The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is lifting, effective immediately, the remaining Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notices in the Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas. “With the rain over the weekend and the great progress that fire crews are making on the Cedar Creek Fire, we are able to lift the remaining evacuation notices in the Oakridge area,” said Lane County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Carl Wilkerson. “This has been a long haul for everyone living in that area and all of us at the Sheriff’s Office appreciate how understanding the community has been, how quickly people moved to evacuate in September, and the cooperation among neighbors during such a challenging time.” The Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn east of Oakridge. More information about the Cedar Creek Fire and fire suppression efforts can be found online at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8307/.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO