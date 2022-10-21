Read full article on original website
Related
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Fury after Democrats publish and withdraw letter urging Biden to negotiate with Russia – live
Letter was drafted months ago and ‘released by staff without vetting’, says Pramila Jayapal – follow all the latest news
The non-Trump 2024 field starts to make their moves
The former president is talking about campaign structure and staff. But others don’t seem content to wait for him to announce.
Nymag.com
Don’t Congratulate Republicans If Voter Suppression Fails
After their shocking defeat in the 2020 elections, Georgia Republicans enacted voting restrictions in the hopes they could prevent another defeat. (“I was as frustrated as anyone else with the results, especially at the federal level,” explained Governor Brian Kemp at a debate this year. “And we did something about it with Senate Bill 202.”) And yet early voting numbers indicate the law has not so far curtailed voter turnout.
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Nymag.com
Tom Brady Texting Ron DeSantis Is Trump’s Nightmare Come True
While some of us mainly know Tom Brady as a frequent Super Bowl villain with a strange strawberry phobia who may be on the verge of divorcing Gisele Bündchen, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is so cool to some folks that merely having someone text him in their presence is worth bragging about. This is how we learned that Brady is now on “texting terms” with Florida governor Ron DeSantis. Donald Trump was recently raided by the FBI and betrayed by a trusted Diet Coke valet, but this still might be the most tragic thing that’s happened to him in 2022.
Nymag.com
Biden Debt-Ceiling Gaffe Could Destroy His Presidency
Last week, a reporter asked President Biden if he would support a repeal of the debt ceiling. “A permanent repeal of the debt ceiling? … Just say we don’t have a debt limit?” he asked with a laugh, as if the notion were fantastical. “No. That’d be irresponsible.”
Nymag.com
Watch Ted Cruz Get Mercilessly Booed, Heckled by Yankees Fans
Some people soothe themselves by taking deep breaths. Others run or practice yoga. Sometimes it feels good to let out a primal scream or hit a pillow. And for Yankees fans — who watched their team lose to the Houston Astros on Sunday night, dashing their World Series hopes — it seems there’s nothing as cathartic as relentlessly booing and heckling Ted Cruz.
How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near
WILMOT, New Hampshire — Voters in this swing state are among the relatively few Americans who will decide control of Congress during November’s midterm elections, shaping domestic and foreign policy for the next two years and delivering a verdict on Joe Biden’s presidency. Granite Staters interviewed by States Newsroom, during a mid-October week trailing U.S. […] The post How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Israel president gives US intel on Iran drones in Ukraine
Israel's president said Tuesday he was sharing intelligence with the United States to prove Iran supplied Russian-operated drones that have reaped destruction in Ukraine, as he urged a tough response. Herzog's office in a statement said he would share images assessed by Israel that show similarities between drones downed in Ukraine and parts tested in Iran in December 2021 and displayed at an exposition in Iran in 2014.
Democrat Political Strategist Donna Brazile offers insight on the political landscape
Veteran Democratic Political Strategist, author, and professor, Donna Brazile joined guest host attorney, Janice Mathis during On Point with Juandolyn Stokes to discuss the political landscape.
Nymag.com
Emails Show Kanye’s 2020 Campaign Was a Warning Sign
Kanye West has dominated the news for the past few weeks by spewing antisemitic rhetoric, ushered along by opportunistic right-wing personalities. Tucker Carlson, who aired a heavily edited interview on Fox News to remove West’s most antisemitic and bizarre comments, was one. Another is Candace Owens, who appeared alongside him in a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at a Paris fashion show and whose husband is the CEO of Parler, the third-tier alt-right social-media website that West recently acquired.
Comments / 0