‘Roy Blunt Reservoir’ Will Serve North Central Missouri’s Water Needs, USDA Says
Missouri is dealing with unseasonably warm weather and drought conditions. We depend on the rain to help our plants grow as well as fill our aquifers and reservoirs to provide drinking water. North Central Missouri is unable to depend on aquifers, so a large reservoir is needed to serve the water needs of more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.
Funeral Announcements for October 25, 2022
A celebration of life service for Donna Marie Weston, 77, of Sedalia, will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at Rea Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. A celebration of life for James Craig Harris, 69, of...
Warsaw Teen Injured in UTV Rollover
A Warsaw teenager was injured in a four-wheeler accident that occurred Monday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2013 Polaris Ranger XP 900, driven by a 14-year-old juvenile from Warsaw, was at Missouri 7 at Stevens Avenue at noon, when he was traveling on wet grass and the driver lost control of the UTV and he fell out the right side door and the Polaris partially rolled on top of him.
Small Missouri Town ‘Devastated’ By Destructive Wildfire
Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings, officials said. No one died and only one person was taken to a hospital for an injury that was not life-threatening, but the entire town of Wooldridge had to be evacuated Saturday because of the fire. The blaze was sparked in a field by a combine that was harvesting crops. A nearby stretch of Interstate 70 had to be closed for nearly two hours Saturday evening because of heavy smoke.
MSHP Arrest Reports for October 24, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 21-year-old Ariana Martinez of Sedalia at 3:15 a.m. Sunday in Saline County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving and in possession of marijuana. Martinez was taken to the Saline County Jail for a 12-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway...
Native American Dancer, Inspirational Entertainer Supaman Brings One-of-a-Kind Performance to UCM Stage
Supaman, a performing artist who inspires others by merging into his live concerts Native American culture with comedy, dance and his unique blend of hip-hop music, will perform at the University of Central Missouri on Tuesday, Nov. 8. He takes the stage for this free, public event at 7:30 p.m....
Sedalia Police Reports For October 24, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the night of October 17th, Officers conducted a vehicle check the Yeager's Cycle store, 3001 South Limit Avenue. An on scene investigation resulted in one male suspect being arrested. Kevin Patrick Kares, 50, of Sedalia, was arrested for felony Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Kares was taken to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released.
Seen Out the Window: Industry, Nature & One of the Tallest Dorms [Pictures]
I recently took some time off to visit family and friends in the Chicago area and rode Amtrak to get there instead of driving. Looking out my window I saw a lot. Nature, industry, the grittiness of St. Louis, the industrial remnants of Illinois, a capitol dome, and even the highest point between St. Louis and Chicago in Bloomington-Normal. Keep scrolling to check out 29 pictures I took on my rail journey between Warrensburg and Chicago.
Smoke From Large Brush Fire Closes I-70, Rocheport Bridge on Saturday
A major brush fire in Cooper County at Wooldridge forced the closure of I-70 between mile marker 106 and 117 due to nearly zero visibility Saturday. According to the MSHP, the fire also closed the Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport. The Patrol rerouted traffic until the smoke cleared. Authorities said...
UCM Hosts ‘Victory Vertical Piano’ Program
The University of Central Missouri School of Visual and Performing Arts is hosting a public musical presentation about the World War II-era “Victory Vertical Piano” program by 2010 UCM Distinguished Music Alumnus Dr. Garik Pedersen at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 in Hart Recital Hall, located in the Utt Music Building.
Warsaw Man Injured in Benton County Crash
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1994 Ford Ranger, driven by 40-year-old Travis B. Strong of Warsaw, was on Route Z at Missouri 7 around 5:30 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a fence.
UCM Celebrates CIS Program Anniversary with AI Lab Opening in Lee’s Summit
The University of Central Missouri's Computer Information Systems (CIS) program in the Harmon College of Business and Professional Studies on Friday, Oct. 21 will celebrate its 52nd anniversary from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new UCM-Aureus Artificial Intelligence Lab, located at the Missouri Innovation Campus in Lee's Summit.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 25, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday evening, Pettis County Deputies were running stationary radar in the area of US 65 Highway and Meadowlark Road when they observed a vehicle travelling at 107 MPH in a 65 MPH posted speed zone. Deputies conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle at the Cenex store, 4851 South Limit Avenue. Shawn Brown, 33, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest. Brown was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released on charges of Exceeding the Posted Speed Limit (Over 26 MPH).
Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Rollover
A Marshall woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2022 Ford F-250, driven by 64-year-old Karen J. Garrett of Marshall, was on Highway 41, west of Route E (east of Marshall) around 2 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, returned to the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top facing south.
Heckart Center To Host Art Exhibit by Schmidt
The Heckart Community Center will host an art show by local artist Dustin M. Schmidt. The show will open on Monday, October 17, 2022 and is titled “Food in Film." The work is inspired by two of Schmidt’s great loves: food and movies. A self-portrait through other portraits, these original pieces feature well known food-centered scenes created in Dustin's signature, photo-realism, style with a focus on pop culture.
Sedalia To Install Pedestrian Safety Islands Around Horace Mann
The City of Sedalia will be closing the intersection of West 16th Street and South Park Avenue beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 to make pedestrian safety improvements to the roadway adjacent to Horace Mann Elementary School. 1100 W. 16th Street. The...
Cole Camp Man Arrested for Aggravated DWI
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Jeremiah J. Casdorph of Cole Camp at 2:35 p.m. Monday in Benton County. He was wanted on a felony Benton County warrant. Casdorph was taken to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. His bond was set at $25,000. He faces charges of aggravated driving...
Sedalia Man Arrested for Delivery of Controlled Substance
On Tuesday, Oct. 18 at approximately 7:35 p.m., Pettis County Drug Task Force detectives conducted a knock-and-talk at 2859 South Gate Loop in Sedalia. Contact was made with 42-year-old Bryan Stevenson, at the front door and he ultimately consented to a search of his residence. In Stevenson’s bedroom was a...
Man Confesses to Starting Fire on Villa Drive
On Saturday at approximately 9:40 a.m., Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to a residential structure fire which was later determined to be Apartment 115, Villa Drive. Sgt. DeHaven arrived first, with Deputy Cunningham arriving shortly thereafter, and they found heavy smoke rolling from the apartment. Neighboring apartments were already evacuating/being...
Sedalia Couple Arrested After Traffic Stop for Headlight Out
Two women were arrested by Sedalia Police Monday night after a traffic stop on a truck with a headlight out at 16th and Beacon. Investigation determined that the driver, 21-year-old Ashley Nicolle Bardin of Sedalia, was intoxicated by drugs. She also failed to register her motor vehicle and failed to maintain financial responsibility.
