Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oregontoday.net
Pac-12 FB Honors, Oct. 25
UO release – EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team earned two more weekly honors from the Pac-12 Conference on Monday, with quarterback Bo Nix being named the conference’s offensive player of the week and center Alex Forsyth receiving the offensive lineman of the week award. Led by Nix and Forsyth, Oregon’s offense racked up 545 total yards in a 45-30 win over No. 9 UCLA in front of the fourth-largest crowd (59,962) ever to watch a game at Autzen Stadium. This is Nix’s first weekly award from the Pac-12, while Forsyth earned offensive lineman of the week for the first time this season and second time in his career. Oregon has now won seven Pac-12 Weekly awards this season, including three offensive lineman of the week honors.
oregontoday.net
Canceling Evacuation Notices, Southeastern Lane Co., Oct. 25
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is lifting, effective immediately, the remaining Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notices in the Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas. “With the rain over the weekend and the great progress that fire crews are making on the Cedar Creek Fire, we are able to lift the remaining evacuation notices in the Oakridge area,” said Lane County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Carl Wilkerson. “This has been a long haul for everyone living in that area and all of us at the Sheriff’s Office appreciate how understanding the community has been, how quickly people moved to evacuate in September, and the cooperation among neighbors during such a challenging time.” The Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn east of Oakridge. More information about the Cedar Creek Fire and fire suppression efforts can be found online at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8307/.
Comments / 0