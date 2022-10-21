Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oregon, Wash. Cascades as snow level falls to 4,000 ft.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A winter weather advisory is in place for the Oregon and Southwest Washington Cascade Range as the snow level fell to the 4,000-foot level on Saturday. Wet snow started accumulating early Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said it expects anywhere from 2 to 8 inches in some places, but closer to 1 to 3 inches at the 4,000 feet of elevation.
KATU.com
NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
KATU.com
Missing Camas man found dead in Columbia River Gorge
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A missing man has been found dead in the Columbia River Gorge. Nicholas Wells, 33, of Camas, went running on the Pacific Crest Trail on Friday morning. Deputies say his wife called the Hood River County Sheriff's Office after she lost contact with him. She...
KATU.com
Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington
Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
KATU.com
Students at Lake Oswego high school plan walkout in support of Oregon gun control measure
Students at Lake Oswego High School are set to lead a walkout against gun violence after a student was shot outside Jefferson High School in Portland. Those taking part in the planned walkout say they hope to encourage people to vote in support of Measure 114, which is on the November ballot.
KATU.com
Oregon non-profits weigh in on potential statewide impact of proposed Portland camping ban
PORTLAND, Ore. — In just a few days, Mayor Ted Wheeler will bring several proposals related to the homeless crisis to Portland's city council. That includes a ban on unsanctioned camping, directing those campers to designated sites instead. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Portland community groups voice optimism and concern around...
KATU.com
Abortion rights a focal point in the race for Oregon's governor seat
The fight over abortion rights is front and center in Oregon's governor race, with nearly two weeks before election night. With most ballots in the hands of Oregon voters, Democratic candidate Tina Kotek is bringing up the topic of abortion rights in a final plea to Oregon voters. She held a press conference Monday to discuss reproductive rights.
KATU.com
Rape survivor asks Oregon Gov. Brown to reclassify attacker before his release from jail
A rape survivor is calling on Oregon Governor Kate Brown to re-classify her attacker before he's released this December. The man known as the "jogger rapist" will be supervised after his release, but people are concerned about how strict that supervision will be, and where he'll be living. PAST COVERAGE...
KATU.com
Police: Missing Rhode Island girl found in Pennsylvania; Father faces kidnapping charges
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Authorities in Rhode Island said Pennsylvania State Police found a 2-year-old girl and her father, who has been accused of kidnapping her. The East Providence Police Department said 24-year-old Jordan McClure took his daughter, Penelope, from her mother's home on Thursday after a domestic disturbance.
KATU.com
Man arrested, accused of threatening to shoot someone outside their St. Helens home
Police arrested a man Saturday morning who is accused of threatening to shoot someone in the driveway of the person’s St. Helens home. St. Helens Police were called out at about 9:45 a.m. on reports of someone threatening to shoot a person outside a home on Wonderly Drive. The suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Anthony Stratton, drove off before police arrived at the home.
KATU.com
High school athletes ink first NIL deals
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s been more than a week since the Oregon School Activities Association changed its rules allowing student athletes to profit off their name and likeness. Local students and companies are making the most of the opportunity. The Portland Gear lifestyle brand announced Friday the first...
KATU.com
Senator Elizabeth Warren visits Portland, backs Kotek in Governor's race
Portland, ORE — The Oregon governor's race has attracted national attention. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren was in Portland on Saturday to campaign with Oregon governor candidate Tina Kotek at a "get out the vote rally." This follows President Joe Biden's trip to Portland last weekend to campaign for Kotek....
KATU.com
Washington congressional candidates campaign over mail in ballots
VANCOUVER, Wash. — In Washington’s 3rd Congressional District voting by mail is a hot topic. Republican candidate Joe Kent wants to get rid of it and instead create two federal holidays for people to vote in person. On the other hand, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez supports vote by...
KATU.com
DeSantis claims Crist only showed up to work for 14 days this year: 'Imagine that deal for you'
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (TND) — During Monday night's debate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis slammed his opponent Charlie Crist, a former Democratic member of Congress, for failing to show up for work while representing Floridians in the House. "He as a congressman made $174,000 dollars a year, you know how...
