The suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Anthony Stratton, drove off before police arrived at the home.
SAINT HELENS, OR
High school athletes ink first NIL deals

PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s been more than a week since the Oregon School Activities Association changed its rules allowing student athletes to profit off their name and likeness. Local students and companies are making the most of the opportunity. The Portland Gear lifestyle brand announced Friday the first...
PORTLAND, OR
Senator Elizabeth Warren visits Portland, backs Kotek in Governor's race

Portland, ORE — The Oregon governor's race has attracted national attention. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren was in Portland on Saturday to campaign with Oregon governor candidate Tina Kotek at a "get out the vote rally." This follows President Joe Biden's trip to Portland last weekend to campaign for Kotek....
PORTLAND, OR
Washington congressional candidates campaign over mail in ballots

VANCOUVER, Wash. — In Washington’s 3rd Congressional District voting by mail is a hot topic. Republican candidate Joe Kent wants to get rid of it and instead create two federal holidays for people to vote in person. On the other hand, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez supports vote by...
WASHINGTON STATE

