While some of us mainly know Tom Brady as a frequent Super Bowl villain with a strange strawberry phobia who may be on the verge of divorcing Gisele Bündchen, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is so cool to some folks that merely having someone text him in their presence is worth bragging about. This is how we learned that Brady is now on “texting terms” with Florida governor Ron DeSantis. Donald Trump was recently raided by the FBI and betrayed by a trusted Diet Coke valet, but this still might be the most tragic thing that’s happened to him in 2022.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO