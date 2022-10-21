Police arrested a man Saturday morning who is accused of threatening to shoot someone in the driveway of the person’s St. Helens home. St. Helens Police were called out at about 9:45 a.m. on reports of someone threatening to shoot a person outside a home on Wonderly Drive. The suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Anthony Stratton, drove off before police arrived at the home.

SAINT HELENS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO